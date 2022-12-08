Major Link Soccer: US Soccer trying to extend Gregg Berhalter

Seattle

The Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe launched A Touch More, a production company in partnership with TOGETHXR. Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe Launch Production Company – Sportico.com

MLS

Major League Soccer announced the third-ever adidas MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 9-12 in Raleigh, North Carolina in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup and in advance of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 21. 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase to feature 44 top college prospects | MLSSoccer.com

While some impactful names have found new destinations around MLS, many of the biggest decisions are still in TBD mode. MLS Free Agency: Top 10 remaining players for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

With the 2022 season done and dusted, we at The Equalizer took a look at the best players this year in each position. NWSL players to watch in 2023 – Equalizer Soccer

Two talented free agent midfielders that know each other have been added. KC Current sign free agents Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo - The Blue Testament

Free agency has been a slow grind as the league gets its bearings for the first-ever open movement period. Here are the deals set to make the biggest impact so far. NWSL Free Agency: The 7 most consequential signings (so far) - The Gaming Society

USA

Now that the Round of 16 is over at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Team USA’s final ranking is locked in. What was US Soccer’s final ranking at the 2022 FIFA World Cup? | MLSSoccer.com

Berhalter is also looking at options with European club teams. Report: U.S. Soccer to open preliminary contract extension talks with Gregg Berhalter - Stars and Stripes FC

How will the US player pool take shape for the 2026 World Cup? Here is a position-by-position breakdown. Way-too-early look at USMNT's depth chart for 2026 World Cup

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter is set to begin discussions on a new contract with the U.S. Soccer Federation, sources have told ESPN. USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter interested in European club options amid new contract talk | ESPN

With two days of no games ahead of the quarterfinals, there’s a lot to look ahead at before the action picks up again. Here’s the latest from Qatar. 2022 World Cup: Quarterfinal teams; Berhalter, USA new deal?

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos again addressed whether the company is interested in live sports — and he said it doesn’t make economic sense on streaming. Netflix CEO on Sports Rights: ‘Not Anti-Sports, We’re Just Pro-Profit’ - Variety

Men’s World Cup

A Qatari whistleblower who raised concern about the treatment of workers at World Cup stadiums was tortured, according to his family. Qatar World Cup whistleblower was tortured, claims family | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Fifa says it is “deeply saddened” following the reported death of a migrant worker at a World Cup facility in Qatar. World Cup 2022: Fifa ‘deeply saddened’ after reported migrant worker death - BBC Sport

England’s Jude Bellingham is one of the consensus picks among ESPN’s writers in Qatar, but who else makes it in our World Cup Best XI lists so far? World Cup Best XIs so far: Our writers' 2022 picks

Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard announces his retirement from international football at the age of 31. Eden Hazard: Belgium playmaker announces international retirement - BBC Sport

Vittorio Pozzo is the only coach to have won successive men’s World Cup titles but remains relatively little known - for one reason. World Cup 2022: Vittorio Pozzo's legacy and a record that might finally be under threat - BBC Sport

England are confident they will be physically and tactically ready when they face the world champions. England’s plan to combat France in World Cup has been two years in making | England | The Guardian

Germany coach Hansi Flick will keep his job and lead the team at Euro 2024 despite their crushing World Cup disappointment, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Wednesday. Flick to remain Germany coach despite World Cup fiasco

Brazil’s current first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker was still a toddler when Claudio Taffarel dived to his left to keep out Daniele Massaro’s spot-kick and set up the Selecao’s penalty shoot-out win over Italy in the 1994 World Cup final. Brazil goalkeepers in safe hands under Taffarel at World Cup

The question now facing U.S. Soccer: Should coach Gregg Berhalter be brought back for another crack at the World Cup? The 2022 World Cup has busted a common coaching myth

If France won the last men’s World Cup thanks in part to then-19-year-old Kylian Mbappé, then should Les Bleus repeat in Qatar he ought to take the Jules Rimet trophy home for himself. Kylian Mbappé Is Having A World Cup For The Ages | FiveThirtyEight

Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, according to an organisers’ report obtained by Reuters. World Cup visitor numbers falling short of Qatar target

World Club Soccer

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure last month. Manchester United have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Erik ten Hag | Manchester United | The Guardian

Dutch international Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal as Arsenal defeated Juventus 1-0 on Wednesday to move to the brink of the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. Miedema edges Arsenal closer to Champions League last-eight

Caroline Weir knows how to make an impact. In the 15th minute of her second start for Real Madrid, at home against her old club Manchester City, she immaculately controlled a bouncing ball on the turn in City’s penalty box. Working a shot on her favored left foot, she found the top corner to send her former teammates out of the Champions League before the group stage. Caroline Weir’s childhood dream is now reality: Real Madrid’s centerpiece – Equalizer Soccer

Liverpool’s search for a Mohamed Salah cover option will soon continue, but a Seattle Sounders defender has shown that the club were right to be patient in summer. Liverpool were right about £85m transfer call and MLS star just helped prove it to Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool.com

What’s on TV?

5:00 AM - Burgos vs Eibar - Segunda Division - ESPN+

9:45 AM - Vllaznia vs PSG - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN, YouTube

9:45 AM - Wolfsburg vs Roma - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN, YouTube

11:15 AM - Gillingham vs Dagenham & Redbridge - FA Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Chelsea FC - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN, YouTube

12:00 PM - St. Pölten vs Slavia Praha - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN, YouTube