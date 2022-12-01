Major Link Soccer: Mexico fails to make the Round of 16

Seattle
Alex Roldan shares his experiences from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. ALEX ROLDAN IN QATAR: Journal 2 | Seattle Sounders
MLS
From the day Atlanta United began their search for a new president and CEO, Garth Lagerwey’s name came up. Garth Lagerwey: Atlanta United have "limitless potential" | MLSSoccer.com
Atlanta United has signed free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne, who scored a career-best nine goals for the Columbus Crew this past season. Etienne has spent his entire professional career in Major League Soccer, the last three seasons with Columbus. Atlanta United signs free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne
NWSL
The Portland Thorns forward on pushing herself to the limit, learning from Christine Sinclair and the upcoming World Cup. USA’s Sophia Smith: ‘You won’t get far if you don’t love the game’ | USA women's football team | The Guardian
USMNT/USWNT
Gregg Berhalter’s latest tactical tweak worked a treat once more as USA saw off Iran to claim place in round of 16. How USA’s left-side rotations wreaked havoc against Iran - The Athletic
The US women’s team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament. USA women to make more from men's World Cup than 2019 win
Twenty years ago, the US men’s national team reached the quarterfinals at the World Cup before losing 1-0 to Germany amid great controversy. Berhalter: USA "not done" at World Cup, can take down Netherlands | MLSSoccer.com
The USMNT vs IR Iran by all the numbers. Post match summary report from FIFA
World Cup
The stakes for Canada are lower than most nations entering their third and final group-stage match. Canada plan to "send our message" in World Cup finale vs. Morocco | MLSSoccer.com
Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia while Argentina beat Poland, but it wasn’t enough for El Tri to advance at the World Cup. Mexico misses World Cup advancement in wild Group C finish | Pro Soccer Wire
Tata Martino is no longer Mexico’s head coach, according to the manager himself. Mexico coach Tata Martino departs after early World Cup exit | MLSSoccer.com
Many Iranians celebrated their team’s World Cup loss as a protest against the country’s repressive regime. World Cup 2022: Friend of Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi shot by Iranian security forces for celebrating loss
Adding more time at the end of World Cup games to compensate for stoppages has raised the average active playing time to 59 minutes, FIFA’s head of refereeing said Wednesday. Pierluigi Collina said FIFA was ‘’quite happy (with) the result’’ of games routinely extending from the 90 minutes of regulation to more than 100 in total. World Cup fans see more active play from stoppages directive
As teams secure their spots in the knockout stage, we break down their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to winning it all. Why Brazil Argentina and more will or won't win World Cup
France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a late equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review in a 1-0 loss to Tunisia. France file complaint to FIFA over disallowed Griezmann goal
Defender Ben White leaves England’s World Cup squad in Qatar to return home for personal reasons and is not expected to return for the remainder of the tournament. England: Ben White leaves World Cup squad in Qatar for personal reasons - BBC Sport
Tunisia record a remarkable victory over defending world champions France, but it is not enough to seal qualification to the World Cup last 16. Tunisia 1-0 France: Tunisia upset France but fail to qualify - BBC Sport
Australian fans party through the night as the unfancied Socceroos stun Denmark to reach the World Cup last 16. World Cup 2022: Australia parties at 3am as unheralded Socceroos silence the doubters - BBC Sport
World Club Soccer
Manchester United could have new owners by the end of the season, though it is not certain the Glazers will sell. Manchester United sale could be completed this season - BBC Sport
The defender discusses Spain’s World Cup ambitions, being better at table tennis than predictions and helping Rodri at centre-half. Aymeric Laporte: ‘I’m not a football addict. I don’t like watching matches’ | Spain | The Guardian
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost €200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo offered £173m a season by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr | Cristiano Ronaldo | The Guardian
What’s on TV?
7:00 AM - Croatia v. Belgium - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo
7:00 AM - Canada v. Morocco - Men’s World Cup - FS1, Universo
11:00 AM - Japan v. Spain - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo
11:00 AM - Costa Rica v. Germany - Men’s World Cup - FS1, Universo
