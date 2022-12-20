Sounders 2023 MLS schedule includes 5 matches on FOX

The home opener, and quest to return to the MLS Cup playoffs, is Sunday, February 26 against the Colorado Rapids at 5 pm PT on FS1, FOX Deportes and Apple TV. It is a rare Sunday match in 2023, as the Apple TV deal starts with a vast majority of matches on Wednesdays and Saturdays, usually at 7:30 PM local time.

Sounders schedule with ability to sync to your calendar

All matches during the opening weekend will be available for free on the Apple TV app, no subscription needed. That includes matches that are simulcast on FOX.

Seattle’s competitive schedule starts with the Club World Cup in early February. In MLS play, their March is a reasonably slow four matches, in April there are five games, and a whopping six MLS contests take place in May.

The fall swoon may be avoidable, with August hosting three games before September has four and October finishes with three. There is a week with three games between Sunday and Saturday that could be tough. That lighter pace could help a Seattle side that struggled with injuries and fitness in 2022.

By day, the Sounders play on:

Wednesday — 3 home and 4 away

Saturday — 11 home and 12 away

Sunday — 3 home and 1 away

Decision day is October 21st, with the timing of those matches still to be determined. Seattle faces St. Louis CITY SC in St. Louis.

Sounders social dropped a Twin Peaks-themed video reveal.

A schedule where everyone knows everyone and nothing is what it seems…. pic.twitter.com/UcgLleOR3g — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 20, 2022

Key schedule notes

There are six Cascadia matches. You should expect two of those to not count towards the Cascadia Cup.

Sounders are on broadcast FOX five times and on FS1 once.

Seattle is playing through the March FIFA international break and the Gold Cup in late June and early July, They opted out of playing in the June and September, like 15 other MLS teams. All of MLS is honoring the October and November breaks.

The three Eastern Conference opponents hosted by Seattle are New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC and Atlanta United.

Leagues Cup runs between July 15 to August 20. As a reminder, the top 3 teams from Leagues Cup enter the 2024 Concacaf Champions League.

The Reign and Sounders doubleheader date is yet to be revealed.