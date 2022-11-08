Major Link Soccer: Fenway Sports Group may sell at least part of Liverpool

MLS

In a live webinar the politician stated that with “the redevelopment of Willets Point” that “we’re going to have some announcements going on with...New York [City] Football Club” NYCFC Stadium in Queens: Borough President says announcement of stadium at Willets Point is coming - Hudson River Blue

International makes major sacrifice for MLS Cup. LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has surgery on broken leg - Angels on Parade

An unfortunate series of events led to McCarthy facing his former team in the shootout that ended MLS Cup John McCarthy plays the hero, wins MLS Cup MVP for LAFC against his hometown team - Brotherly Game

The best creator in Next Pro goes to St Lou St. Louis CITY SC Acquires Midfielder Aziel Jackson from Minnesota United FC | St. Louis SC

St. Louis CITY SC Acquires Midfielder Jared Stroud from Austin FC | St. Louis SC

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville is “disappointed” by the results of MLS’s investigation into allegations of racism by D.C. United’s Taxi Fountas. Miami's Neville 'disappointed' by MLS' Fountas racism probe

The 2023 Concacaf Champions League field is set, meaning all five MLS participants know their Round of 16 competition following Monday’s live draw in Miami, Florida. Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups | MLSSoccer.com

For NWSL players, a simple word choice — Is it training? Or is it work? — highlights the complexities of playing pro soccer for a living. For NWSL players, there's work, play, and the things not in the job description

Krieger and Harris talk with Outsports about endorsement deals, raising a family and their journey to coming out. Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger use their platform to help others - Outsports

I haven’t spoken about why I stopped playing in the NWSL two years ago, partly because I couldn’t explain what was wrong, and secondly, I held onto hope that I would get back on the field. The following is my experience with injury over the last two years. During the 2020 Covid season, I started having pain in my right hip. I pushed through the pain for a while. By April, striking the ball caused intense, sharp pain, and I was barely able to lift my right leg after practice. Why I Stepped Away From The NWSL

USA

We are less than two weeks away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting. USA roster prediction for 2022 World Cup: Who could feature in Qatar? | MLSSoccer.com

We’re sorry we don’t have a more inspiring lede for you. Let’s be real: This is what’s front of mind for almost everyone as the US men’s national team prepare to unveil their 26-man 2022 World Cup roster at a made-for-television live event in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening. Injury updates: USMNT's Dest, Richards & more pose World Cup questions | MLSSoccer.com

World

Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves in, Roberto Firmino out

Southampton are given permission to speak to Luton Town boss Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl. Nathan Jones: Southampton permitted to speak to Luton Town boss after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl - BBC Sport

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group say they “would consider new shareholders” following reports the club has been put up for sale. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group 'would consider new shareholders' - BBC Sport

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is named in Denmark’s preliminary squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. World Cup 2022: Christian Eriksen named in Denmark's preliminary 21-man squad - BBC Sport

Liverpool can cause problems for Madrid’s midfield, Leipzig’s forwards can test Manchester City and Spurs should have too much for Milan. Champions League last-16 draw: tie-by-tie analysis | Champions League | The Guardian

Wrexham will host National League South side Farnborough while Portsmouth have been drawn at home to MK Dons in an all-League One tie. FA Cup second-round draw: Giant-killers Alvechurch away at Forest Green | FA Cup | The Guardian

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round. Manchester United to face Barcelona in Europa League knockout playoff | Europa League | The Guardian

World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of Boca Juniors fans. World Cup-bound referee shows 10 red cards in fiery Argentina cup final | Soccer | The Guardian

Organizers claim the 2022 World Cup will have a net-zero impact on the environment. But those grand proclamations come with some major caveats and controversy. World Cup 2022: The problem with Qatar’s ‘carbon neutral’ promise

It is said that good things come in pairs, and for Brazilian attacker Pedro that was certainly true Monday: He proposed marriage to his long-time girlfriend after hearing that he’d made Brazil’s team to play in the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil's Pedro gets engaged minutes after World Cup call-up

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has hit out at the elitism of the revamped Super League project by highlighting the “spectacular” Seville derby. Javier Tebas mocks Super League plans after Sevilla derby

Violent fans involved in illegal associations are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar. World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar

What’s on TV?

9:30 AM - Napoli v. Empoli - Serie A - Paramount+

9:30 AM - Spezia v. Udinese - Serie A - Paramount+

9:30 AM - Wolfsburg v. Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga - ESPN+

9:30 AM - St. Pauli v. Holstein Kiel - Bundesliga 2 - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Elche v. Girona - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Athletic Club v. Real Valladolid - La Liga - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Bayern Munich v. Werder Bremen - Bundesliga - ESPN2, ESPN+

11:30 AM - Bochum v. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Stuttgart v. Hertha BSC - Bundesliga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Leicester City v. Newport County - League Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - AFC Bournemouth v. Everton - League Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Cremonese v. Milan - Serie A - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Watford v. Reading - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Osasuna v. Barcelona - La Liga - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Boston U. v. American - NCAA Men’s Soccer - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Army v. Navy - NCAA Men’s Soccer - ESPN+

4:30 PM - São Paulo vs Internacional - Brasileirão - Paramount+