Everything you need to know about the 2023 Club World Cup

Morocco will be hosting the Club World Cup from Feb. 1-11. The Seattle Sounders will be joined by Real Madrid (UEFA), Flamengo (South America), Wydad Casablanca (Africa), Al-Ahyly (Africa), Al-Hilal (Asia) and Aukland City (Oceania).
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Dec 14, 2022, 1:13pm PST
Dec 14, 2022, 1:13pm PST
-
December 27
Rabat and Tangier will host Club World Cup matches, reports say
Casablanca may be Morocco’s most famous city, but it apparently won’t be hosting any matches.
-
December 23
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal nominated to fill Asia’s spot in Club World Cup
Still no announcement regarding official dates of matches.
-
December 16
Morocco to host Club World Cup
Exact dates, times and locations of matches still to come.
-
December 14
We STILL don’t know anything about the next Club World cup
The Sounders were apparently told to keep open Feb. 1-12, but no details have been formally announced.