Major Link Soccer: Mighty Morocco

Gio Reyna’s behavior in training at the World Cup caused a pretty serious issue within the squad, nearly resulting in him being sent home. That, it turned out, was just the beginning of the issues, though. The NCAA College Cup is nearly upon us, with Syracuse facing Indiana with a chance at their first men’s national championship. The USWNT will be joined in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup by Brazil, Canada and Japan. All that, and updates and analysis from the latest round of World Cup games as Morocco and France both move on to the Semi Finals.

Seattle

Ed Ball did the world, or at least the portion of it that traveled to Qatar and then wanted to find a beer, a favor. Seattle soccer fan became toast of the internet with his map for where to find alcohol at the World Cup – GeekWire

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Last Saturday in Salem, Virginia, the Maroons beat Williams College 2-0 for the title, and Sitch became the first female coach to lead a men’s soccer team to an NCAA national championship. Her story makes history: Julianne Sitch leads U. of Chicago men’s soccer team to title - Chicago Sun-Times

Syracuse have a chance at their first men’s national championship when they face Indiana in the College Cup Final. Indiana, Syracuse men's soccer teams reach College Cup final

NWSL/Women’s Soccer

The additions of Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo raise questions about where Sam Mewis and others will fit into Kansas City’s midfield. What new Current signings mean for Sam Mewis, stacked midfield

Chelsea took the top spot on the FA WSL table with their win over Reading. Chelsea FCW 3-2 Reading FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

USA

The United States Women’s National Team has lined up a loaded schedule for their annual SheBelieves Cup. USWNT to play Canada, Brazil, and Japan in 2023 SheBelieves Cup - Stars and Stripes FC

You can decide for yourself whether these are tips that you should follow or implement in your own life. Leadership tips from the US men’s soccer head coach

Gio Reyna was, in simple terms, a problem at the World Cup. Gio Reyna apologized to USMNT during World Cup for his lack of effort, sources say - The Athletic

United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna was almost sent home from the World Cup in Qatar due to a lack of effort in training, sources told ESPN. USA midfielder Giovanni Reyna almost sent home from World Cup

Playing competitive youth soccer can cost families a small fortune, excluding kids who might excel at the sport. There are efforts around the country to get more kids in the game. Pay-to-play in youth soccer is more of a problem than ever before : NPR

Adu wants a comeback? Freddy Adu exclusive: ‘I lost my love for the game but I’m ready to get out there again'

Global men’s soccer

“That’s something that is encouraged, that a goalkeeper feels comfortable enough to bring pressure toward them, then bypass it,” says Laura Harvey, who coaches OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League and has won the league’s award for coach of the year three times. At the World Cup, It’s Goalkeepers Gone Wild

The Atlas Lions upset Spain to reach the quarterfinals. Now the team that only hired its manager in August has its sights set on Portugal. How Morocco Built a World Cup Cinderella in Four Months - WSJ

Manuel Neuer has had an incredibly bad couple of weeks. Breaking: Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer suffers a broken leg while skiing, out for the season - Bavarian Football Works

JAMES NALTON writes that just as they had hoped, Fifa and Qatar can say this has been a great World Cup — in a sporting sense, at least. Men’s football Is sportswashing working? | Morning Star

A trolling move from England’s “The Sun” tabloid to run “It’s Gaul Over” billboards in Paris ahead of France-England backfired. The Sun's 'It's Gaul Over" Parisian billboards backfired in a big way

Argentina is far more diverse than many people realize — but the myth that it is a White nation has persisted. Black erasure in Argentina helps explain its World Cup team - The Washington Post

All three host nations will need to find some high-level competition ahead of the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Canadian men's coach John Herdman declares need for better competition following World Cup exit | CBC Sports

England may have seemed the better team for a good portion of the game, but ultimately France scored more goals and that’s the most important measure. England out of World Cup after Kane miss in 2-1 France loss

Yo, Adrian! They did it (beat Spain and Portugal)! Morocco: Rocky Balboa, Diego Simeone inspiring World Cup run

2022 was a catastrophic year for Mexican football on the international stage. 2022 was one of the worst years in Mexican football history - FMF State Of Mind

The USMNT midfielder could be staying in Scotland with Rangers. Rangers manager wants to sign Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman permanently - Bavarian Football Works

“Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” the Qatari outlet reported. FIFA World Cup 2022: Shocking death of second journalist in 48 hours

What’s on TV today?

12:00 PM - Sunderland vs. West Bromwich Albion (Championship) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante (Segunda Division) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Syracuse vs. Indiana (NCAA Men’s Soccer) - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa (Copa por Mexico) - TUDN

7:00 PM - Atlas vs. Santos Laguna (Copa por Mexico) - TUDN