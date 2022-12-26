Major Link Soccer: Boxing Day Bonanza

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. By that I mean that we’ve hit the sweet, sweet point in the calendar when the MLS and NWSL hot stove season is cooking away, the international women’s football continues to crank away, and the Premier League is back. Happy Boxing Day, for those observing (watching football). I hope you had a good holiday, if you observed one, and a nice weekend.

Seattle

Seattle makes the list of recommended away trips for Red Bull fans, with the matchup coming during Memorial Day weekend. 2023 New York Red Bulls away day travel guide - Once A Metro

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The Black & Gold have added a left back to the roster. The Columbus Crew signs veteran MLS defender Jimmy Medranda - Massive Report

An influential figure in soccer’s growth in the United States, Payne put together United’s original investment group and served as the club’s top executive. Kevin Payne, ex-D.C. United president, dies at 69 - The Washington Post

Rios, who joined the Club in February 2022 from Nashville SC, made 27 league appearances during CLTFC’s inaugural season. Charlotte FC Sells Forward Daniel Rios to C.D. Guadalajara | Charlotte FC

Kevin Payne, a National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and D.C. United founding president, died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., of a long-term lung illness. He was 69. MLS remembers Kevin Payne | MLSSoccer.com

NYCFC move into their next chapter without their talisman. A legend departs: NYCFC transfer midfielder Maxi Moralez to Racing Club | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

Zambia forward Barbra Banda is eligible to play at next year’s Women’s World Cup, says a leading Fifa women’s football official. Barbra Banda eligible to play at Women's World Cup, says Fifa - BBC Sport

The Barcelona midfielder defends her title despite missing half of the year with an ACL injury with lots of new players making the list. Alexia Putellas is first female player to retain Guardian top 100 crown | Women's football | The Guardian

Alexia Putellas wins our joint list with The Offside Rule Podcast for a second year in a row, before Beth Mead and Sam Kerr. The 100 best female footballers in the world 2022 | Soccer | The Guardian

Coffey achieved more than most in her NWSL rookie year, but 2023 brings a new level of challenges. The Journey to the Cup: Sam Coffey prepares for 2023 after breakthrough rookie year - The Athletic

Young Brazilian star Ary Borges is the latest signing for Racing Louisville as they look to reload for the upcoming 2023 season. Brazilian star Ary Borges signs with Racing Louisville FC - 2Cents FC

Jaedyn Shaw is a teenager who more than earned her place with a high-flying San Diego Wave squad in 2022, so there’s no telling what heights she’ll reach in 2023 and beyond. Five players who will take the next step in 2023 - All For XI

The final 8 teams for the UWCL quarter finals are set, but the matchups won’t be determined until the draw on January 20. UWCL Matchday 6 Round Up: Your final eight teams are set - All For XI

Beard’s brought Bonner back. Official: Gemma Bonner Returns For Second Liverpool Stay - The Liverpool Offside

USA

Everybody wants a slice of the sports broadcasting pie, which means everyone has to figure out how to charge for it. Google wins NFL Sunday Ticket in latest signal of tech giants' hunger for live sports – GeekWire

The USMNT are within touching distance of the top-10 FIFA spots after the World Cup. USMNT rises to 13th in FIFA World Rankings - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

Chivas booked their place in the Copa por Mexico final with a game left to play, while their opponent from Group A remains to be determined. Late goal gives Chivas 2-1 victory over Tigres, booking ticket to Copa por Mexico final - FMF State Of Mind

Bill Gates discusses the impact of Grassroot Soccer, a non-profit organization helping millions of young people across Africa to navigate health challenges. Grassroot Soccer scores a hat trick for African youth | Bill Gates

With all the bad that exists in the world of football, football clubs doing a little good is a nice change. Liverpool’s “Red Neighbours” Deliver Over 1,500 Christmas Food Hampers - The Liverpool Offside

Declan Rice is set to leave West Ham in the Summer, but with his likely transfer fee there are only so many clubs that can actually afford him. West Ham ‘have conceded internally’ to Declan Rice leaving in the summer - We Ain't Got No History

Zinedine Zidane could be the next Brazilian national team coach, where he’d reunite with several of his former Real Madrid players. Zidane leads race to coach Brazilian national team -report - Managing Madrid

Julián Álvarez seemed like something of a revelation at the World Cup with a bright future ahead of him, so long as he can get around Erling Haaland. What’s Next for Julián Álvarez, Argentina’s Breakout World Cup Star? - The Ringer

What’s on TV today?

There’s so much football to watch today. You’ve got the Premier League’s offering with several players 7:00 AM games on Peacock, USA and nbcsports.com

The Championship has plenty of games at the same time, and you can catch lots of those on ESPN+.

9:30 AM - Aston Villa vs. Liverpool (EPL) - USA

11:45 AM - Sporting Charleroi vs. Anderlecht (Jupiler League) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Arsenal vs. West Ham (EPL) - Peacock

7:00 PM - Toluca vs. Necaxa (Copa por Mexico) - TUDN