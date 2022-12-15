Major Link Soccer: France knocks out Morocco to advance to the Men’s World Cup Final

Grant Wahl

We take a few minutes to pay tribute to a legend in the game. Remembering Grant Wahl - Stars and Stripes FC

Wahl died last week covering a quarterfinal game at the World Cup in Qatar. Prominent soccer journalist Grant Wahl died from aortic aneurysm, wife says - The Athletic

The first moment I can recall spending quality time with Grant Wahl outside of a pressbox, press conference or some other soccer workplace was at a steakhouse in Columbus. Grant Wahl: A journalist, a pioneer, a friend in soccer | MLSSoccer.com

A joint investigation overseen by the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSLPA found “widespread misconduct” toward players “at the vast majority of NWSL clubs” historically and to “ongoing misconduct at more than half the league’s clubs,” a report released on Wednesday states. Joint investigation finds ‘widespread, ongoing misconduct’ in NWSL, calls for policy reforms – Equalizer Soccer

After months of speculation, the suspended Houston Dash head coach will not return to the Texas NWSL club. James Clarkson leaving Houston Dash as contract expires amid NWSL report on abuse | The Striker

The final report, released on Wednesday, concluded that Clarkson’s actions constituted emotional misconduct. His unpredictable moods created a “culuture of anxiety,” according to the report, leading two players to report they sought therapy. NWSL joint investigation finds ex-Dash coach Clarkson engaged in emotional misconduct – Equalizer Soccer

A 14-month long investigation has now come to a conclusion, with notable issues that have been previously reported on given finer detail in the report, as well as additional transgressions. The NWSL and NWSLPA release their team investigative report - All For XI

An investigation commissioned by the NWSL and its players union found ‘widespread misconduct’ directed at players dating back nearly a decade. NWSL investigation finds ‘widespread misconduct’ at more than half of clubs | NWSL | The Guardian

The joint investigation commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association found “widespread” and “ongoing” misconduct throughout the league, detailing incidents of various types of abuse and failures of those in power to hold people accountable. Fallout from the NWSL joint investigation: live updates – Equalizer Soccer

MLS/CPL

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has already made history – and soon might establish some more. Thiago Almada becomes first active World Cup finalist in MLS history | MLSSoccer.com

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but there’s this big global soccer tournament happening right now. It’s called the World Cup, even though they don’t actually hand out any sort of cup to the winners. Confusing, right? 10 players MLS teams should scout from the World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Clubs are in full roster construction mode for the 2023 season, scouting and looking to get deals – both domestic and international – over the line. Eastern Conference: Who was every team’s best signing in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

The MLS offseason rolls on as the 2022 FIFA World Cup draws to a close. We’re under a month out from preseason kicking off around the league (Jan. 6!), and clubs are working to set their 2023 rosters. Transfer needs: What Eastern Conference clubs must address this winter | MLSSoccer.com

The former Defiance d-mid is now headed to Calgary. Cavalry FC Signs Jesse Daley to 2023 Roster – Cavalry FC

USA

It would be a first for the program on a jersey. Report: 2023 USWNT home jersey to feature gold stars - Stars and Stripes FC

The USA 2023 Women’s World home shirt will be the first-ever US Soccer kit with gold logos. Exclusive: USA 2023 Home Kit First-Ever to Have Gold Logos & Stars - Footy Headlines

Men’s World Cup

The family of a security guard who died while on duty at the World Cup’s Lusail Stadium in Qatar are seeking answers about his death. Security guard dies after fall at World Cup stadium

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said his team’s 2-0 semifinal loss to France at the World Cup doesn’t take away from everything they did to get there. France loss doesn’t taint Morocco’s magical World Cup run

Morocco’s World Cup heroics are forging a new, dissident Third-World solidarity, reflecting the multifaceted nature of Moroccan identity itself: simultaneously Arab, African, and Amazigh. The (African) Arab Cup

Defending world champions France edge past Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium to set up a World Cup final against Argentina. World Cup 2022: France 2-0 Morocco - France edge past Morocco to set up Argentina final - BBC Sport

Deschamps’ side came up with the bare minimum against Morocco, yet Argentina will worry about their ruthlessness. France do just enough to go forward – but will they have more for the final? | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Didier Deschamps revealed France are taking precautions to stop a virus spreading through the squad before the World Cup final against Argentina. France wary of virus spread in squad before World Cup final

France will play Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final after ending Morocco’s fairytale run with a 2-0 win in the semi-final. France bring Morocco’s adventure to an end and reach World Cup final | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals delivered a pair of viewership milestones for FOX, with France-England setting a record for the round. France-England sets WC quarterfinal mark - Sports Media Watch

World Club Soccer

Sarina Wiegman questioned whether she could leave the Netherlands to become Lionesses coach and took time to “learn about English culture”. Sarina Wiegman: 'I learnt about English culture' after taking job as national team boss - BBC Sport

George Brinkley told a Nottingham court he feared for his life, while McBurnie denied assault charge after alleged incident in playoff semi-final. Forest fan claims Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie attacked him after match | Soccer | The Guardian

Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo is using Real Madrid’s training base to keep fit after Portugal’s World Cup exit. Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit - BBC Sport

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes the sale of the club would be a good thing as he looks to compete with cash-rich Manchester City and Newcastle. Manchester United: Manager Erik ten Hag says a club sale would be good - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Rosengård vs Bayern München - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN, YouTube

9:45 AM - Juventus vs Zürich - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN, YouTube

12:00 PM - Arsenal vs Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN, YouTube

12:00 PM - SL Benfica vs Barcelona - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN, YouTube

12:00 PM - Rangers v. Hibernian - Scottish Premiership - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Club America v. Necaxa - Copa por Mexico - TUDN, UniMas