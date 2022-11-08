Vote for the 2022 Sounder at Heart Young Players of the Year

The end of the MLS and NWSL seasons means it is once again time to look back on the year and award the performances and moments that stood out to us. We’re changing things up slightly this year — voting on both the Sounders and Reign awards will be together in the same posts. You can continue to vote for just one team’s awards if you feel insufficiently informed to vote for both.

We start with Young Player of the Year. For the first time, Sounder at Heart and Ride of the Valkyries are opening the Young Player of the Year vote to OL Reign players, too. Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Moment of the Year for both teams will round out the voting.

This award is open to players who were under the age of 23 throughout the 2022 season.

Past Sounders winners: Nouhou (2), Cristian Roldan (2), DeAndre Yedlin (2), Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Jordan Morris, Andy Rose, Servando Carrasco.

Ride of the Valkyries choices

Angelina — 22, pretty much any midfield position

Before tearing her ACL this summer, Angelina started six of eight matches in the regular season — earning one assist. She also scored one goal and earned two assists in four matches during the 2022 Challenge Cup. Angelina was a consistent starter for Brazil and already has 20 caps with the national team.

Claudia Dickey — 22, goalkeeper

Dickey started in one Women’s Cup match in August, a 2-1 win over Racing Louisville to help earn OL Reign that tournament trophy.

Jordyn Huitema — 21, center forward and sometimes wing

Joining the club in July, Jordyn Huitema became an instant starter and impact player. The Canadian international scored two goals and notched two assists in her 11 matches with OL Reign. She also scored in the Reign’s 2-1 Women’s Cup win over Louisville.

Neeku Purcell — 19, goalkeeper

Neeku Purcell, an OL Reign Academy goalkeeper, was a key starter for the U.S. U-20 WNT that qualified for this year’s U-20 World Cup — recording four shutouts, including in the final and semifinal in Concacaf qualifiers. Purcell just started her freshman year at UCLA, which is ranked first in the NCAA. She’s featured in seven matches for the Bruins and allowed zero goals.

Sounder at Heart choices

All data is from Soccerway.com.

Josh Atencio — 20, defensive mid with a few sub appearances in the attack

In 2022 Josh split time between Sounders and Defiance, with 26 all comps appearances in two leagues and the Open Cup. Atencio is a previous winner.

Danny Leyva — 19, defensive mid

In 2022 Danny split time between Sounders and Defiance, with 31 all comps appearances across both leagues, the Open Cup and the CCL. Leyva is a previous winner.

Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez — 20, forward

In 2022 ‘Fonz spent the year with Defiance, earning 25 appearances, 9 goals and four assists in MLS Next Pro.

Marlon Vargas — 21, attacking mid & defensive mid

In 2022 Marlon spent the year with Defiance, making 25 appearances where he notched 13 goals and six assists. His performances earned him Next Pro Best XI honors and he was a finalist for MVP.

Obed Vargas — 17, defensive mid

In 2022 Obed spent the year with Sounders, earning 21 appearances in MLS, CCL and the Open Cup.

(Note: the voting widget is not viewable if you read our stories via Apple News or a Google AMP page. Please visit our site directly in order to cast your vote.)