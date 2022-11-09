Nouhou named to Cameroon’s 2022 World Cup roster

Nouhou was officially named to Cameroon’s 2022 Men’s World Cup roster on Wednesday. Combined with Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, who were both named to the United States roster, the Sounders will set a franchise record for most active players at a World Cup after they sent two to each of the 2014 and 2018 tournaments. There’s also a good chance that Xavier Arreaga joins them.

Next Stop: QATAR



“I could not be more excited for Nouhou to get the opportunity to represent his country at the World Cup,” Sounders General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a team release. “We’ve had a front-row seat to his talent and growth over the past few years, and I can’t wait to see him against the world’s best.”

Nouhou has emerged as a regular starter for Cameroon over the past year and a half, with 16 appearances since June 2021. Most notable in that time was his performance at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped Cameroon to a fourth-place finish. During the tournament, he helped shut down Liverpool striker Mo Salah. Although Egypt ultimately prevailed in a penalty shootout, Salah was held without a shot or successful dribble while going just 12 for 20 passing.

About a month later, Nouhou shut down Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez in consecutive matches against Algeria in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Nouhou should get plenty of opportunities to match up against similarly world-class players at the World Cup as Cameroon is in a group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.