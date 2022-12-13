Major Link Soccer: Gyasi Zardes to Austin FC

Seattle
OL Reign’s determination and grit was on full display throughout the 2022 season but was particularly evident in the final 15 minutes of matches. The team was excellent in the final 15 minutes of nearly every match, both offensively and defensively. 2022 Lookback: OL Reign Never Quits — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD
The old brick ballpark: LEGO fanatic has a hit on his hands with Seattle Mariners stadium build – GeekWire
MLS
The 31-year-old joins the Verde & Black through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. Austin FC sign striker Gyasi Zardes in free agency | MLSSoccer.com
Osorio was a free agent after his contract expired at the end of the 2022 season. Toronto FC, Canada midfielder Jonathan Osorio reach long-term deal | MLSSoccer.com
When Croatia made the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia, Damir Kreilach couldn’t attend. Croatia’s World Cup run: Damir Kreilach relishes “incredible moment” for homeland | MLSSoccer.com
Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner is the 2022 MLS Sporting Executive of the Year, the league announced in Monday’s 2022 Mark Abbott MLS Club Awards release. Philadelphia Union's Ernst Tanner named 2022 MLS Sporting Executive of the Year | MLSSoccer.com
The US men’s national team had the second-youngest squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fueled in part by MLS homegrown exports like Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls) and Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union). USMNT at 2026 World Cup: Which rising MLS homegrowns could we see? | MLSSoccer.com
The Spanish-language network had carried MLS games since 2007, and was the league’s first Spanish TV home from 1996-99. MLS on Apple TV: Univision out of regular-season and playoff TV broadcasts in 2023
Wayne Rooney looks set for a brief foray into boxing with Tyson Fury claiming the current DC United boss is to spar with him early next year. Tyson Fury claims Man Utd legend Rooney has agreed to join his boxing training camp ahead of Usyk title fight | Goal.com
NWSL
The Spirit have added a Canadian international and former FSU star. Washington Spirit sign Canadian defender Gabrielle Carle - Black And Red United
USA
Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy stopped two shots in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the game-winner as No. 3 seed Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 in a shootout on Monday night to win the NCAA College Cup championship for the first time in program history. Syracuse wins first men's soccer title, beats Indiana
American Daryl Dike scored his first goal for West Bromwich Albion, breaking a tie in the 82nd minute during a 2-1 win at Sunderland in the second tier English League Championship on Monday night. American Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for England's West Brom
The strife that has ensnared Gio Reyna and the U.S. men’s soccer team isn’t solely Gregg Berhalter’s fault, but the coach is expendable — and Reyna isn’t. U.S. soccer must fire Gregg Berhalter in order to save Gio Reyna - Los Angeles Times
CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has confirmed talks with CONCACAF regarding the Copa America. Rumours USA will host Copa America are 'speculation' - president
Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez has confirmed the South American soccer confederation is in talks with North American counterparts Concacaf regarding Copa America. Conmebol, Concacaf in talks over 2024 Copa America | SportBusiness
With the USA’s World Cup run ending early, what does the to-do list look like for Gregg Berhalter or, if he decides to walk away, his replacement? What the US need to do better under Berhalter or new coach
The midfielder was almost sent home from Qatar for a perceived lack of effort before the team’s World Cup opener against Wales, according to multiple reports. USA’s Gio Reyna hits back after reports of attitude problem at World Cup | USA | The Guardian
The invention of television turned bars into centers of sports fandom. The shift to streaming services threatens to change that equation. Sports Bars: Sunday Ticket Could Be Streaming Revolution Tipping Point – Sportico.com
Kate Markgraf is charged with overseeing the U.S. Women’s National Team, but her job responsibilities are far more vast and varied. Checking In With USWNT General Manager Kate Markgraf | US Soccer
Men’s World Cup
The Three Lions couldn’t bring home the World Cup, but they won’t be returning empty-handed. World Cup 2022: Dave the cat coming home with England team - BBC News
Morocco goalkeeper’s career could have followed a very different trajectory but for a timely VAR intervention. Sliding doors moment has taken Bono to the brink of World Cup immortality | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian
Only Messi and Argentina stand in the way of a small country defying the odds to reach a second World Cup final in a row. Croatia’s success story built on family values and a sprinkling of stardust | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian
Tens of thousands are in Qatar as devout followers of one man and one team, Lionel Messi and Argentina. 'Messi is our God': Lionel Messi inspires a worldwide pilgrimage to Qatar World Cup
Fourteen of the 26-man squad in Qatar were born overseas ranging from countries in Spain, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium. More than half of Morocco's World Cup squad were born abroad. What will their success mean for other African diaspora players? - ABC News
Leading human rights campaigners have accused FIFA of “whitewashing” migrant worker abuses through “sinister” tactics. Human rights groups: FIFA is 'whitewashing' worker abuses
England manager Gareth Southgate says he is “conflicted” about his future, having “found large parts of the last 18 months difficult”. Gareth Southgate: England manager 'conflicted' about future after World Cup 2022 exit - BBC Sport
For years, the pressure of leading Argentina to the promised land wore Messi down. Now, he thrives with the pressure and ugly tactics used against him and rises to another level. World Cup 2022: Why Lionel Messi is better than ever | Yahoo Sports
World Club Soccer
More than 1,800 fans were injured at Premier League and English Football League matches last season, new data shows. More than 1,800 fans injured at Premier League and EFL matches last season - BBC Sport
Holders Chelsea are drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup. Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round - BBC Sport
Manchester City are to explore the possibility of expanding the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000. Manchester City look into taking Etihad Stadium capacity to more than 60,000 | Manchester City | The Guardian
Arsène Wenger breached protocol but the aim is to reinforce and justify every aspect of this tainted, corrupt World Cup. Welcome to Fifa’s Technical Study Group: nothing is bad, everything is good | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian
Twenty-nine Team Base Camps across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand have today been confirmed for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. Team Base Camps confirmed for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
What’s on TV?
11:00 AM - Argentina v. Croatia - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo
5:00 PM - Pumas UNAM v. Toluca - Liga MX - TUDN
7:00 PM - Tigres UANL v. Mazatlan - Liga MX - TUDN
Loading comments...