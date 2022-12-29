Major Link Soccer: Club Brugge sacks their manager

Seattle

Elias Katsaros recently signed with the MLS Next Pro affiliate with the Seattle Sounders. Decatur alum signs with Tacoma Defiance | Federal Way Mirror

Mayor Armondo Pavone toured the Family First Community Center in late December, led by Martin Pastucha, the city’s public works administrator, and Russ Woodruff, parks and recreation capital project coordinator. Family First Community Center on track for February finish | Renton Reporter

MLS

Major League Soccer is home to some of the world’s top young talent, according to a new scouting report published by the CIES Football Observatory. 6 MLS players named among most promising U-21 talents worldwide | MLSSoccer.com

At the start of January, transfer windows in Europe and around the globe officially open. Once again, MLS will be a key player in the global transfer market. Winter transfer watch: Which MLS players could European teams target? | MLSSoccer.com

Most players squeeze every last drop out of their time on the pitch, competing until their bodies or opportunities for playing time give out. That makes Tesho Akindele, who last week called time on his MLS career at the age of 30, something of an exception. Tesho Akindele turns to "building the better neighborhood" after MLS career | MLSSoccer.com

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner talk about what 2023 has in store for sports businesses across the globe. La Previa: 2023 Predictions on Team Sales, NWSL Expansion and Messi – Sportico.com

USA

With expectations rapidly rising ahead of the World Cup’s return to North America in 2026, how will the US men’s national team prepare themselves for a deep run without the usual rigors of qualifying for the event? USMNT captain Tyler Adams hints at Copa América 2024 participation | MLSSoccer.com

Between injuries and a losing streak, the USWNT had plenty of growing pains in 2022 as they prepare for the 2023 World Cup. Concerns and hope for a new era: Biggest USWNT stories of 2022 | JWS

The Winners are in for the 2022 FIFA World Cup edition of IKTS! IKTS: 2022 World Cup Edition WINNERS - Stars and Stripes FC

Analyzing data and speaking with industry experts, THR breaks down where and how people watch TV now. TV Ratings in the Streaming Era Explained: Where and How Viewers Watch – The Hollywood Reporter

World

Brighton have announced that former Bayern Munch manager Jens Scheuer will replace Hope Powell as head coach of their women’s team. Brighton bring in Jens Scheuer as women’s head coach | Brighton & Hove Albion Women | The Guardian

Captain Leah Williamson admits she feared missing games during England’s successful Euro 2022 campaign because of her endometriosis. Leah Williamson: England captain says Endometriosis led to Euros fears - BBC Sport

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign the striker David Datro Fofana while Reece James is set to be out for up to a month after aggravating a knee injury. Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana to boost attacking options | Chelsea | The Guardian

A move to Asia could allow Russian teams to rejoin international competition, after Uefa and Fifa banned them as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. Australia urged to fight any Russian bid to join Asian Football Confederation | Football politics | The Guardian

Kylian Mbappe said he will never get over the disappointment of losing the World Cup final after the France star scored the winner on his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Mbappe says will 'never' get over World Cup heartbreak

Neymar was sent off in PSG’s win over Strasbourg for a second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar sees red for simulation in Paris Saint-Germain win

Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday sacked its coach Carl Hoefkens due to disappointing domestic results, despite him guiding the outsiders to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Club Brugge sacks coach despite Champions League run

After its sensational World Cup performance, Morocco’s national soccer team might boycott the African Nations Championship next month because of a diplomatic dispute with tournament host Algeria. Morocco threatens to skip African soccer tournament

You might love him or detest him. It doesn’t matter to Argentina and Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez. He just wants you to feel something. Argentina, Aston Villa GK Emi Martinez backs bravado with play

Christian Eriksen has admitted he is “sad” Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer part of the squad at Manchester United but insisted it’s time to move on. Eriksen: Ronaldo leaving Man Utd is 'sad,' but time to move on

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has said he’s responsible for the club’s poor start to the season. Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid's bad season is my fault

Northern Ireland defender Sarah McFadden feared being judged after playing in tournament eight weeks after the birth of her daughter. Sarah McFadden: NI defender reveals family sacrifices on NI journey - BBC Sport

Erling Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals as Manchester City overcome a stubborn Leeds to reduce Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to five points. Leeds 1-3 Man City: Erling Haaland reaches 20 Premier League goals in record time - BBC Sport

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is using the frustration of missing out on a World Cup spot with Norway as motivation to score even more goals. Erling Haaland: Striker hungry for goals after missing out on World Cup - BBC Sport

Domenico Criscito retired in November, but after less than two months has returned to professional soccer to sign with Genoa. Criscito ends 42-day retirement to sign with Genoa | Pro Soccer Wire

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Girona vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town - EFL Championship - ESPN+

10:15 AM - Real Betis vs Athletic Club - La Liga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Millwall vs Bristol City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:15 PM - Blackpool vs Sheffield United - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Atlético Madrid vs Elche - La Liga - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Dallas vs Mesquite - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch

5:00 PM - Kansas City vs Monterrey - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch