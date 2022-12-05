Major Links Soccer: Vamos, Vikings!

Congratulations to the Western Washington University Vikings on their championship! Congratulations, as well, should go to MLS for finally getting through with what I assume must have been a very lengthy investigation into the LA Galaxy’s signing of Cristian Pavon. The World Cup continues to be outrageous, even as the USMNT exit the tournament. The Seattle Sounders are apparently interested in bringing Aaron Long back to town, and another prominent and recent footballer has a kid who’s turned professional.

Washington

It’s the Vikings’ second national title and first since 2016. Western Washington wins the 2022 DII women's soccer championship | NCAA.com

With the Seattle Sounders apparently among the teams interested in Aaron Long, this window could be busier than expected for Seattle. Three MLS teams in the mix for USMNT defender Aaron Long

It’s a quiet time in the offseason for news, so instead enjoy all of Bethany Balcer’s goals from 2022. 2022 Lookback: Every Goal Bethany Balcer Scored — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The Galaxy have received substantial sanctions for violations related to their signing of Cristian Pavon. LA Galaxy hit with major sanctions over breaking roster rules - LAG Confidential

Sporting Kansas City are bringing back Graham Zusi, Andreu Fontas and Roger Espinoza. The Blue Testament: Sporting KC re-signs three veterans

Julianne Sitch became the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to an NCAA championship, guiding the University of Chicago to the Division III title. Chicago defeated Williams College 2-0 on Saturday for the Maroons’ first NCAA men’s soccer title in program history. Julianne Sitch 1st woman to coach men’s soccer to NCAA title | AP News

Alistair Johnston is the second player headed to Europe from Montreal this Winter, as he’s set to join Celtic. Official: CF Montréal transfer defender Alistair Johnston to Celtic | MLSSoccer.com

So is this what people mean when they talk about MLS owners needing to be “ambitious?” Panthers owner David Tepper under criminal investigation for possible misuse of public funds - CBSSports.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Angels on Parade spoke to W League president Amanda Vandervort on launch. USL W League comes to California, part of grand plans for growing women’s soccer - Angels on Parade

The resignation comes amidst concerns over player relationship cleared by NWSL/NWSLPA investigation. Rhian Wilkinson to resign as Portland Thorns head coach - Stumptown Footy

There are still plenty of exciting free agents hanging out in the pool. Most intriguing NWSL free agents still testing the waters – JWS

With points a precious commodity as Liverpool look to survive, the three secured against West Ham are huge. Digging Deeper Into The Liverpool FC Women Win Over West Ham - The Liverpool Offside

San Diego Wave have entered the Free Agency Chat. San Diego Wave FC signs forward Rachel Hill - LAG Confidential

USA

Denzel Dumfries scored and provided two assists as he fired the Netherlands into the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dutch march into World Cup quarter-finals as United States bow out in Qatar - Eurosport

I’ve said it a few times because I think it’s a crucially important point: The US were not well-prepared for this World Cup in terms of the competition they faced over the last couple of years. The pandemic played a huge role in that. USA Player Ratings: What follows the World Cup exit vs. Netherlands? | MLSSoccer.com

After conceding an early goal, the United States struggled to get back into their World Cup game against the Netherlands. Here’s why. Tactical analysis: Why the U.S. struggled to break through the Netherlands in the World Cup’s Round of 16 - Backheeled

When Ramos coached the U.S. under-20 team, he had nine of the 26 players on this World Cup squad. Now he gets to watch them while calling their games for Telemundo. World Cup: Tab Ramos watches USMNT players Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Tim Weah shine after he coached them with U.S. under-20s

Global men’s soccer

Serbia supporters displayed fascist slogans and aimed racist chants towards ethnic Albanians during the game against Switzerland, an eyewitness has said. Serbia fans ‘showed fascist slogans and sang about killing Albanians’ at game | Serbia | The Guardian

A joint Saudi-Qatari consortium have emerged as strong early contenders to buy Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group, The Sporting News understands. Saudi-Qatari consortium plotting £3.2 billion Liverpool bid | Sporting News United Kingdom

It is 20 years since a ferry sank off the coast of Senegal, claiming the lives of 1,863 people, including 12 members of Aliou Cisse’s family. The family tragedy of Aliou Cisse, Senegal’s ‘lion’ of a coach - The Athletic

Raheem Sterling was absent from England’s squad for their World Cup win against Senegal on Sunday, as he returned to support his family. Sterling missed England game after armed intruders raided family home

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is continuing to engage TV audiences around the world with record-breaking numbers across multiple markets. FIFA World Cup delivering record-breaking TV audience numbers

Have you ever stopped to think about whether or not injury prediction is what we should be shooting for in the first place and why prediction is so darn hard? Want to Predict Injuries? Start Treating it Like Forecasting the Weather | by Dr. Matt Jordan, PhD | Plantiga Blog | Medium

There was a lot to love — and hate — for everyone. Winners and Losers from the greatest group stage in World Cup history - SBNation.com

Plans to change format for expanded World Cup in four years are beginning to meet increased resistance following remarkable results at this year’s showpiece in Qatar. FIFA's latest own goal brings 2026 World Cup into focus amid climate concern and gun laws - Irish Mirror Online

Luis Díaz is back, baby! Luis Díaz Ready To Return To Training - The Liverpool Offside

Cruelly, time marches ever forward. Marcelo’s son, Enzo, signs his first Real Madrid contract - Managing Madrid

Germany’s performance at the Men’s World Cup was pretty disappointing, so here are five upcoming players to give German fans a bit of hope for the future. Next-Gen Ten: Germany’s brightest young talents — Part 1 - Bavarian Football Works

What’s the Italian word for “whoopsy?” What we know and don’t know about the Juventus financial scandal - Black & White & Read All Over

