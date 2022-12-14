Major Link Soccer: Michael B. Jordan becomes minority owner of AFC Bournemouth

Men’s World Cup

A squad drawn from the diaspora who dance with their mums and demonstrate their Islamic faith — meet the Morocco players who have made World Cup history. World Cup 2022: Meet Morocco’s unlikely history makers in Qatar - BBC Sport

The preview looks ahead at all the action in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final between France and Morocco, with analysis of France’s tactics and Morocco’s tactics in attack, defence and transitions. FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Morocco - tactical analysis preview

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez were on target as Argentina beat Croatia to reach the World Cup final. World Cup 2022: Argentina 3-0 Croatia - Messi and Alvarez put their side into World Cup final - BBC Sport

Messi has praised Argentina for passing an “acid test” in bouncing back from losing against Saudi Arabia to reach the World Cup final. Messi: Losing 1st game helped us reach World Cup final | ESPN

The herbal drink is beloved by South American players, who have taken it with them around the world — including to Qatar. What’s Powering Argentina at the World Cup? 1,100 Pounds of Yerba Mate. - The New York Times

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada has become the first active MLS player to reach the beautiful game’s biggest stage thanks to Argentina’s semifinal win over Croatia. An MLS player has made it to the World Cup final for the first time ever | Yahoo Sports

France captain Hugo Lloris says “it was not easy to find the words” when he texted Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane after England’s World Cup exit. World Cup 2022: Hugo Lloris texted Harry Kane after France beat England - BBC Sport

Manager Walid Regragui says Morocco have “great desire” to pull off another shock as they aim to create more history and reach a World Cup final. World Cup 2022: Morocco ‘one of four best teams in the world’ - Walid Regragui - BBC Sport

Belgium’s football association has posted an online job advert to find Roberto Martinez’s successor, seeking a new head coach who “knows how to win”. Belgium FA invite online applications for national team head coach vacancy - The Athletic

The Three Lions performed well under Gareth Southgate, but it might be time for change. England’s going home without a trophy and now face big questions - SBNation.com

A French journalist intends to sue Cameroon’s football federation after the body accused him of attempted blackmail and extortion. Romain Molina: Investigative journalist to sue Cameroon federation - BBC Sport

NWSL / women’s soccer

Come for the football, stay for the laughs — the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup will be one to remember! The Arnold Clark Cup knows you’ve got jokes - and they love it - All For XI

The USWNT have just months left before the start of the 2023 World Cup. Here’s what the team must accomplish before that tournament kicks off. 5 things on the USWNT’s to-do list before the 2023 World Cup - Backheeled

Men’s club soccer

Atlanta United will receive a hefty sum of allocation money for the homegrown defender. George Campbell traded to CF Montreal - Dirty South Soccer

The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce the transfer of the reigning USL League One Young Player of the Year, Ethan Bryant, to Sporting Kansas City following a standout year and a half of service in the River City. Kickers transfer USL League One Young Player of the Year Ethan Bryant to Sporting Kansas City - Richmond Kickers

The former general counsel for DC United claims the team’s CEO Jason Levien falsely claimed Florida residence as part of a “long-time tax fraud.” DC United Owner Dodged Taxes, Its Ex-Lawyer Claims | Business Insider

FC Cincinnati have rejected a significant transfer offer from Liga MX club Chivas for star forward Brandon Vazquez. FC Cincinnati reject significant bid from Chivas for Brandon Vazquez | MLSSoccer.com

Tom Cannon, best managers in the Moshiri era and player contracts were all of interest to you for our latest Everton mailbag. Everton mailbag: Cannon, cost-effective decisions, strikers and Garner - The Athletic

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he has no idea when winger Jadon Sancho will be ready to return to first-team duties. Erik ten Hag not sure when Jadon Sancho will return to first-team duties - BBC Sport

Bill Foley has completed his takeover of Bournemouth from Maxim Demin after the deal was ratified by the Premier League. ‘Always advance, never retreat’: Bill Foley seals Bournemouth takeover | The Guardian

Michael B. Jordan, an award-winning actor and director, is part of a consortium that will own a minority stake in the club. Michael B. Jordan becomes a part-owner of AFC Bournemouth - 2Cents FC

Culture

