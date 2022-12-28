Major Link Soccer: Dean Smith out at Norwich City

MLS / US men’s club soccer

El Pulpo signs through 2024 with a club option for a third year in 2025. Orlando City Re-Signs Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese - The Mane Land

Chicago Fire FC have acquired winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from FC Lugano through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday. Chicago Fire acquire winger Maren Haile-Selassie from Switzerland’s FC Lugano | MLSSoccer.com

Greg Baroni, a tech executive who owns two local baseball teams, is close to finalizing a deal to buy a controlling stake in Loudoun United, the second-division pro soccer team owned by D.C. United. Greg Baroni eyes controlling stake in Loudoun United - The Washington Post ($)

NWSL / women’s club soccer

For Kealia and JJ Watt, who plans to retire from the NFL at the end of the season, everything has changed with the arrival of their new baby, Koa. Kealia Watt on NWSL Return, Motherhood, Husband JJ Watt’s NFL Retirement | Insider

With a contract signed through 2025, Victoria Pickett has big goals in sight for Gotham FC. Victoria Pickett’s New Year’s Resolution is to Win an NWSL Championship – Equalizer Soccer ($)

International soccer

Karim Benzema’s agent has claimed the forward would have been available to play for France from the World Cup round-of-16 stage. Benzema’s agent hits out at France for World Cup omission | ESPN

Aaron Ramsey is finding Wales’ World Cup exit “hard to digest” and is yet to return to club side Nice, says manager Lucien Favre. Aaron Ramsey yet to return to Nice after Wales’ World Cup exit, says manager - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Dean Smith has been sacked as Norwich City head coach after a run of just three wins in 13 Championship matches. Norwich City sack head coach Dean Smith after three defeats in four - BBC Sport

Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes as they resumed their Premier League season with a comfortable victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Hosts claim comfortable win to boost top-four hopes - BBC Sport

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he has his “fingers crossed” that Reece James’ latest knee injury is not serious. Reece James: Chelsea boss Graham Potter has ‘fingers crossed’ over defender’s knee injury - BBC Sport

Marcus Rashford was instrumental as Manchester United continued their renaissance with a comfortable Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial & Fred score - BBC Sport

Manchester United are more likely to sign a striker on loan rather than a permanent deal in the January window, with the focus on the summer market. Manchester United unlikely to sign striker permanently in January window | The Guardian

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard said he was given “false promises” about playing time during his final year at Manchester United. Jesse Lingard hits out at Man United for ‘false promises’ | ESPN

Will Barcelona struggle without Robert Lewandowski for three matches? You might think so, but it’s also a chance for Xavi to test some new things. Barcelona can develop plan B without suspended Lewandowski | ESPN

Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier denied suggestions of a rift between Lionel Messi and teammate Kylian Mbappe. PSG boss: No Messi, Mbappe rift after World Cup final | ESPN

Netherlands defender Daley Blind has agreed to terminate his contract with Ajax six months before it was due to expire. Daley Blind: Netherlands defender terminates contract with Ajax six months early - BBC Sport

Culture

The first season of hit Apple TV+ shows, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, and others, will be free to watch on the streaming service until January 3. First Seasons of Hit Apple TV+ Shows Free to Watch Until January 3 - MacRumors

Gaming in 2023: What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, Amazon, Valve, Nintendo, and others – GeekWire

12:00 PM: Leeds United vs. Manchester City (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

12;00 PM: HIbernian vs. Celtic (Scottish Premiership) — CBSSN

3:00 PM: Utica City FC vs. Florida Tropics SC (MASL) — Twitch