Vote for the 2022 Sounder at Heart Offensive Player of the Year

Next up in the SaH awards season is Offensive Player of the Year. Voting in 2022 is combined in one post for both the Sounders and Reign awards. You can continue to vote for just one team’s awards if you feel insufficiently informed to vote for both.

This award is open to players whose primary purpose was to put the ball in the net. Past winners have included forwards, wingers and No. 10s.

Past Sounders winners: Fredy Montero (3), Nicolás Lodeiro (3), Raúl Ruidíaz (2), Obafemi Martins (2), Clint Dempsey, Eddie Johnson, Mauro Rosales,

Past Reign winners: Bethany Balcer (2), Megan Rapinoe (2), Manon Melis, Kim Little

Reign Voting

Four players with U.S. Women’s National Team experience made this year’s list for OL Reign, along with a Welsh dragon. All stats are representative of the entire OL Reign season, including their Challenge Cup tournament before the regular season.

Bethany Balcer

Arguably the Reign’s most consistent threat in front of goal this year, Balcer scored nine goals across all competitions (including two in the Challenge Cup) and earned one assist.

Megan Rapinoe

While she missed the first third of the season, Rapinoe was a force to close out the year. She scored seven goals and had four assists and created the most chances in the regular season (41).

Rose Lavelle

The midfield maestro was a joy to watch on the ball and created a lot of chances with her ability to break lines. She finished the year with six goals and two assists.

Jess Fishlock

In addition to nearly helping Wales to their first World Cup, Fishlock continued to put up great numbers for the Reign. She had four goals and three assists, and she created the second-most chances on the team (37).

Sofia Huerta

While she didn’t notch as many goals as others on this list, right back Huerta was a big part of the Reign attack. She led the team in assists (four), was third in chances created (36), and first in big chances created (9). Huerta also scored two goals this year.

Sounders Voting

Up for selection to honor their 2022 performances are three former multi-time winners plus two players that went to the men’s World Cup. They are listed in alphabetical order with goals, assists and minutes in all competitions via soccerway. Secondary assists are only included in MLS play.

Nicolás Lodeiro

Used as a free-roaming No. 10, Lodeiro missed some time due to injury. He finished 2022 with 12 all competitions goals and 13 assists in 2799 minutes.

Fredy Montero

Playing as a forward and CAM in 2022, Montero notched 8 goals with 2 assists in 1565 minutes.

Jordan Morris

The starting left winger was in his second first year after ACL surgery recovery. He still put up 10 goals and 5 assists in 2988 minutes for the club.

Cristian Roldan

In 2022 Cristian was mostly used on the right wing, with rare time in other roles. As an attacker he knocked in 5 goals with 10 helpers in 2795 minutes.

Raúl Ruidíaz

The oft-injured striker had a down year for him. His ‘down’ year is still a strong 12 goals with 2 assists in 1792 minutes.