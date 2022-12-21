Major Link Soccer: It’s MLS Draft day

Puget Sound

OL Reign and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, originally from Redding, was among 11 people inducted into the California Hall of Fame. Redding’s Megan Rapinoe inducted into California’s Hall of Fame | KRCR

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The 2023 MLS Draft is set for today. Check out the TDS Mock Draft. 2022 Major League Soccer Mock Draft | Top Drawer Soccer

Sounders predicted to pick Christian Soto from UW. 2023 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who teams pick in Round 1 | MLSSoccer.com

While the draft has evolved and changed in recent years, it remains a viable option in a team’s roster build. 2023 MLS SuperDraft top prospects by position | MLSSoccer.com

This schedule format seems good — Home/Away within conference and facing every team in the other conference once. USL Championship announces 2023 alignment, season format | USL Soccer

Shoring up that defense. Defender Amber Brooks returns to Washington Spirit on one-year contract - Black And Red United

A $500,000 allocation money move appears imminent. Aaron Herrera is Montreal-bound, says Bogert - RSL Soapbox

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The Gotham FC forward has brought NWSL players together in Florida to train, make content, and hopefully grow a new series for the future. Q&A: Midge Purce on creating and running ‘The Offseason,’ a new video series - The Athletic

Boston, one of the league’s original cities, is reported to be up against Tampa and San Francisco for a team to begin play in 2024. All-female local investment group hopes to bring NWSL team back to Boston as expansion finalist - The Boston Globe ($)

England defender Alex Greenwood has signed a contract extension committing her to Manchester City until 2026. Alex Greenwood: England defender signs Manchester City contract extension - BBC Sport

Carter, 25 and Berger, 32, met when they both played for Birmingham City in 2016. They were flatmates before things got more serious and now live together in London. How Jess Carter met Ann-Katrin Berger: ‘As far as I knew I thought I was straight’ | The Guardian

England boss Sarina Wiegman has criticised the scheduling of top-level women’s football, saying the top players are being forced to play too much. England boss Sarina Wiegman slams schedule amid injury crisis | ESPN

International soccer

Vlatko Andonovski’s 23-player squad takes shape ahead of the July tournament. USWNT 2023 World Cup roster predictions - Sports Illustrated

‘The Curse Is Lifted,’ Says Messi Before Transforming Back Into Soccer Ball | The Onion

Messi now has a World Cup and a world record. Lionel Messi’s World Cup celebration post dethrones egg photo as most-liked on Instagram | Yahoo Sports

An all-time FIFA World Cup Final delivered one of the top soccer audiences ever on U.S. TV as Argentina-France topped 22 million viewers. World Cup Final scores big in the ratings - Sports Media Watch

Thousands of ecstatic fans gave Argentina’s squad a heroes’ welcome in Buenos Aires in the early hours before dawn on Tuesday. Argentina’s World Cup winners arrive home to heroes’ welcome | ESPNFC

Argentina’s World Cup winners had to abandon an open-top bus and take a helicopter ride over the millions of fans celebrating in Buenos Aires. World Cup 2022: Argentina abandon Buenos Aires bus parade amid jubilant scenes - BBC Sport

The French federation will go after social media users who targeted players with racist comments after France lost to Argentina in the World Cup. France federation condemns racist abuse of Mbappe, Coman | ESPN

BBC Sport analyses how the world’s media are reflecting on the conclusion of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. World Cup 2022: How media around world judged Qatar tournament - BBC Sport

It’s possible this World Cup had the “world” part down more than any of its 21 predecessors. Qatar’s guest workers were the story of this World Cup. They were also fans. - The Washington Post

For thousands of low-paid workers, this year’s games brought back only memories of abuse and exploitation. ‘Dark days in Qatar’: Nepali workers face bitter legacy of World Cup debts | The Guardian

The eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar won’t just sit empty for years to come. Qatar reportedly has plans to repurpose or remove nearly all of its World Cup stadiums | Yahoo Sports

Plans to stage a men’s World Cup finals every three years have been discussed by FIFA officials. FIFA float idea of men’s World Cup finals every three years | The Guardian

World men’s club soccer

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA again in relation to alleged breaches of betting rules. Brentford striker charged by FA with further 30 breaches of betting rules - BBC Sport

Manchester United have triggered one-year contract extensions for a quartet of first-team stars. Man Utd trigger contract extensions for Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford & Fred - BBC Sport

Liverpool and Manchester City say they are “fully committed to dealing with unacceptable behaviours” after trouble at their recent games. Carabao Cup: Liverpool & Man City plea to fans over ‘unacceptable behaviours’ - BBC Sport

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has made winning LaLiga this season’s priority in a bid to “bring stability” back to the Catalan club. Barcelona boss Xavi: Winning LaLiga essential to ‘bring stability’ to club | ESPN

Culture

100% of the proceeds from this jersey will be donated to the International Women’s Media Foundation, a charity and cause that Wahl cared deeply about which works to elevate the status of women in the media, by creating programs to help women develop practical solutions to the obstacles they face in their careers and lives. Grant Wahl Memorial Jersey PRE-ORDER – Olive & York

The owner of local eatery WTF shared a personal story of how the late college football coach saved her business. Mike Leach, Mississippi State’s goodbye and one restaurant’s story - Sports Illustrated

9:45 AM: Zurich vs. Arsenal (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

9:45 AM: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Juventus (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

10:00 AM: Saguntino vs. Rayo Vallecano (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Blackburn Rovers vs. Nottingham Forest (League Cup) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Charlton Athletic vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Manchester United vs. Burnley (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: CD Coria vs. Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Rosengård (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

12:00 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Benfica (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube