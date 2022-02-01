Sounders vs. Rapids, recaps: Two more scrimmages happened

Still significantly short-handed, the Seattle Sounders got two more scrimmages under their belts on Tuesday. In the first game, they used mostly first-team players and tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 behind a goal from Raúl Ruidíaz. The second game featured mostly Tacoma Defiance and Sounders Academy players, which they lost 2-0. Both games were 75 minutes long.

Perhaps the most notable development was that Nicolás Lodeiro played his first minutes of the preseason. Lodeiro started the first game and played 24 minutes before being replaced by Sam Adeniran.

The Sounders were able to salvage a tie in that game after allowing a 40th minute goal to Lucas Estevez. The equalizer came in the 70th minute when Ruidíaz finished off a rebound from an Adeniran shot.

The Sounders will now head back to Seattle where they’ll train for about a week.

FIRST MATCH

SCORING SUMMARY

COL – Lucas Esteves 40’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz 70’

Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen+, Joe Hafferty+; Albert Rusnák, Sota Kitahara+, Reed Baker-Whiting Nicolás Lodeiro (Sam Adeniran 24’), Léo Chú; Raúl Ruidíaz

Colorado Rapids – William Yarbrough, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Lucas Esteves, Collen Warner, Jack Price, Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio (Substitutes: Oliver Larraz 55’, Anthony Markanich 55’)

SECOND MATCH

SCORING SUMMARY

COL – Darren Yapi 7’

COL – Darren Yapi (penalty) 21’

Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland (Andrew Thomas 45’); Cody Baker+, Hal Uderitz*, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Eric Kinzner+ (Achille Robin* 45’), Randy Mendoza+; Juan Alvarez+, Jack-Ryan Jeremiah^, Dylan Teves, Fredy Montero (Marlon Vargas+ 35’); Will Bruin (Michael Luande^ 45’)

Colorado Rapids – Clint Irwin, Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Michael Edwards, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Markanich, Oliver Larraz, Philip Mayaka, Dantouma Toure, Darren Yapi, Sebastian Anderson (Substitutes: Connor Miller 46’, Robinson Aguirre 46’, Mohamed Omar 46’, Roberto Molina 46’)

+ 2021 Tacoma Defiance player

* Unsigned SuperDraft selection or preseason guest player

^ Sounders FC Academy Player