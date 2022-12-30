Major Link Soccer: Pelé eterno

It’s the last Major Link Soccer of 2022 and of the offseason, because next week Seattle Sounders preseason starts. Hope you enjoyed your two week break from the game.

The most important story in this issue of Major Link Soccer isn’t about the club game and doesn’t fit a neat category. It is vital for our game and our society.

Ending Emotional Abuse in Youth Soccer - Soccer Parenting

Emotional abuse, power struggles, and bullying has no place in youth soccer. We must form a foundation of trust and collaboration.

Pelé eterno, king

Pelé, atleta do século, morre em São Paulo aos 82 anos | São Paulo | G1

Rei do Futebol descobriu um câncer de cólon em setembro de 2021 e estava internado no hospital Albert Einstein desde 28 de novembro. Em carta aberta sobre sonho, Pelé disse: 'A vida é oportunidade. O que fazemos com ela cabe a cada um de nós. Acertamos e erramos'.

Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died | AP News

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday at the age of 82.

Former Sounder treasures playing vs. Pelé, and jersey he got from legend | The Seattle Times

After the New York Cosmos beat Seattle in the 1977 Soccer Bowl, Jimmy McAlister asked the superstar for his jersey. He has treasured the memento ever since.

He detonated the boom. He was the most gracious of men, the most imaginative of a generation and a world treasure. Feeling fortunate to have watched him play in person. A bright light has just gone out. Pelé, you are loved.

video: https://t.co/kPaHYuGmuB pic.twitter.com/HOHJN1vSFV — Frank MacDonald (@frankmSounders) December 30, 2022

Kingdome's first sporting event, an exhibition soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and New York Cosmos, draws crowd of 58,128 on April 9, 1976. - HistoryLink.org

Letter to My Younger Self — Pelé

You will be the youngest World Cup champion in the history of the sport. Thank God for this victory, because you will not always be young.

Pelé, atleta do século, morre em São Paulo aos 82 anos | São Paulo | G1

Rei do Futebol descobriu um câncer de cólon em setembro de 2021 e estava internado no hospital Albert Einstein desde 28 de novembro. Em carta aberta sobre sonho, Pelé disse: 'A vida é oportunidade. O que fazemos com ela cabe a cada um de nós. Acertamos e erramos'.

Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died | AP News

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday at the age of 82.

Pele's 1,000+ goals: Why Santos' claims about the G.O.A.T. should be taken seriously

Pele's soccer greatness is not in dispute, even as people still bicker over his exact goal tally. What matters more is the legacy of those goals.

Pelé, the Global Face of Soccer, Dies at 82 - The New York Times

Pelé, who was declared a national treasure in his native Brazil, achieved worldwide celebrity and helped popularize the sport in the United States.

Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82 | The Guardian

Brazil legend Pelé, whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died.

Pelé, transcendent soccer superstar and Brazilian ‘national treasure,’ dies at 82 | Yahoo Sports

By the end of his 21-year professional career, Pelé had become an international icon, perhaps sport’s first truly global superstar.

Remembering Brazil legend Pele - ESPN Video

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele won three World Cup championships before finishing his career with the New York Cosmos.

MLS

Maxi Moralez leaves NYCFC for Racing: A goodbye to New York City’s best-ever player - Hudson River Blue

Here’s an attempt to describe what made the departing midfielder so great during his six seasons in New York.

Seattle Sounders sign Héber from NYCFC - Hudson River Blue

NYCFC will get up to $550,000 in General Allocation Money in return

other men’s club soccer

Battery bring aboard goalkeeper Trey Muse - Charleston Battery

The former Sounders move to Battery after time in Memphis, Loudon and D.C.

Washington Spirit’s business president sees bright future with full time move to Audi Field - WTOP News

The Washington Spirit formally announced its full-time move to Audi Field in D.C. starting in 2023 on Dec. 6. The decision to make the full-time move to D.C. is a step in closing the gap between men’s and women’s sports.

other women’s club soccer

WSL at the break: Four teams battling for title, Liverpool shows promise – Equalizer Soccer

The English Women’s Super League entered its winter break this week, wrapping up an exciting start to the 2022-23 season. In 54 fixtures completed so far, there have been just three draws — Liverpool shared the spoils with Brighton and Hove Albion and Reading, while the latest Manchester derby ended 1-1.

2022: The Year That Changed Women’s Soccer In Europe

1922 was the first full year in which women's soccer was outlawed in England, the victim of a sexist preconception as a game 'quite unsuitable for females'. A century on, in 2022, the women's game has reclaimed its position in the mainstream, after a year of headline-making and record-breaking.

Rachel Daly is unlocking another gear with Aston Villa – Equalizer Soccer

The former Houston Dash striker is back home in England playing for Aston Villa, where she has scored an impressive 8 goals in 9 games.

United States national teams

The USWNT’s most important things to watch in 2023 - Stars and Stripes FC

We take a look at a very important year ahead for the 2-time World Cup champions.

other international soccer

Adriano Has A Story to Tell | The Players’ Tribune

Adriano has some things to say: “Do you want to hear the truth? Straight from me? No bullshit? Well, pull up a chair then, brother.”

Puget Sound soccer and sports

A look back at some of the biggest Seattle sports stories in 2022 | KOMO

We saw stories that would have been enormous in any given year, but truly marked the beginning or ends of eras for our local sports teams.

Community Q&A: Store owner, soccer league manager Victor Monreal is ‘the soccer guy’ | Local | yakimaherald.com

He owns and operate Deportes Monreal, a soccer shop and dream land for any player, on Summitview

Open Flavor Friday

Surprising News and Innovations in Seattle Food in 2022 - Eater Seattle

Mocktails are on the rise, as is a new wave of creative Vietnamese restaurants — and who knew Marshawn Lynch could bake?

“Mom, where do dragonborn come from?” | Full Moon Storytelling

Every thing you read is prep for your next session, including a blog about what happens when dragons die

Barbers and bloodletters – hedge healers belong in your D&D campaign | Full Moon Storytelling

Shave and a haircut? Two bits an' a few minutes. I'll fix those braids too. Add the Barber to your D&D world.

What to Watch

I’m going to do my best to tell you what the Club World Cup teams are up to on the weekend, even if you cannot watch them on US TV.

Friday

12:00 pm PT — Liverpool men vs Leicester City on Peacock and Sirius XM FC

12:30 pm PT — Real Valladolid men vs Real Madrid on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

6:00 pm PT — Guadalajara men vs Cruz Azul on TUDN

Saturday

7:00 am PT — Manchester City men vs Everton on Peacock and Sirius XM FC

8:30 am PT — Al Hilal men vs Dhamk not on US TV

9:30 am PT — Brighton & Hove Albion men vs Arsenal on NBC and Universo

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Nottingham Forest men vs Chelsea on Peacock and Sirius XM FC

11:45 am PT — Lens men vs PSG on Fanatiz and BeIN Sports