Sounders will host three World Cup watch parties

The Seattle Sounders will be hosting three men’s World Cup watch parties at the Seattle Center Armory for each of the United States Men’s National Team group stage matches on Nov. 21, 25 and 29. All three matches are scheduled for 11 AM PT kickoffs with doors opening at 9 AM. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Armory food court will be open for all three events and there will be a beer garden available for those 21 and over.

At each watch party, the Puyallup Tribe’s Emerald Queen Casino is giving away a one-night stay at its new EQC Tacoma Hotel, along with a $100 food credit to Slahal, the hotel’s exclusive rooftop restaurant.

The first 1,500 people in attendance at each watch party will receive a Sounders-themed World Cup rally towel and the first 300 Sounders season-ticket holders will get Sounders-themed World Cup shirt.

At the Nov. 25 watch party, WaFd Bank has donated two Stefan Frei signed jerseys and 10 2022 Throwback Hats that will be given out as prizes to fans.

The Sounders previously hosted watch parties at Neumos for the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, the Seattle Center for the 2018 World Cup final, the NINETY for several 2015 Women’s World Cup matches, and at the Wamu Theater for the USMNT’s 2014 Round of 16 match against Belgium.