Major Link Soccer: ESPN may be out of the next MLS TV deal

ESPN unlikely to renew MLS TV deal, speculates industry analyst - World Soccer Talk

Latest news on the MLS TV deal: ESPN may take a pass. Speculation by an industry analyst is that ESPN is unlikely to renew the MLS TV deal.

FC Dallas delivered bang for the buck, DC United didn’t: New MLS Fan Cost Index - The Athletic

The 2022 MLS Fan Cost Index was released Thursday. Here's a look at how all the teams rank and which were the best and worst deals.

Report: D.C. United interested in Leeds/Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich - Black And Red United

We’ll see if this is the midfielder they’re after.

Portland Timbers sign Brazilian attacker Evander in record transfer - Stumptown Footy

The midfielder will occupy a Designated Player spot on Portland’s roster

6 reasons why soccer is the sport of now, not the future - World Soccer Talk

Soccer is no longer the sport of the future in America, it has proven itself to be the sport of the moment, the sport of today.

Checked out @RoughTumblePub tonight before they open to public tomorrow @ 2pm and it’s a special place.



All women’s sports on at least 10 big screen TVs that normally require subscriptions. Daughters, sons, Dads, husbands, everybody welcome here. @fox13seattle pic.twitter.com/bEN4OhWQhe — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) December 9, 2022

Four tactical matchups that will decide the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals - SBNation.com

Can anyone slow down Kylian Mbappe or Brazil’s scoring machine?

What Soccer Fans Around the World Really Think of Other Men’s National Teams - Morning Consult

American soccer fans actually like their team, news at 11

Exclusive: 765K World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar's expected 1.2M influx | Reuters

Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, according to an organisers' report obtained by Reuters, falling short of the country's expectations for an influx of 1.2 million during the month-long event.

World Cup 2022 puts Palestinians front and center

World Cup underdog Morocco beat Spain and used the platform to hoist the Palestinian flag, in a show of Arab solidarity.

The biggest rivalry at the World Cup is continental, Europe vs. South America - The Boston Globe

Though Argentina and Brazil usually wish the worst for each other, they are in this together in that they carry South America’s hopes.

What football’s growing popularity in North America means for 2026 World Cup sponsors | Nielsen

An important note on fan affinity is that Nielsen isn't concerned with local team support.

The Pathway: Chris Aquino's journey from SDP to signing with Tacoma Defiance | Tacoma Defiance

Pasco native Chris Aquino reflects on first contract with Tacoma Defiance, sets sights on winning titles at professional level

Craig Waibel era promises to be newsy - by Jeremiah Oshan

I appreciate that he seems a bit more willing to give us hints about future signings.

Someone takes a shot (literally) at The Brewmaster's Taproom in Renton

Yesterday, some fired a shot at The Brewmaster's Taproom. The bullet hole is a reminder that violent intolerance is not acceptable.

NewbieDM Review: Dragonlance Shadow of the Dragon Queen adventure | www. Newbie DM .com

Lets get one thing out of the way... Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is not a Dragonlance setting book. You have to go elsewhere if what you're hoping for is a Dragonlance Campaign Guide, or a 5e version of Dragonlance Adventures.

Adding Feats to 5e Backgrounds | Full Moon Storytelling

Spelljammer's errata says that every player should start with a Feat. With that becoming the new norm in 5e D&D you shouldn't limit yourself to the three suggested Feats.

Friday

7:00 am PT — Croatia men vs Brazil on FOX and Telemundo

11:00 am PT — Netherlands men vs Argentina on FOX and Telemundo

3:00 pm PT — Syracuse men vs Creighton on ESPNU and ESPN+

5:30 pm PT — Indiana men vs Pittsburgh on ESPNU and ESPN+

Saturday

7:00 am PT — Morocco men vs Portugal on FOX and Telemundo

10:00 am PT — Barcelona women vs Alhama on DAZN

11:00 am PT — England men vs France on FOX and Telemundo

Sunday

8:15 am PT — Aston Villa women vs Arsenal on Paramount+

10:45 am PT — Chelsea FC women vs Reading on CBS Sports Net