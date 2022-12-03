Winners & Losers from day 13 of the World Cup

We’ve truly been spoiled with the last few days of games. South Korea claimed an instant classic 2-1 win over Portugal that launched them into the Round of 16. Cameroon topped Brazil thanks to a Vincent Aboubakar header in the 92nd minute, which he celebrated by whipping his shirt off and earning his second yellow of the match and a sending off.

Serbia and Switzerland gave us the ninth game of the tournament to feature at least 5 total goals, and Ghana lost but claimed a hater’s victory as they ensured Uruguay’s elimination from the tournament. This is everything that the World Cup is supposed to be on the field, even as it continues to be everything it shouldn’t be off of it. We’ve reached the end of the Group Stage, now we venture forth into the really nervy bit.

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used

Winners

Ghana, pettiness, and not attracting the ire of Army: Ghana lost to Uruguay, 2-0, because nothing is ever straightforward and you really just can’t count anyone out in what amounts to an elimination game. For the first time in the tournament Uruguay looked like the team people expected them to be ahead of the tournament, and Luis Suarez even had an impact, and it was nearly enough to propel them into the Round of 16. There was never a chance that Ghana was going to let that happen, though. Surely they knew, as the game entered its final minutes, that South Korea had beaten Portugal and as long as the scoreline held they might be going home, but Uruguay and Suarez would be going with them. By holding on and preventing another goal — which would have given Uruguay the goal difference edge over Korea — Ghana exacted a measure of revenge for 2010, and avoided any potential headache and anxiety that would have come with drawing the anger of Army, the fervent followers of BTS.

Everyone who tuned in to watch Serbia vs. Switzerland: I don’t deserve any kind of credit for it, but I did sort of predict that this one was going to be a shootout. Just like you’d draw it up for a novel or movie, Xherdan Shaqiri scored the opener against Serbia. That goal kicked off a frenetic spell of 28 minutes in which 5 goals were scored and the lead changed hands multiple times, with Switzerland scoring the final goal in the 48th minute to take a 3-2 lead. This game was up against Cameroon vs. Brazil, which saved all of its excitement for added time. The win sends Switzerland through, but the REAL winner was you for watching it.

Losers

The idea of a juggernaut: I don’t know if it really means anything, but thanks to a number of delightful upsets and chaotic final group games there were no teams that won all three of their Group Stage games. There were a handful of undefeated teams, but no one steamrolled their group. Maybe this is a sign of a rising tide in world football, and who knows what will happen in 2026 with a greatly expanded tournament, but it’s notable nonetheless. This is the first time since 1994 that no team has won all three group games at a men’s World Cup.

1994 - This is the first World Cup tournament to see no side win all three of their group games since 1994. Slip-ups. pic.twitter.com/OheTcKZEgE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2022

Absolute sickos: From here on out, we’ll only have two games per day at most. While that’s good news for lots of employers and loved ones who will get a substantially greater share of our attention, it’s a loss for the real sickos. I’m talking about the total freaks, the weirdos among us who are most fully alive during the World Cup, when they can commit most of their waking hours to watching four games a day. Those are the real people who lose when the Group Stage ends. Them and the teams whose tournaments have ended. Pour one out for all of them.

Storylines to watch on Day 14

7:00 AM - Netherlands vs. USMNT: We’re all on Jorstian Mordan watch again. With Christian Pulisic maybe or maybe not able to start, Jordan Morris is a possible starter at the left wing spot that Pulisic has occupied up to this point. The real thing to keep an eye on in this one, though, is whether the US attack can find a way through the Dutch defense. The two teams gave up the same number of goals — one — during the Group Stage. The Netherlands managed to create goals of their own quite a bit more easily than the US did, though, as they beat both Qatar and Senegal 2-0 and drew Ecuador 1-1. The USMNT only managed two goals across their three games. They may only need one to get the win, but it won’t come easily.

Watch the game on Fox, Telemundo, or streaming on FoxSports.com and Peacock.

11:00 AM - Argentina vs. Australia: Australia claimed a couple of impressive 1-0 wins against Denmark and Tunisia, but showed what can happen if a better team gets a full head of steam against them in their 4-1 loss to France. Argentina are sort of on the opposite end of the spectrum: a top team, a favorite in the tournament, that got 2-0 wins over decent opponents in Mexico and Poland, but got seemingly caught off guard by a Saudi Arabia team that set themselves up well to frustrate Argentina in a surprise 2-1 win in the opening game of the group. This could be an extremely difficult game for Argentina if Australia play to their plan, setting up for a game that will hinge on a moment of magic from a little fella named Lionel Messi. You may have heard of him.

Watch the game on Fox, Telemundo, or streaming on FoxSports.com and Peacock.

You can catch replays of all games in English on TubiTV.com or Spanish on Peacock 30 minutes after the final whistle.