Major Link Soccer: Mexico fails to make the Round of 16

Seattle

Alex Roldan shares his experiences from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. ALEX ROLDAN IN QATAR: Journal 2 | Seattle Sounders

MLS

From the day Atlanta United began their search for a new president and CEO, Garth Lagerwey’s name came up. Garth Lagerwey: Atlanta United have "limitless potential" | MLSSoccer.com

Atlanta United has signed free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne, who scored a career-best nine goals for the Columbus Crew this past season. Etienne has spent his entire professional career in Major League Soccer, the last three seasons with Columbus. Atlanta United signs free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne

The Portland Thorns forward on pushing herself to the limit, learning from Christine Sinclair and the upcoming World Cup. USA’s Sophia Smith: ‘You won’t get far if you don’t love the game’ | USA women's football team | The Guardian

Gregg Berhalter’s latest tactical tweak worked a treat once more as USA saw off Iran to claim place in round of 16. How USA’s left-side rotations wreaked havoc against Iran - The Athletic

The US women’s team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament. USA women to make more from men's World Cup than 2019 win

Twenty years ago, the US men’s national team reached the quarterfinals at the World Cup before losing 1-0 to Germany amid great controversy. Berhalter: USA "not done" at World Cup, can take down Netherlands | MLSSoccer.com

The USMNT vs IR Iran by all the numbers. Post match summary report from FIFA

World Cup

The stakes for Canada are lower than most nations entering their third and final group-stage match. Canada plan to "send our message" in World Cup finale vs. Morocco | MLSSoccer.com

Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia while Argentina beat Poland, but it wasn’t enough for El Tri to advance at the World Cup. Mexico misses World Cup advancement in wild Group C finish | Pro Soccer Wire

Tata Martino is no longer Mexico’s head coach, according to the manager himself. Mexico coach Tata Martino departs after early World Cup exit | MLSSoccer.com

Many Iranians celebrated their team’s World Cup loss as a protest against the country’s repressive regime. World Cup 2022: Friend of Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi shot by Iranian security forces for celebrating loss

Adding more time at the end of World Cup games to compensate for stoppages has raised the average active playing time to 59 minutes, FIFA’s head of refereeing said Wednesday. Pierluigi Collina said FIFA was ‘’quite happy (with) the result’’ of games routinely extending from the 90 minutes of regulation to more than 100 in total. World Cup fans see more active play from stoppages directive

As teams secure their spots in the knockout stage, we break down their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to winning it all. Why Brazil Argentina and more will or won't win World Cup

France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a late equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review in a 1-0 loss to Tunisia. France file complaint to FIFA over disallowed Griezmann goal

Defender Ben White leaves England’s World Cup squad in Qatar to return home for personal reasons and is not expected to return for the remainder of the tournament. England: Ben White leaves World Cup squad in Qatar for personal reasons - BBC Sport

Tunisia record a remarkable victory over defending world champions France, but it is not enough to seal qualification to the World Cup last 16. Tunisia 1-0 France: Tunisia upset France but fail to qualify - BBC Sport

Australian fans party through the night as the unfancied Socceroos stun Denmark to reach the World Cup last 16. World Cup 2022: Australia parties at 3am as unheralded Socceroos silence the doubters - BBC Sport

World Club Soccer

Manchester United could have new owners by the end of the season, though it is not certain the Glazers will sell. Manchester United sale could be completed this season - BBC Sport

The defender discusses Spain’s World Cup ambitions, being better at table tennis than predictions and helping Rodri at centre-half. Aymeric Laporte: ‘I’m not a football addict. I don’t like watching matches’ | Spain | The Guardian

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost €200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo offered £173m a season by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr | Cristiano Ronaldo | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Croatia v. Belgium - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo

7:00 AM - Canada v. Morocco - Men’s World Cup - FS1, Universo

11:00 AM - Japan v. Spain - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo

11:00 AM - Costa Rica v. Germany - Men’s World Cup - FS1, Universo