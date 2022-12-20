Major Link Soccer: John Textor acquires Olympique Lyon

Seattle

The US-led investment fund Eagle Football has bought a majority stake in Ligue 1 team Lyon, the club announced on Monday. US-led Eagle Football investment fund completes Lyon purchase

Former Sounder at Heart contributor Bird won a title with the Crew as an assistant and is now the head coach for amateur USL League Two. Liviu Bird Set to Coach USL Men’s Soccer in Olympia - ThurstonTalk

MLS/USL

Eight GA players for Wednesday’s draft, with Ilijah Paul from the UW being part of the class. 2023 Generation adidas class announced | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer today announced the list of over 360 players who are eligible for selection in the MLS SuperDraft 2023 presented by adidas on Wednesday (5 pm ET). The full is subject to change. MLS SuperDraft 2023 presented by adidas Eligible Player List | MLSSoccer.com

The 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas is taking place in 2022! Cheat sheet: What all 29 teams need in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft | MLSSoccer.com

Toronto FC have signed free-agent defender Matt Hedges through the 2024 MLS season with options through 2025-26, the club announced Monday. The deal was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). Toronto FC sign defender Matt Hedges in free agency | MLSSoccer.com

The MLS side is reportedly confident of landing Argentina’s World Cup hero this summer. But is signing the 35-year-old right for Inter Miami and the league? Messi to Miami: an MLS masterstroke or Beckham’s biggest gamble? | Inter Miami | The Guardian

The only American soccer org mentioned is the USL. Best Employers in Sports - Front Office Sports

Seattle Sounders Top Draft Need: Left back or target forward. MLS soccer draft preview

As players leave Chicago in free agency, how can the Red Stars replenish their roster? Assessing the Chicago Red Stars — on and off the field — heading into 2023 – Equalizer Soccer

In October, the Sally Q. Yates report on systemic abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League sent shockwaves across the women’s soccer community with revelations regarding player mistreatment and abuse throughout the league’s history. The definitive Christy Holly timeline in the NWSL and U.S. Soccer – Equalizer Soccer

Men’s World Cup

France players Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni are subjected to online racist abuse after missing penalties in the World Cup final. World Cup 2022: France's Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni racially abused - BBC Sport

Argentina’s victory over France in the World Cup final was watched by a peak of 14.9m people on BBC One. World Cup 2022: Argentina's victory over France watched by peak of 14.9m people on BBC One - BBC Sport

Argentina deserved to win the World Cup and it was lovely to see Morocco do well but the world’s governing body must learn from the lessons. The football in Qatar was great but Fifa had a stinker. It must do better for 2026 | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Now that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is over, the focus turns to 2026 and the World Cup’s return to North America. What are the logistical challenges that await? What lessons can 2026 World Cup learn from 2022 tournament? - Los Angeles Times

Beleaguered Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León didn’t attend his own World Cup party. He still came out a winner. Kevin de León didn't attend his own World Cup party. He still came out a winner - Los Angeles Times

Argentina will not take over at the top of FIFA’s World Ranking this month — despite winning the World Cup. Brazil still FIFA No. 1 rank despite Argentina World Cup win

Argentina beat France on penalties to win the World Cup, and the celebrations afterwards went long and slightly strange. Argentina beat France to win World Cup: 7 things you missed

World Club Soccer

France striker Karim Benzema has tweeted that his journey with national team “is ending”. Karim Benzema: France striker claims in tweet that international career 'is ending' - BBC Sport

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is to have surgery after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament. Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal forward to have surgery on ruptured ACL - BBC Sport

The actions of those who stormed the pitch were a betrayal of a club that has done much to empower fans. Melbourne Victory face reckoning after years of hard work vanish with one throw of a bucket | Melbourne Victory | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

