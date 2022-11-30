Major Link Soccer: USMNT advance to knockout round

Men’s World Cup

A Qatari official involved in the organisation of the World Cup has put the number of worker deaths related to the tournament “between 400 and 500.” Qatari official puts World Cup deaths ‘between 400 and 500’ | ESPN

Iranian opposition journalists and people carrying symbols supporting protests were prevented from entering the games in Qatar. Iran coordinated with Qatar to suppress opposition at World Cup - The Jerusalem Post

Phil writes on his experience as a football fan in a country where same sex relationships are criminalised. Gay England fan in Qatar’s secret World Cup diary - BBC News

FIFA’s message that rainbow garb is acceptable in World Cup stadiums has fallen on deaf ears. England fan ‘strip searched for wearing a rainbow T-shirt’ at World Cup game in Qatar | iNews

There was excitement and agony and then agony and then joy. 2022 World Cup: USA 1-0 Iran - The Americans hold on for a win and advance to the Round of 16 - Stars and Stripes FC

Pulisic felt a goal was coming in the buildup to the Iran game. It did, and it was exactly how the USMNT had scripted it. Christian Pulisic called his World Cup shot, and USMNT devised the ‘exact play’ to make it happen | Yahoo Sports

Pulisic was taken to the hospital for scans for what turned out to be a pelvic contusion after scoring a World Cup winner for the USMNT against Iran. Pulisic injury sees USMNT star hospitalized at World Cup | Pro Soccer Wire

Marcus Rashford scored twice as England beat Wales to qualify top of Group B. World Cup 2022: Wales 0-3 England: Rashford double helps Three Lions top group - BBC Sport

Kalidou Koulibaly’s volley sent Senegal into the World Cup’s knockout stages as they eliminated Ecuador at a rowdy Khalifa Stadium. World Cup 2022: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal - Ismaila Sarr & Kalidou Koulibaly put Africans into last 16 - BBC Sport

In-form Cody Gakpo scored again as the Netherlands finish top of Group A, ending Qatar’s miserable involvement at their home World Cup with a third consecutive defeat. World Cup 2022: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Gakpo and De Jong score to ensure top spot - BBC Sport

Goalkeeper Andre Onana left Cameroon’s World Cup squad, saying there has been ‘no will’ to find a solution after he was suspended for disciplinary reasons. World Cup 2022: Andre Onana flies out of Qatar after suspension by Cameroon - BBC Sport

Thibaut Courtois says rumours of division within the Belgium World Cup squad are “invented stories”. World Cup 2022: Thibaut Courtois says Belgian unrest rumours ‘invented’ - BBC Sport

Technology in the match ball used at the World Cup proved conclusively that Cristiano Ronaldo did not make any contact for Portugal’s opener. FIFA tech confirms Ronaldo didn’t score Portugal opener | ESPN

Star player has appeared reticent to represent his teammates off the field. Is Alphonso Davies’s celebrity a potential problem for Canada’s men’s World Cup team? | CBC Sports

Getting to a first World Cup in 36 years is one thing. Succeeding at one is quite another. The hardest step yet - by Duane Rollins - The 24th Minute

Stephanie Frappart will lead an all-female refereeing team in taking charge of a men’s World Cup game for the first time. World Cup 2022: All-female referee team to take charge at men’s tournament for first time - BBC Sport

Women’s soccer

Thanks to the USMNT advancing, the USWNT just got a payday worth more than their 2015 and 2019 World Cup wins combined. What’s at stake for the USWNT at the men’s World Cup | Power Plays

There’s no question about it: Trading cards are back and more popular than ever. The trading card boom is a big deal for the NWSL, too – Equalizer Soccer

Men’s club soccer

“Justin has grown over his time at SAFC to become an on and off-field leader with his teammates trusting in him to deliver our standards daily.” SAN ANTONIO FC SIGNS FORWARD JUSTIN DHILLON TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION - San Antonio FC

Austin FC announced on Tuesday an agreement to sign forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez on a one-year deal, with two option years. Austin FC Signs Forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez | Austin FC

The rumors keep on coming. Lionel Messi to stay in Europe ‘at least until 2024’ - report - Barca Blaugranes

Gareth Bale has rejected speculation he will retire from football after Wales’ elimination from the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Bale dismisses retirement talk after World Cup exit | ESPN

7:00 AM: Tunisia vs. France (men’s World Cup) — Fox / Telemundo

7:00 AM: Australia vs. Denmark (men’s World Cup) — FS1 / Universo

11:00 AM: Poland vs. Argentina (men’s World Cup) — Fox / Universo

11:00 AM: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (men’s World Cup) — FS1 / Telemundo