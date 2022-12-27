Major Link Soccer: Cody Gapko signing with Liverpool

MLS

The last couple of years I’ve done the 25 and 26 most…uh… “unique” moments from the MLS season in honor of it being year Nos. 25 and 26 of this league’s existence. The 30 wildest and wackiest moments from the 2022 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

The 27-year-old joined Charlotte’s expansion season via a February 2022 trade from Nashville SC. Charlotte FC transfer forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas | MLSSoccer.com

USA

United States defender Tim Ream signed a contract extension with Fulham on Monday, tying the 35-year-old to the club through the 2023-24 season. Fulham hand Tim Ream new deal after scoring first Premier League goal

World

Liverpool agree to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. Cody Gakpo: Liverpool agree to sign forward, say PSV Eindhoven - BBC Sport

Arsenal underline their title credentials by fighting back to beat West Ham as they move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Premier League leaders extend advantage to seven points - BBC Sport

Rayan Ait-Nouri scores a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Wolves come from behind to win at fellow strugglers Everton. Everton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Dramatic late winner for visitors - BBC Sport

Arsenal have made a formal offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for the winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is their top target in the forthcoming transfer window. Arsenal bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk want £85m | Transfer window | The Guardian

The England striker’s goal against Germany made her a national hero and sent interest in the women’s game rocketing. But she’s not about to take her foot off the gas. ‘I just went crazy when we won!’ Lioness Chloe Kelly on her Euros triumph – and how to top it | Women's football | The Guardian

ITV’s World Cup presenter on how finding confidence through hard work changed her career and her biggest broadcasting inspirations. Laura Woods: ‘Be yourself sounds like a cliche – but you have to do that’ | Sport | The Guardian

The UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage is over and we finally have our quarterfinalists. The final match day of the group stages was pretty straightforward but there was some level of suspense with Group C’s second-place team yet to be decided. UWCL Group Stage Roundup – Equalizer Soccer

Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle fans will be dreaming of an unexpected Premier League title challenge after his side’s 3-0 win at Leicester on Monday. Howe admits Newcastle fans will be dreaming of title challenge

Iranian football legend Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini’s death, said Monday an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off. Iran reroutes flight, orders football legend's family off

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Bolton Wanderers v. Derby County - EFL League One - ESPN+

9:15 AM - Reading v. Swansea City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

9:30 AM - Chelsea v. Bournemouth - Premier League - USA Network, Universo

12:00 PM - Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest - Premier League - USA Network, Universo

12:00 PM - Burnley v. Birmingham City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Tigres UANL v. Santos Laguna - Copa por Mexico - TUDN

5:00 PM - Cruz Azul v. Club America - Copa por Mexico - TUDN