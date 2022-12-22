Major Link Soccer: Messi ready to extend his time at PSG

Seattle

The Houston Dash today announced Sam Laity as its new head coach. Laity has served as the Reign’s assistant coach since its inaugural season in 2013, making him the club’s longest tenured first-team staff member. Everyone at OL Reign wishes Laity the best in his new endeavor and extends our deepest gratitude for everything he has done for the Reign, on and off the field. Thank You, Sam Laity — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS

CLTFC acquire player’s Homegrown Territory Exclusivity from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2023. Charlotte FC Signs University of Portland Midfielder Brandon Cambridge | Charlotte FC

Hernán Losada is back on MLS sidelines, with CF Montréal naming the Argentine as their new head coach on Wednesday. CF Montréal name Hernán Losada head coach | MLSSoccer.com

All the known pre-season schedules. 2023 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results | MLSSoccer.com

The former USC All-American is already making her mark at the highest level. Don’t call it unexpected: the rapid rise of Savannah DeMelo – Annenberg Media

The Houston Dash have found their new head coach by taking the long-time assistant of the Seattle club OL Reign. Sam Laity named head coach of Houston Dash

The Striker sat down one-on-one with the new Houston Dash head coach to talk about what he intends to bring to his first job as a number one. ‘It’s the right fit’: Meet Sam Laity, the new Dash head coach who bided his time | The Striker ($)

The Striker caught up with Houston Dash general manager Alex Singer to talk about her first-ever head coaching appointment. Exclusive: Alex Singer on Sam Laity’s hiring process and transfer targets | The Striker ($)

USA

If you, like many Americans, caught the soccer bug watching the World Cup but aren’t sure where to turn next, we’re here to help. World Cup 2022: Now that it's over, what soccer should I watch? : NPR

Remembering Grant Wahl | US Soccer

Grant Wahl’s life celebrated at New York City gathering | AP News

When Argentina were crowned World Cup champions, there was no bigger proof of Messi’s impact that the entire world seemed to celebrate with him. The World Cup belongs to Lionel Messi | ESPN

World

The chef said he devised the recipe for ‘Britain’s favourite curry’ after a customer complained that his meal was too dry. Ali Ahmed Aslam, inventor of chicken tikka masala, dies at 77 | Curry | The Guardian

Here is a look at the World Cup prize money table and the full list of how much each nation received based on their performance in Qatar. World Cup prize money: How much did each country earn in Qatar?

Global football fans got a glimpse of the tremendous growth of women’s football at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Women’s Football Is Growing in the Middle East and North Africa | Global Sport Matters

The Premier League wants to use temporary concussion substitutes next season in a departure from established thinking within the game. Premier League wants to introduce temporary concussion subs next season | Premier League | The Guardian

Premier League video assistant referees (VAR) have made six incorrect interventions this season. Premier League: VAR has made six incorrect interventions this season - BBC Sport

League One Charlton progress to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup after beating Premier League Brighton on penalties. Carabao Cup: Charlton 0-0 Brighton (4-3 pens) - League One side reach quarters after win on penalties - BBC Sport

Which of the players who impressed in Qatar will be landing big-money moves next month? January transfer window: 10 players whose values soared at the World Cup | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Pelé, 82, has had colon cancer since September 2021 and after a scare during the World Cup he said he was ‘strong, with a lot of hope’. Pelé’s cancer has advanced, say doctors, and he will spend Christmas in hospital | Pelé | The Guardian

Chelsea have appointed Christopher Vivell as their new technical director. Chelsea appoint Christopher Vivell as their new technical director | Chelsea | The Guardian

Global organisation founded by Romina Calatayud helps girls make friends and do what they love – play football. Girls United: creating pathways for young players from London to Mexico | Women's football | The Guardian

Toulouse’s France full-back Thomas Ramos has been suspended for five weeks for headbutting and making contact with the area of an opponent’s eye during last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Sale, tournament organisers announced on Wednesday. France's Ramos handed five-week ban for head-butt

Pep Guardiola has insisted his time as manager of Manchester City will “not be complete” if he fails to win the Champions League. Guardiola says Champions League title needed to 'complete' City stint

African football boss Patrice Motsepe told a press conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday he believes a team from the continent can reach the 2026 World Cup final. African team can reach 2026 World Cup final - CAF boss Motsepe

Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement with PSG to extend his contract with the club for another season, according to multiple reports. Lionel Messi set to extend PSG deal until 2024

Sevilla have announced that midfielder Isco has left the club, mutually terminating his contract after less than five months. Isco leaves Sevilla after five months in mutual contract termination

With Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema the latest female players to suffer ACL injuries, BBC Sport takes a look at the issue. Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema: Why are so many women footballers suffering ACL injuries? - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - St. Pölten vs Wolfsburg - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube, DAZN

9:45 AM - Slavia Praha vs Roma - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube, DAZN

10:00 AM - Gernika vs Celta de Vigo - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Cacereño vs Girona - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Vllaznia - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube, DAZN

12:00 PM - Chelsea FC vs PSG - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube, DAZN

12:00 PM - Manchester City vs Liverpool - League Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Arenteiro vs Atlético Madrid - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Real Oviedo vs Granada - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Toluca vs Cruz Azul - Copa por Mexico - TUDN

7:00 PM - Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL - Copa por Mexico - TUDN