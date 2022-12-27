New rules unveiled for 2023 Cascadia Cup

Reverting to the format used from 2012-17, all regular-season matches played amongst participants will count toward the Cascadia Cup standings in 2023. Each of the three teams will play six games, meaning they won’t have an equal number of home games against each opponent.

The supporters’ groups from the Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps announced the format change on Tuesday. In 2018 and 2021, the Cascadia Cup teams also played six matches against one another, but only the last home game against each opponent counted toward the Cup standings in effort to balance the home schedules. While expressing frustration with playing so many games against rivals, the supporters groups said simplicity was the reason for the change.

“Ultimately, the Cascadia Cup is by the supporters, for the supporters, and we realized this was the best decision for the 2023 season,” ECS co-president Tom Biro said in a statement. “While we can appreciate MLS needing to make different scheduling decisions due to expansion, it’s pretty obvious the league recognizes where to generate the most attention each season.”

The Sounders lead the all-time Cascadia Cup standings with seven titles, including five during the MLS era. The Timbers are the reigning Cascadia Cup winners.

2023 Cascadia Cup schedule

(home team listed first)

April 8: Vancouver Whitecaps v. Portland Timbers

April 15: Portland Timbers v. Seattle Sounders

May 13: Portland Timbers v. Vancouver Whitecaps

May 20: Vancouver Whitecaps v. Seattle Sounders

June 3: Seattle Sounders v. Portland Timbers

July 8: Vancouver Whitecaps v. Seattle Sounders

Aug. 26: Portland Timbers v. Vancouver Whitecaps

Sept. 2: Seattle Sounders v. Portland Timbers

Oct. 7: Seattle Sounders v. Vancouver Whitecaps