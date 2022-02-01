Major Link Soccer: Deadline Day recap

Seattle

2021 league MVP Jess Fishlock, who just re-signed with OL Reign, spoke to The Times about a variety of subjects including the team’s championship chase and the move to Lumen Field. Q&A: NWSL MVP Jess Fishlock on Reign’s outlook, overcoming injuries and her push for change in women’s soccer | The Seattle Times

Former Reign Goalkeeper Hope Solo Elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2022 — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS

The January 2022 transfer window was a historic one for MLS exports. More on that in the coming days. But of course there were a few more surprises on the European deadline day, even when we were focused elsewhere. Deadline day roundup: What to know about MLS transfer deals & targets | MLSSoccer.com

Good luck, George! George Bello completes transfer to Arminia Bielefeld - Dirty South Soccer

A historic moment for the young man and the young club. George Bello Sends Heartfelt Goodbye to Atlanta - Dirty South Soccer

The Colorado Rapids have transferred defender Auston Trusty to English Premier League side Arsenal, the club announced Monday. Colorado Rapids transfer defender Auston Trusty to Arsenal | MLSSoccer.com

The LA Galaxy are finalizing a deal to sign Brazilian winger Douglas Costa, a source told MLSsoccer.com. Costa was on loan at Gremio from Juventus, but Gremio were just relegated to the Brazilian second tier. Source: LA Galaxy finalizing deal to sign former Bayern, Brazil winger Douglas Costa | MLSSoccer.com

Internacional is the latest South American club to enter the race for New York City FC forward Taty Castellanos, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Internacional join race to sign NYCFC's Taty Castellanos - sources

Did you expect RSL to be linked with a Colombian national team midfielder today? RSL linked with Al-Hilal midfielder Gustavo Cuellar - RSL Soapbox

The Soccer Rabbi loves Seattle’s offseason and dislikes basically every other Western Conference GM’s attempts to get better. Backpass: Power ranking the Western Conference offseason moves

NWSL/WoSo

Latest deals and club-by-club guides for the WSL and leagues in Italy, France, Germany and Spain. Women’s transfer window January 2022 – all deals from Europe’s top five leagues | Soccer | The Guardian

One night before players were expected to report to preseason camps, the NWSL players’ association announced that the union has ratified the league’s first collective bargaining agreement. NWSL Players Association ratifies first collective bargaining agreement - The Athletic

NWSL owners projected to commit incremental investment of nearly $100 million over term of CBA. National Women’s Soccer League and NWSL Players Association Agree on Transformative, First-Ever CBA to Run Through 2026 Season

The first CBA in women’s pro soccer in the U.S. includes an increase in pay, mental health supports, and free agency. NWSL, Players Association agree to first-ever league CBA - Sounder At Heart

Players only competed in an average of 22 games in 2019/20, according to the survey by Fifpro, the players’ union. Women’s game suffering from uneven schedule, says Fifpro union | Women's football | The Guardian

After their shock exit at the quarter-final stage focus will, and must, now turn to the tenure of coach Tony Gustavsson. No sugar-coating disastrous Matildas Asian Cup failure | Matildas | The Guardian

Amy Rodriguez retired, but the legacy of the club and country she’s helped build will live on in women’s soccer forever. With Retirement, Amy Rodriguez Ends An Era Of Women’s Soccer She Helped Build

What does the Japanese midfielder bring to the Thorns and how does she fit in the team? Hina Sugita: Analyzing the Thorns’ latest international signing - Stumptown Footy

Carlos Santiso referenced a 2017 case involving three lower league footballers in Spain in the leaked phone call but he says the message was part of a friendly, informal chat. Rayo Vallecano stand by women’s coach who made gang-rape remark on phone | Rayo Vallecano | The Guardian

USA

Paredes to Die Wölfe, U-20 camp, and more! USMNT Weekly Youth Update: Wolfsburg claims another one - Stars and Stripes FC

Adams, who plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, has appeared in all 10 World Cup qualifying matches so far (including nine starts). Richards, also in Germany with Hoffenheim, has started four of the last five qualifiers. USMNT's Tyler Adams, Chris Richards out with injuries; won't play vs. Honduras on Wednesday - The Athletic

The U.S. men’s team will be without midfielder Tyler Adams and defender Chris Richards for Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier game against Honduras. United States without Tyler Adams, Chris Richards for key Honduras qualifier

Let’s get this out of the way at the start: The Canadian men’s national team is better than the US men’s national team right now. They’re also better than Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and everyone else in the region. Gregg Berhalter's system, positional play & why Canada are better than the USMNT right now | MLSSoccer.com

Canada beat the U.S. and the body language on both sides was telling. Canada and the USMNT are similar teams with one major difference: one is playing with joy and the other isn’t – The Athletic

A good story that was missed last week, but with multi-club owners, like Kroenke (Arsenal and the Rapids) making big deals, this is a reminder on what investing in Europe can be like. For wealthy investors priced out of the North American professional sports market, the Old Continent represents a ripe opportunity—or so they think A New Wave of American Buyers Has Set Its Sights on European Soccer - The Ringer

USMNT has tons of talent on the roster, why isn’t he using it? USMNT’s Gregg Berhalter not making most of talent

World

All of January’s Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A deals and a club-by-club guide. Men’s transfer window January 2022 – all deals from Europe’s top five leagues | Transfer window | The Guardian

Nike have suspended their relationship with Mason Greenwood following an investigation by Police into claims of rape and abuse of a woman. Nike suspend relationship with Man United's Mason Greenwood amid police enquiry

Janny Sikazwe, the referee who blew for full-time early in an Africa Cup of Nations match, claims he could have died of heatstroke. Afcon 2021: Janny Sikazwe 'could have died from heatstroke' - BBC Sport

Everton complete a permanent deal for Tottenham’s England midfielder Dele Alli. Everton transfer news: Tottenham's Dele Alli joins on permanent deal - BBC Sport

Paris St-Germain’s hopes of defending their French Cup title are over as they lose on penalties to Nice. Paris St-Germain 0-0 Nice (5-6 on pens): Holders PSG beaten in last 16 by Nice - BBC Sport

Brentford sign former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal. Christian Eriksen: Former Tottenham midfielder joins Brentford on six-month deal - BBC Sport

As the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifying campaign heads into a pivotal 24-hour period, coach Graham Arnold is refusing to focus on anything but beating next opponents Oman. Oman only concern for Socceroos ahead of pivotal World Cup qualifying round | World Cup 2022 qualifiers | The Guardian

Everton have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek for the remainder of the season. Donny van de Beek joins Everton on loan from Manchester United - The Athletic

Culture

Roughly half of U.S. viewers who joined right after “Hamilton” and “Wonder Woman 1984” came out were gone in six months, data show. Disney+, HBO Max and Other Streamers Get Waves of Subscribers From Must-See Content. Keeping Them is Hard. - WSJ

The word game, released in October, has millions of daily users. The New York Times Buys Wordle - The New York Times

What’s on TV?

2:00 AM - 6:30 AM - AFC World Cup Qualifiers - Paramount+ (grab them on replay)

8:00 AM - Oman v. Australia - AFC World Cup Qualifiers - Paramount+

8:00 AM - Russia v. Georgia - UEFA Futsal Euro - ESPN+, TUDN

11:00 AM - Spain v. Slovakia - UEFA Futsal Euro - ESPN+, TUDN

11:45 AM - Hibernian v. Hearts - Scottish Premiership - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Bolivia v. Chile - CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifiers - FuboTV

3:00 PM - Uruguay v. Venezuela - CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifiers - FuboTV

3:30 PM - Argentina v. Colombia - CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifiers - FuboTV

4:30 PM - Brazil v. Paraguay - CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifiers - FuboTV

5:00 PM - Pumas Tabasco v. Celaya - Liga de Expansión MX - TUDN

6:00 PM - Peru v. Ecuador - CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifiers - FuboTV