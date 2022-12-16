Major Link Soccer: NWSL to Tampa?

Good evening Sounders, Reign and Defiance fans. Here’s some soccer news for you as you try to stay warm on a cold Friday.

Yes, I normally do these in the morning. Oops.

MLS

Transfer needs: What Western Conference clubs must address this winter | MLSSoccer.com

For Seattle: a natural option behind Nouhou at left back would be very useful, particularly one that offers something more going forward.

How MLS And Liga MX Could Help Decide 2026 FIFA World Cup Format

Beginning in 2023, the Leagues Cup will pit every team from North America’s two top leagues into a tournament organized in virtually the exact original format proposed for the 48-team World Cup.

other men’s club soccer

Black Soccer in 1920’s New York City | Can I Kick It FC

During the 1920s, New York was the center of Black sporting excellence. Boxing and baseball were two of the most popular sports, but soccer was also popular amongst Afro-Caribbean New Yorkers.

Spokane’s North Bank draws a crowd > Spokane Journal of Business

NWSL

NWSL Expansion: Boston, Tampa and San Francisco Are Final Bidders – Sportico.com

All three initial bids for the NWSL expansion slot were in the mid-to-high $40 million range, a significant bump from recent price tags.

USWNT and NWSL players associations, achieving generational change: Our U.S. Women’s Soccer Persons of the Year - The Athletic

The USWNT and NWSL players achieved historic CBAs in 2022 to improve their conditions. They're our U.S. Women's Soccer Persons of the Year.

NWSL has all the facts of widespread abuse. What comes next? | JWS

Between the NWSL investigation and the Yates report, abuse has been well-documented, but action steps have been slightly slower to follow.

other women’s club soccer

FIFA launches two brand new competitions in major boost for the women’s game - Mirror Online

The tournament has been on the table for a long time with serious discussions first taking place after Arsenal played Seattle Reign FC, now known as OL Reign, back in 2016, with Europe’s best sides taking on the defending NWSL Shield holders.

FIFA announces creation of a Women’s Club World Cup, but there is a lot to overcome - All For XI

The world governing body endorsing the creation of a Women’s Club World Cup is a good thing, but the body provides no plans on how to actually hold one.

Women-Owned Austin Rise FC Rises from the Ashes — Protagonist Soccer

This week, the owners of Austin Rise FC made their efforts public and announced their club name, crest, and the league they will play in.

Arsenal Women must deal with Miedema injury as fixtures pile up | ESPN

Arsenal are in good form so far this season domestically and in Europe, but injuries could well derail their quest for silverware.

‘Like a rocket’: How Viktoria Berlin are trying to change German football | The Guardian

Having set their sights on the Frauen-Bundesliga, the club’s backers are determined to lift the women’s game with a model inspired by the NWSL's Angel City FC.

Men’s World Cup

France aiming to complete its own fairytale amid Messi's legendary quest | FOX Sports

Lionel Messi isn't the only one with history on the line. Doug McIntyre outlines what back-to-back World Cup titles would mean for France.

5 players who will decide the 2022 World Cup final - SBNation.com

This is a matchup for the ages.

FIFA World Cup 2022™ praised for its “unique cohesive power”

The FIFA Council met today in advance of the FIFA World Cup™ final in Doha, Qatar, which FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed as the “best ever”.

2022 World Cup: How Mexican cuisine are feeding hungry fans

With the World Cup bringing together cultures from around the globe, Mexican cuisine has made an unexpected impact in Qatar.

A World Cup first: No England or Wales fans arrested in Qatar | USA Today

OK, so maybe having no alcohol isn't all bad. There were no arrests among fans of England or Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

other international soccer

Scotland women's team make legal challenge to SFA over pay and conditions - BBC Sport

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie will lead a legal challenge against the Scottish Football Association over equal pay and conditions.

Puget Sound soccer

Building brand Lyon: ‘We need a competition that brings the best teams together’ - The Athletic

Lyon’s owners, OL Groupe, expanded its brand to the United States when they bought Seattle Reign in January 2020, two months before the global pandemic hit. It is the closest equivalent to the City Football Group — the organisation that owns Manchester City and other clubs stretching from the United States to Australia — on the women’s side.

Sportify 2022 | FBref

Check out the most viewed teams and players on FBref throughout 2022.

Open Flavor Friday (Off topic)

Seahawks Pilgrimage To The South With Sankofa Impact & Choose180

A journal of seven days through the South – a self-reflecting pilgrimage through Black history.

7-Eleven to serve alcohol with in-store dining in Ontario | CP24.com

Southwestern Ontario will soon see beer and wine in a corner store -- though not exactly the way Premier Doug Ford envisioned in his 2018 campaign promise.

The best tabletop RPGs we played in 2022 - Polygon

One of these, Blades in the Dark, has credits a rare SaH writer.

Henry Cavill’s Next Play: ‘Warhammer 40,000′ Series for Amazon – The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon is in the process of closing the rights to the miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000 for Henry Cavill following his Superman exit.

Latest Honor Among Thieves trailer establishes Dungeons & Dragons through cast interviews | Full Moon Storytelling

The cast of D&D: Honor Among Thieves talk about why they love the film. It's the same reason you love playing the game.

Sports TV market size chart (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) - Sports Media Watch

Seattle is the third largest US market without a Big Four team

What to Watch

Saturday

7:00 am PT — Croatia men vs Morocco in the third place match on FOX and Telemundo

9:30 am PT — Norwich City men vs Blackburn Rovers on ESPN+

Sunday

7:00 am PT — Argentina men vs France for the men’s World Cup title on FOX and Telemundo