Brian Schmetzer a finalist for top coach in the world

The Sounders coach is one of 15 finalists for the IFFHS award.

By Jeremiah Oshan
SOCCER: AUG 02 MLS - FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brian Schmetzer has never won MLS Coach of the Year, but he’s now a finalist for top club coach in the world. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named Schmetzer among 15 finalists for its top men’s club coach in 2022. Notably all five coaches who won their respective federation’s champions league titles are among the finalists. Although the IFFHS is separate from FIFA, the world’s governing body does recognize this award.

The IFFHS has been giving out this award since 1996 and a European club coach has won it in all but two seasons. Those two exceptions were when Boca Juniors’ Carlos Bianchi won it in 2000 and 2003. A non-European has only even made it into the top 3 on three other occasions and no coach from Concacaf has ever made it that high. Schmetzer is likely the first American-born coach to be named a finalist.

Jose Mourinho is the only coach to have won the award more than twice, having claimed it in 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2012. Tomas Tuchel became the sixth German coach to win the award last year.

IFFHS men’s club coach of the year finalists

Coach Nationality Club
Coach Nationality Club
Carlo Ancelotti Italy Real Madrid*
Jürgen Klopp Germany Liverpool
Pep Guardiola Spain Manchester City
Unai Emery Spain Villarreal/Aston Villa
Julian Nagelsmann Germany Bayern
Oliver Glasner Austria Eintracht Frankfurt
Jose Mourinho Portugal Roma
Luciano Spalletti Italy Napoli
Dorival Júnior Brazil Ceará/Flamengo*
Luiz Felipe Scolari Brazil Athletico Paranaense
Abel Ferreira Portugal Palmeiras
Hugo Ibarra Argentina Boca Juniors
Walid Regragui Morocco Wydad Casablanca*
Brian Schmetzer USA Seattle Sounders*
Albert Riera Spain Auckland City*
*Denotes club won their federation’s champions league IFFHS.com

