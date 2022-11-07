Major Link Soccer: LAFChampions

LAFC and Philadelphia Union played in what seems to largely be regarded as an instant classic MLS Cup Final over the weekend. LAFC won, solidifying their MLS double after also winning the Supporters Shield and claiming their first MLS Cup. UW Men’s Soccer is a game away from finishing their regular season undefeated, claiming a 3-0 win over San Diego State University on Seniors Night. Unai Emery’s got Aston Villa playing at a new level, and Borussia Dortmund have a real gem on their hands.

Seattle

Don’t you wish your locals were Swass like this. KUOW - Seattle honors Sir Mix-a-Lot for pandemic efforts

Laht Neppur, Four Generals, Fair Isle and Stoup take best breweries by size. 2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

The Cougs dropped the rescheduled Apple Cup to the Huskies Saturday in Pullman. UW 3, WSU 2: Regular season comes to an end after disappointing loss - CougCenter

Another game, another win for the Huskies. Washington Outlasts San Diego State 3-0 On Senior Day - University of Washington Athletics

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

It took every last second and penalties, but the MLS Cup is now black-and-gold. CAMPEONES!: LAFC 3 (3), Philadelphia Union 3 (0) - Angels on Parade

Late drama in the title game. MLS Cup Final: Maxime Crepeau suffers horrific injury, McCarthy enters for LAFC - Angels on Parade

The Union took a 3-2 lead deep into extra time only to fall on penalties after an even later equalizer from LAFC. Thrilling MLS Cup final ends in penalty shootout agony for the Philadelphia Union - Brotherly Game

Ray Serrano is headed to the final, where he’ll meet Sam Adeniran. Elijah Wynder earns LouCity fourth Eastern Conference title

Sam Adeniran and his band of fellow Sounders are headed to the final. San Antonio advances past Colorado Springs, into Championship Final

The off-season is here and we’ve got questions Burning questions facing the Philadelphia Union as they head into the close season - Brotherly Game

Want to work for the Spokane soccer teams? Director of Ticket Sales & Service - USL | TeamWork Online

Apple’s building an advertising network for the Major League Soccer games it’s going to start streaming next year, according to a report from Bloomberg. Apple could start airing ads with its Major League Soccer games next year - The Verge

The Philadelphia Union are doing Red Bull better than Red Bull (New York) ever have. Red Bull-style success in Philadelphia emphasizes malaise in New York - Once A Metro

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Soccer’s greatest international goal scorer, Christine Sinclair, is a shy and intensely private person who loves the sport. It should come as no surprise that her first memoir, ‘Playing the Long Game’ is scripted with a greater purpose than looking back on her remarkable life. From 'obnoxious' U.S. team to life-changing coaches, Canadian soccer icon Sinclair opens up in memoir | CBC Sports

Washington Spirit are making serious and smart investments in the club. Washington Spirit hire THE Dawn Scott as Senior Director of Performance, Medical and Innovation - Black And Red United

Lauren James is a real one. Manchester United WFC 1-3 Chelsea FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

USA

Coach Vlatko Andonovski said the USWNT roster could look very different in 3-5 months when veterans return to compete with younger players. USWNT roster: Toughest World Cup decisions at every position

Alex Morgan is among those joining Mana Shim as part of the task force. Alex Morgan, more USWNT stars join US Soccer safety taskforce

Haji Wright is in the best form of his career so far, but it might not be enough to earn him a spot at the Men’s World Cup. Haji Wright awaits USMNT return as he stars for Antalyaspor

Paxten Aaronson appears set for Germany in the new year.Report: Agreement in place to transfer Paxten Aaronson to Eintracht Frankfurt - Brotherly Game

Global men’s soccer

Fulham have dramatically dropped a partner after a report into the company’s fraudulent-seeming claims. SPECIAL REPORT: Fulham dump partners after The Mail on Sunday uncover outlandish financial claims | Daily Mail Online

Leeds fandom probably needs to come with a warning from a cardiologist. Match Recap: Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth - Super Summerville Does It Again! - Through It All Together

As the first South Sudanese refugee to represent Australia alongside childhood friend Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng represents the changing face of the Socceroos — and of the country. 'It's not about the colour of your skin anymore': Socceroos defender Thomas Deng wants to use the Qatar World Cup to open Australian football's doors - ABC News

Auf wiedersehen to Hassenhuttl. Southampton decide to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl - The Athletic

Mo Salah made sure that the job got done against Tottenham. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur - The Liverpool Offside

Striker will be a point of serious contention when El Tri’s World Cup roster gets announced. Which three strikers should be going to the World Cup? Everyone but ‘Tata’ knows the answer - FMF State Of Mind

Manchester United got handled by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side. Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United: Flat Reds succumb to deserved defeat - The Busby Babe

Youssoufa Moukoko seems destined to be the next big sale from Borussia Dortmund. Three Observations from Dortmund’s Win Over Relegation-Threatened Bochum - Fear The Wall

Olivier Giroud is living his best life with AC Milan. AC Milan Saved By Giroud With Last Minute Winner Against Spezia - The AC Milan Offside

Ousmane Dembele is a wildly talented enigma. The Yin and Yang of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele - Barca Blaugranes

Culture

Watching soccer keeps getting more expensive. Paramount Plus sees a price hike in its future - The Verge

There are few industries as reliant on Twitter as sports media and Elon Musk’s changes could have a seismic impact on the industry. What happens to sports media if Twitter dies?

What’s on TV today

