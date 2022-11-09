Major Link Soccer: USMNT roster to be unveiled today

Puget Sound

Unexpected sides like lemon-poppyseed coleslaw complement traditionally smoked meats. New Seattle Pop-Up Outsider BBQ Puts a Turkish Twist on Central Texas-Style Barbecue - Eater Seattle

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The MLS Cup final generated its largest domestic television audience since 1997. MLS Cup records largest total domestic audience since 1997 | SportBusiness

Olsen was officially unveiled on Tuesday as the new skipper for the Dynamo after previously being head coach of D.C. United from 2010-2020. Houston Dynamo announce hiring of Ben Olsen as new head coach - Dynamo Theory

Graeme Bailey reports that the celebrated manager is expected to stay Manchester City until 2026, then could move to New York. Pep Guardiola to take over NYCFC in 2026? - Hudson River Blue

St. Louis have added an eighth international player ahead of their 2023 expansion season, signing Swedish winger Rasmus Alm on a free transfer, the club announced Tuesday. St. Louis CITY SC sign Swedish winger Rasmus Alm | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

NWSL defender Sarah Gorden has had success on the field in her career, but she’s also having success on the sidelines as a reporter and analyst. Player and broadcaster? Inside NWSL defender Sarah Gorden’s developing broadcast career - Backheeled

Amid numerous ACL injuries this season in the NWSL, WKB talked with Chicago defender Kayla Sharples about her current recovery process and advice to other athletes. Kayla Sharples Shares Her Journey Through ACL Recovery | Women Kick Balls

Only 18 months ago, Allie Hess had lost her passion for football, but now she’s rebuilding her career in the Women’s Bundesliga in Germany. The person she credits for this is Vlatko Andonovski, the current USWNT coach. Bundesliga attacker Allie Hess rebuilding career in Germany – DW

International soccer

The Arsenal and England striker on dealing with her mother’s cancer, Olympic Games heartbreak and the Sarina Wiegman effect. Beth Mead: ‘People said last year was revenge but it was more of a love tour’ | The Guardian

The Arnold Clark Cup is the “perfect preparation” for England’s World Cup campaign, says Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman. Arnold Clark Cup: Tournament is ‘perfect preparation’ for World Cup, says England manager Sarina Wiegman - BBC Sport

Ecuador have been cleared to play at the World Cup after the Court of Arbitration for Sport agreed with FIFA over the eligibility of Byron Castillo. World Cup 2022: Ecuador cleared to play in Qatar by Court of Arbitration for Sport - BBC Sport

An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals. World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality | AP News

Picking Qatar to host the men’s World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA’s president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes. World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former FIFA president Sepp Blatter - BBC Sport

Many of Doha’s main sports bars, where fans would normally find themselves in between matches they attend, are going to install cover charges just to get in. Fans in Qatar will have to pay £240 (and £80 a beer) to watch the World Cup in hotel bars

Mexico winger Jesus “Tecatito” Corona will miss the World Cup with a serious leg injury he suffered in August. Tecatito injury will see Mexico star miss World Cup | Pro Soccer Wire

Shocks, underperforming holders, play-off qualifiers lasting the course... BBC looks at the stats to see what may happen at this year’s World Cup. World Cup 2022: What the stats tell us might happen in Qatar in November and December - BBC Sport

With the World Cup fast approaching, ESPN dissects every kit of Qatar 2022 and follows the format of the tournament to find the most stylish team. World Cup 2022 kit ranking: Who has best jerseys in Qatar? | ESPN

Later today, Gregg Berhalter will announce the 26-man roster he’s taking to the tournament to try to put right the wrongs of Russia 2018, and to try to, in his words, change the way the world views US soccer. Four big questions before the USMNT’s World Cup roster announcement | MLSSoccer.com

The USMNT will announce its World Cup roster on Wednesday. Which strikers will make the cut? USMNT World Cup roster: Which strikers will make the cut? | Pro Soccer Wire

World men’s club soccer

Fans have been banned from drinking in view of the pitch for 36 years, and if repealed, Britain’s top football police officer has told MPs that fans spilling beer on those around them when goals go in could lead to more trouble. Drinking in football stands may lead to violence and ‘lager shampoos’, MPs told | The Guardian

League Two side Gillingham shocked Brentford in the Carabao Cup fourth round after having to walk the final quarter mile to the pitch. Carabao Cup: Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties) - Bees stunned by League Two Gills - BBC Sport

Speaking to Marca, Luis Suarez has ruled out ever returning to Europe despite recent links to Aston Villa. ‘Yes’: Soon-to-be free agent all-but confirms he won’t be joining Aston Villa. HITC

The defender was not even in the match yet, but got sent off at halftime after having words with the referee. Pique’s Barcelona career ends with a red card at Osasuna - Barca Blaugranes

A consortium that previously failed to show they could fund a £3B purchase is said to be interested in making a second run at buying the club. Rumour Mongering: Dubai Group Considers £4B-Plus Liverpool Bid - The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool’s owners “are acting in the best interest of the club” by looking for new investment, says Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group ‘acting in the best interest of the club’ - BBC Sport

The 2023-24 Premier League season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024, and include a mid-season break. Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break - BBC Sport

Uefa angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying “the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan”. European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans - BBC Sport

There’s a variety of European and South American league and cup action available today, mostly on the Pluses — ESPN+ and Paramount+. Here are some highlights:

9:30 AM: Köln vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

9:30 AM: Sassuolo vs. Roma (Serie A) — Paramount+

10:00 AM: Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad (La Liga) — ESPN Deportes / ESPN+

11:00 AM: Espanyol vs. Villarreal (La Liga) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United (League Cup) — ESPN2

11:45 AM: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur (League Cup) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Internazionale vs. Bologna (Serie A) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Liverpool vs. Derby County (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Chelsea (League Cup) — ESPN+

2:00 PM: Coritiba vs. Corinthians (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: Palmeiras vs. América Mineiro (Brasileirão) — Paramount+