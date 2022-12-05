Vote for the 2022 Sounder at Heart Defensive Player of the Year

The end of the MLS and NWSL seasons means it is once again time to look back on the year and award the performances and moments that stood out to us. We’re changing things up slightly this year — voting on both the Sounders and Reign awards will be together in the same posts. You can continue to vote for just one team’s awards if you feel insufficiently informed to vote for both.

Next up is the Defensive Player of the Year. For the first time, Sounder at Heart and Ride of the Valkyries are combing the voting this year. Offensive Player of the Year and Moment of the Year for both teams will round out the voting.

This award is open to players whose primary purpose was to keep the ball out of the net. Past winners have included defensive midfielders, a keeper, a left back and

Past Sounders winners: Osvaldo Alonso (4), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (2), Stefan Frei (2), Chad Marshall, Gustav Svensson, Kim Kee-Hee, Leo Gonzalez, Jhon Kennedy Hurtado

Past Reign winners: Lauren Barnes (3), Alana Cook, Lydia Williams

Reign Voting

OL Reign had a league-leading defense in 2022, giving up the fewest goals in the season (19 in 22 matches) and tying for the most shutouts during the regular season (9).

Phallon Tullis-Joyce

In her first full NWSL season, Tullis-Joyce was tied for the lead in shutouts (9) and was second in the league in save percentage (75.6%). She was nominated for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. While she didn’t have to make as many saves as other goalkeepers in the league, Tullis-Joyce almost always came up big when it mattered.

Alana Cook

Your 2021 Defensive Player of the Year had her first full season with OL Reign. As The Equalizer pointed out, Cook won a league-high 82.7% of her defensive duels. On top of that, Cook won 59% of her tackles and was tied for third in the league in interceptions per 90 (2.4). She was nominated for NWSL Defender of the Year.

Sam Hiatt

Cook’s centerback partner, Hiatt earned the nickname “Sam the Shredder” from the Ride of the Valkyries team and fans — due to how many duels and tackles she won each match. Hiatt was 6th in the league in blocks per match and won 61.5% of her aerial duels.

Lauren Barnes

Barnes, who has won this award three of the last five years, made the move this year to left back after spending most of her pro career at centerback. The veteran defender didn’t miss a beat — providing defensive cover behind Megan Rapinoe while being a calming presence in possession. Barnes has logged the most minutes of any player in the league since 2013.

Sofia Huerta

Huerta, another NWSL Defender of the Year nominee, took a big step forward on the defensive end in 2022, including a 70% tackle success rate. Huerta was one of the Reign’s more important players on the offensive end, as well. She had four assists and according to The Equalizer, Huerta created more scoring opportunities than anyone in the NWSL.

Quinn

Sometimes, defensive midfielders don’t get the credit they deserve. That may be true for Quinn, who put in one of their most consistent league performances. Quinn covered a lot of ground in their 18 starts to ensure the backline didn’t absorb too much pressure. They won 56% of their duels and helped OL Reign keep the ball, connecting 82.1% of their passes.

Poll Who was the OL Reign Defensive Player of the Year? Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Alana Cook

Sam Hiatt

Lauren Barnes

Sofia Huerta

Quinn vote view results 34% Phallon Tullis-Joyce (11 votes)

28% Alana Cook (9 votes)

12% Sam Hiatt (4 votes)

3% Lauren Barnes (1 vote)

18% Sofia Huerta (6 votes)

3% Quinn (1 vote) 32 votes total Vote Now

Sounders Voting

With none of the defensive midfielders playing through a full all-comps season the SaH staff is leaving them out. Jackson Ragen and AB Cissoko were also left off due to not fitting into the regular rotation. We’ve narrowed down the options to just five selections, who all started the CCL final.

Xavier Arreaga

Most frequently the left centerback, Arreaga specialized in interceptions. Of defenders in Sounders history he is one of the more aggressive in dribbling forward.

Xavi was the leader in on field expected goals against per 90 with 1.33.

Stefan Frei

Starting only 27 MLS matches at goalkeeper in 2022, Stefan Frei had his first losing record as a Sounder.

Stef saved 74% of the 124 shots he faced in the season.

Nouhou

Back at left back in 2022, Nouhou started 28 matches and appeared twice more in MLS play.

Nouhou won 78% of tackles he attempted when opposing players tried to dribble past him.

Alex Roldan

Twice the breakout player of the year, right back Alex Roldan needed to settle into the role as conventional right back rather than the wingback position where he succeeded in previous season.

Alex won more tackles than any other player on the Sounders in 2022.

Yeimar

Coming off a season where he was a finalist for the league Defender of the Year, Yeimar started 26 league matches and appeared in two more.

His 131 tackles+interceptions were the team lead, and 32 higher than the next best player in Seattle.