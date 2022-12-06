Major Link Soccer: Brazil and Croatia advance through the Round of 16

Seattle

Here’s a look back at every goal the Reign original scored during the 2022 season. Which one was your favorite? 2022 Lookback: Every Goal Megan Rapinoe Scored — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS

With the World Cup in full swing, MLS clubs continue to plan for the 2023 season. MLS transfer season: 5 most compelling teams to watch this winter | MLSSoccer.com

CL Merlo first reported the talks. Sources add the deal would be around $6 million if it gets done. It is pending a medical and final details before being officially completed. Sources: Charlotte FC reach verbal agreement to sign Enzo Copetti | MLSSoccer.com

The last time a player moved permanently between Watford and MLS, it was Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez leaving behind England for a new opportunity at the Columbus Crew. Ismaël Koné: Montréal "gave me the platform" for Watford move | MLSSoccer.com

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion stays in the West, signs Free Agent deal. Sebastien Ibeagha leaves LAFC for FC Dallas - Angels on Parade

The Columbus Crew will hire CF Montreal’s Wilfried Nancy to be the team’s new head coach, a source told The Dispatch. Wilfried Nancy hired to be next Columbus Crew coach

The Timbers add a lethal piece to their attacking midfield in 24-year-old Evander. Portland Timbers sign Brazilian midfielder Evander in club-record transfer - oregonlive.com

Former Canadian international Diana Matheson, along with her business partner, Thomas Gilbert, announced on Monday night the launch of Project 8 and the creation of a Canadian women’s domestic league, which is set to kick off its inaugural season in 2025. Meaghen Johnson: First Canadian women’s pro soccer league set to kick off in 2025 | TSN

Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler announced Monday he is selling his stake in the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Whisler selling stake in NWSL club

Top-level women’s professional soccer is coming to Canada in 2025. Canada is getting a Women’s Professional League – Equalizer Soccer

Maricarmen Reyes scored a go-ahead goal off a rebound in the 107th minute and top-seeded UCLA rallied past North Carolina 3-2 on Monday night to win its second women’s soccer championship in program history. UCLA (22-2-1) trailed 2-0 late in the second half before scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to force overtime. UCLA rallies past UNC 3-2 for second women's soccer title

Reilyn Turner scored with 16 seconds left to force overtime, and then Maricarmen Reyes scored the winner to hand the Bruins the national championship. UCLA Women’s Soccer Beats UNC in College Cup Final, Wins NCAA Title - Sports Illustrated UCLA Bruins News, Analysis and More

Christine Sinclair and former national teammate Diana Matheson announced on Monday plans to kick off a domestic professional women’s league in 2025, featuring eight teams throughout Canada. Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson reveal pro Canadian women's soccer league set for kickoff in 2025 | CBC Sports

Last season, the Spirit averaged 8,914 fans in six regular season matches at Audi Field and 2,991 in five appearances at Segra Field. Spirit set to play all home matches at Audi Field - The Washington Post

Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Monday that the club is confirmed to be one of the first two founding teams for a new women’s professional soccer league in Canada. Whitecaps FC partner with Project 8 as founding member of Canadian women’s professional soccer league | Vancouver Whitecaps

Julianne Sitch made history on Saturday, helping UChicago to its first-ever national title in men’s soccer. Former NWSL player is first woman to coach men’s soccer team to NCAA title – JWS

Ashlyn Harris says she missed Florida during Gotham FC’s season, but the adoption of her second child with wife Ali Krieger was a blessing. Ashlyn Harris 'wanted to go home' during Gotham season – JWS

The fullback-turned-center-back inks a new two-year deal through the 2024 season. Orlando Pride Re-Sign Defender Carrie Lawrence - The Mane Land

The veteran defender signs on for at least two more years. Angel City FC re-sign defender Jasmyne Spencer - Angels on Parade

After setting very high bar in year one, she aims to evolve. Stoney aims to adjust San Diego Wave FC playing style in 2023 - LAG Confidential

Free agent boosts Wave FC midfield. San Diego Wave FC sign midfielder Danielle Colaprico - LAG Confidential

DiBernardo became a free agent following the 2022 NWSL season and informed the club that drafted her with the fourth overall pick in 2014 she plans to sign elsewhere. Vanessa DiBernardo will not re-sign with Red Stars - Chicago Sun-Times

Behind new women’s second flight’s plans with Amanda Vandervort. USL Super League president on calendar, hopes for interleague competition - Angels on Parade

USA

The USMNT’s next steps after a 2022 World Cup that was neither a huge success or colossal disappointment, are unclear.USMNT’s next steps after 2022 World Cup are unclear | Pro Soccer Wire

The USA’s World Cup ouster brings about immediate questions facing its coach and federation. Should Berhalter be brought back? And does he want to return? Gregg Berhalter, USMNT coach’s future in focus post-World Cup exit - Sports Illustrated

Six players come to mind who may be able to help the midfield issue currently plaguing this team. That’s My Quarterback: The Case for Six Black USWNT Midfielders - All For XI

For the first time in 8 and a half years, the US Men’s National Team played in the final round of the FIFA Men’s World Cup. We all expected what came next; after all, it happens every time the USMNT plays a high profile game in front of people who are relatively new to watching the sport. An Open Letter on the Best Athletes Argument — American Soccer Analysis

Already miss watching the U.S. play in a World Cup? Well you only have to wait seven months for your next chance. The U.S. is back in a World Cup next year, but that one might be stressful too - The Athletic

Men’s World Cup

South Korea coach Paulo Bento says he is leaving his role following his team’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup against Brazil. World Cup 2022: South Korea boss Paulo Bento leaves post after exit to Brazil - BBC Sport

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he “really didn’t like” Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted in the World Cup defeat by South Korea. World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview - BBC Sport

All six last-16 ties have gone as expected but Morocco have a chance to become the only African side to reach the quarter-finals. World Cup 2022 briefing: will Morocco be the first to spring a surprise? | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

The Chelsea and Spain defender has experienced the most dramatic year of his career – bookended by two World Cups. César Azpilicueta: ‘2022? It feels like three years and we’re still in it’ | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

There still will be 48 teams, but the original format appears to be abandoned. Report: FIFA to abandon 2026 World Cup “Group of 3” format - Stars and Stripes FC

EXPLAINER: What's post-World Cup future for Qatar's stadiums

Germany’s team director Oliver Bierhoff has stepped aside two years early after his country crashed out in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup, the national association said Monday. Germany's Bierhoff steps aside after World Cup exit

Brazil’s Tite lauded his young side after their 4-1 win over South Korea at the World Cup and said their celebratory dancing was like a language. Brazil's Tite calls dancing the 'language' of young stars

FIFA has rejected France’s protest against the VAR decision to disallow Antoine Griezmann’s injury-time goal in their 1-0 defeat to Tunisia. FIFA rejects France protest over Griezmann's disallowed goal

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric are among the ageless stars hoping to reach the sport’s pinnacle in Qatar. A Last Dance World Cup for Soccer’s Biggest Stars - The Ringer

Raheem Sterling will never forget the calls and texts he received from his mother when growing up in west London. Home is everything to Raheem Sterling – because he grew up without one | World Cup | The Times

World Club Soccer

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make an offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward - BBC Sport

After separate bids from “private” consortiums from the respective countries were reported last week, the newest news has the groups combining forces to buy Liverpool from FSG. Saudi And Qatari Investors Reportedly Team Up For Liverpool Bid - The Liverpool Offside

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Morocco v. Spain - FIFA Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo

11:00 AM - Portugal v. Switzerland - FIFA Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo