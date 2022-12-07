Major Link Soccer: Morocco begin Iberian conquest

Men’s World Cup

With the U.S., Mexico and Canada poised to host the 2026 World Cup, CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani says multi-country bids will be the new normal.

Brazil forwarded suffered suspected medial ligament damage in World Cup group stages and is now set for a spell on the sidelines. Gabriel Jesus to undergo knee surgery in blow to Arsenal | The Telegraph

As England prepare to face France in the World Cup quarter-finals, here are some key things to know about Les Bleus’ star forward Kylian Mbappe. World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe - seven ways he’s France’s superstar - BBC Sport

Mbappe did not train with the rest of his France teammates on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappe misses France training ahead of World Cup quarter-final against England - The Athletic

Croatia are ready to challenge “terrifying favourites” Brazil in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, says manager Zlatko Dalic. World Cup 2022: Croatia ready to challenge ‘terrifying favourites’ Brazil - Zlatko Dalic - BBC Sport

Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry’s French goalscoring record shows younger players “anything is possible”. World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry’s French goalscoring record - BBC Sport

Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o has apologized after an altercation with a man following a match at the World Cup in Qatar. World Cup 2022: Samuel Eto’o apologises after altercation with man in Qatar - BBC Sport

Brazilian football fans have hit out at Roy Keane after the pundit derided the country’s national team players’ dance moves. ‘Roy Keane be damned’: how the pundit became a hate figure in Brazil | The Guardian

England have undertaken long-term analysis of the world champions, keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappé and company in anticipation of such a major game. Steve Holland’s two-year England project to topple France | The Telegraph

Raheem Sterling will take more time to decide whether to return to Qatar before England’s World Cup quarter-final against France after the burglary of his home. Raheem Sterling to take more time over decision on England World Cup return | The Guardian

Just 13 kilometres separate Spain and Morocco, and the continents of Europe and Africa, across the narrowest point in the Mediterranean Sea. Spain and Morocco are united and divided by their sporting and cultural connections - The Athletic

Achraf Hakimi made himself a hero with a chipped winning penalty as Morocco stunned Spain in a shootout after a goalless draw to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. World Cup 2022: Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 pens) Achraf Hakimi chips winning penalty to reach quarters - BBC Sport

Forget Wags. The secret of Morocco’s success at World Cup 2022 might come down to players’ parents who have joined them. Morocco’s World Cup magic potion: Football parents and fans | Al Jazeera

Spain are out of the World Cup after losing on penalties to Morocco in the last 16, so what next for the team and manager Luis Enrique? World Cup 2022: What next for Spain & Luis Enrique after shock loss to Morocco on penalties? - BBC Sport

Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and scored a hat trick as Portugal stormed into the World Cup quarterfinals. Goncalo Ramos hits hat trick as Portugal rout Switzerland to advance to World Cup quarterfinals | ESPN

The 21-year-old Benfica forward’s life will change after his hat-trick against Swiss that put the rest of tournament on notice. Gonçalo Ramos’s treble marks him out as Portugal’s present and future | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Ronaldo has been reduced to the role of the superstar nobody wants as Portugal follow Man Utd’s lead in deciding they might just be better off without him. World Cup 2022: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo reduced to role of superstar nobody wants’ - BBC Sport

It’s one of the biggest tournaments in the world. Report: USMNT in talks to compete in 2024 Copa América - Stars and Stripes FC

NWSL / women’s club soccer

UCLA soccer has been known to produce pro-level talent. Under first-year coach Margueritte Aozasa, they turned it into a second NCAA title. Margueritte Aozasa turns UCLA star talent into second NCAA title | JWS

Christine Sinclair and Diana Matheson announced that the league will be launched in 2025. A new women’s professional soccer league is coming to Canada - All For XI

Woldmoe is the latest player to depart from the team after Vanessa DiBernardo, Danielle Colaprico, Morgan Gautrat and Rachel Hill all left in free agency. Red Stars midfielder Sarah Woldmoe set to retire after two years with the club and eight in the NWSL - Chicago Sun-Times

Man United have only lost once this WSL campaign. Despite the forces working against them, is a first Women’s Super League title possible? Will Man United find WSL success after off-field fixes? | ESPN

Men’s club soccer

The Black & Gold got their man, hoping to return to playoffs after two-year absence. The Columbus Crew announces hiring of Wilfried Nancy as next head coach - Massive Report

Nancy’s deep background in player development along with his passion for the game makes him the perfect coach to lead Columbus. Wilfried Nancy checks all the boxes as new Columbus Crew head coach - Massive Report

Latest embarrassment is another mark on record. After getting hammer from MLS, LA Galaxy should replace Chris Klein - LAG Confidential

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has admitted that Joao Felix could leave the club. Atletico Madrid CEO open to Joao Felix transfer | ESPN

Brazil great Pele’s condition is improving in hospital, say doctors in Sao Paulo. Pele: Brazil great’s condition ‘improving’ in hospital, say doctors - BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo has not made a decision regarding the lucrative offer he has from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, sources have told ESPN. Ronaldo has not agreed lucrative Saudi Arabia deal | ESPN

No one hates Juventus more than Matthijs de Ligt. Report: Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt helped Italian prosecutors bust Juventus - Bavarian Football Works

Culture

Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. AppleTV+ is 8th. Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates – Deadline

At last weekend’s CCXP comic-con in Brazil, there was a new peek at forthcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, showing off the film’s sense of humor and practical monsters. Both seem kinda neat! The newest Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer is full of monsters & jokes - Polygon

This week’s release of the Monstrous Compendium 2: Dragonlance is a an excellent reminder you can add anything to your world. Riff off everything — adding official monsters to your unofficial world | Full Moon Storytelling

It might be the first rest day of the men’s World Cup, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to watch. Four quality UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage matches are available to stream free on YouTube, plus FA Cup and Spanish second division action on ESPN+.

9:45 AM: Rosengård vs. SL Benfica (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

9:45 AM: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Zürich (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

11:45 AM: Stockport County vs. Charlton Athletic (FA Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Juventus (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

12:00 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

12:00 PM: Tenerife vs. Deportivo Alavés (Segunda Division) — ESPN+