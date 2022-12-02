Major Link Soccer: Will the last one with the Thorns turn out the lights?

NWSL

Announcement of decision to sell Portland Thorns FC | Portland Thorns FC

Owner Merritt Paulson declares his intent to split his two soccer teams.

His decade-long ownership of the Thorns will end; has no intention to sell Timbers.

Investor group to formally submit bid for NWSL's Portland Thorns - sources | ESPN

An investor group is set to submit a formal offer to Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson in a bid to acquire a majority stake in the NWSL team.

Rhian Wilkinson resigns from Portland Thorns amidst concerns over player relationship cleared by investigation - The Athletic

Wilkinson departs after winning the NWSL Championship in her first year as head coach.

NWSL: Chicago Red Stars Owner Arnim Whisler To Sell Team – Sportico.com

Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler has formally engaged a third-party advisor to facilitate the sale of his majority stake in the NWSL club.

Women's Sports News Breakers the Next, Equalizer Soccer Join Forces

The Next and Equalizer Soccer — two of the most influential women's sports outlets — are creating a network "that just isn't available anywhere else."

A Homecoming: Jersey Girl Kristen Edmonds Signs with Gotham FC - Nets Republic

NWSL free agent Kristen Edmonds has signed a two-year contract with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

other women’s club soccer

Western Washington women advance to NCAA Division II soccer championship game | The Seattle Times

MLS

Minnesota United pays Panamanian club for Joseph Rosales – Twin Cities

other men’s club soccer

UChicago Maroons men’s soccer team headed to DIII finals - CBS Chicago

This is a historic triumph for a men’s team led by a woman coach. Julianne Sitch will now be the first woman to lead a men’s soccer team to the finals.

The Speed of Growth: The USL’s Shift Into The Fast Lane - fcbusiness

World Cup

The pain of Iran’s World Cup exit stretches far beyond the football pitch - The Athletic

A hugely talented Iran squad leave the World Cup having shown solidarity with those protesting against the government back home

Fans applaud first ever all-female referee team at upcoming men’s World Cup match: ‘Positive and powerful’ | The Independent

Stéphanie Frappart will take charge of the men’s tournament on Thursday.

FIFA opens new investigation of anti-gay chants from Mexico fans | ESPN

FIFA opened a second investigation on Thursday into potentially discriminatory chants heard from Mexico fans during their 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia.

Video: Qatar’s $200 Billion World Cup May Be Last of Its Kind - Bloomberg

Mega-events like the Olympics and World Cup have found it harder to attract hosts given their money-losing reputation. Now some big changes are afoot.

United States National Teams

USMNT sees “great opportunity” in round of 16 clash with the Netherlands | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm previews the Netherlands vs USMNT World Cup round of 16 game on Saturday (10am - ET - FOX) with the US stressing belief.

Christian Pulisic reveals extent of pelvic injury, says he ‘didn’t get hit in the balls’ | Yahoo Sports

The USMNT star still did not commit to playing in Saturday’s knockout-round game against the Netherlands.

U.S. Soccer TV Rights moving to Turner in 2023, to be streamed on HBO Max - 2Cents FC

Beginning in 2023, TNT/TBS and HBO Max will collaborate to exclusively broadcast more than 20 US National Soccer Team matches per year.

Open Flavor Friday

D&D Gifts of Many Parts: A Holiday Shopping Guide | Full Moon Storytelling

Don't know what to get for your D&D playing friends? Find select gives based on the type of things you are looking for.

Moving On From 'Race' in One D&D - Posts - D&D Beyond

We have made the decision to move on from using the term "race" everywhere in One D&D, and we do not intend to return to that term.

Ski resort openings for the 2022-2023 winter season | KOMO

Both Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie are scheduled to open for the 2022-23 season on Friday, Dec. 2.

Seattle’s Eater Awards Winners for 2022 - Eater Seattle

What to Watch

Friday

11:00 am PT — Cameroon men (NOUHOU) vs Brazil on FOX, Telemundo

11:00 am PT — Serbia men vs Switzerland on FS1, Universo

Saturday

4:30 am PT — Manchester United women vs Aston Villa on CBS Sports

5:30 am PT — Olympique Lyonnais women vs Dijon on Fanatiz and ATA Football

7:00 am PT — Netherlands men vs USA on FOX, Telemundo

11:00 am PT — Argentina men vs Australia on FOX, Telemundo

Sunday

7:00 am PT — France men vs Poland on FS1, Telemundo

9:30 am PT — Eibar men vs Huesca on ESPN+. This is in the Spanish Segundo, where they don’t take the knockouts off.

11:00 am PT — England men vs Senegal on FS1, Telemundo