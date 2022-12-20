 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sounders 2023 MLS schedule includes 5 matches on FOX

There will be six Cascadia Cup games, with Seattle hosting Portland twice while heading to Vancouver once.

By Dave Clark
/ new
The schedule infographic sent to media.
Home matches are in green.
Seattle Sounders FC communications

The home opener, and quest to return to the MLS Cup playoffs, is Sunday, February 26 against the Colorado Rapids at 5 pm PT on FS1, FOX Deportes and Apple TV. It is a rare Sunday match in 2023, as the Apple TV deal starts with a vast majority of matches on Wednesdays and Saturdays, usually at 7:30 PM local time.

Sounders schedule with ability to sync to your calendar

All matches during the opening weekend will be available for free on the Apple TV app, no subscription needed. That includes matches that are simulcast on FOX.

Seattle’s competitive schedule starts with the Club World Cup in early February. In MLS play, their March is a reasonably slow four matches, in April there are five games, and a whopping six MLS contests take place in May.

The fall swoon may be avoidable, with August hosting three games before September has four and October finishes with three. There is a week with three games between Sunday and Saturday that could be tough. That lighter pace could help a Seattle side that struggled with injuries and fitness in 2022.

By day, the Sounders play on:

  • Wednesday — 3 home and 4 away
  • Saturday — 11 home and 12 away
  • Sunday — 3 home and 1 away

Decision day is October 21st, with the timing of those matches still to be determined. Seattle faces St. Louis CITY SC in St. Louis.

Sounders social dropped a Twin Peaks-themed video reveal.

Key schedule notes

The Reign and Sounders doubleheader date is yet to be revealed.

The date and further information regarding the club’s previously announced 2023 doubleheader with OL Reign – a single-ticketed event once again included in Sounders FC Season Ticket Memberships – will be announced at a later time.

More From Sounder At Heart

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Sounder At Heart Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A twice weekly roundup of Seattle Sounders and OL Reign news from Sounder at Heart