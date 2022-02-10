Major Link Soccer: Matt Turner to Arsenal is official

Seattle

The details about Ingemi’s departure, however, were kept vague. Reporters were relayed this information, if they given any information at all, by their supervisors. 'Seattle Times' Fires Kraken Beat Reporter And Her Former Colleagues Want To Know Why | Defector

MLS

A big move for the American netminder. USMNT keeper Matt Turner finalizes summer move to Arsenal - Stars and Stripes FC

Atlanta United’s league-record $16 million acquisition of Argentine attacking midfielder Thiago Almada was a delicate one and a process that took more than six months. But with it all said and done, the Five Stripes officially pushed the Young Designated Player deal through on Wednesday. Behind Atlanta United's "due diligence" of signing Thiago Almada & what he'll bring | MLSSoccer.com

Coaches and front office members value reliable effectiveness. They want to have clear ideas about what specific players can do and they want to know (or getting pretty darn close to knowing) they’ll get production from specific players. Who could be every Western Conference team's Mr. Reliable in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

A league-led investigation is being conducted. Andy Polo suspended by MLS amid domestic violence allegations - Stumptown Footy

The defender could end up signing with the Fire. Kendall Burks departs Nottingham Forest, joins Chicago Fire for preseason camp - Hot Time In Old Town

Teenage sensation to return after upheaval in Leipzig while additional deals appear imminent. Caden Clark loan return announced as Edwards and Luquinhas deals inch closer for Red Bulls - Once A Metro

After making the move from North Carolina to Kansas City, the two friends, teammates and podcasters talk about their efforts to settle in. ‘I can’t believe I have to buy another bathroom trash can’: A Q&A with Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams – The Athletic

USA

Current USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone faces a challenge from the man she replaced: Carlos Cordeiro. USSF presidential election explained: How it works, the candidates’ platforms and the role of public opinion – The Athletic

Several USWNT players have accused U.S. Soccer of having “failed to do the bare minimum” in protecting players from abusive coaches. USWNT's Rapinoe, Morgan - U.S. Soccer 'stood by' as players were abused by coaches

The letter, signed by top players including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, underscores an increased focus on U.S. Soccer in the wake of revelations of abuse against male NWSL coaches. USWNT stars say U.S. Soccer ‘stood by’ amid alleged abuse by coach - The Washington Post

World

Senegal Head of State Macky Sall has gifted Senegal’s victorious Africa Cup of Nations squad with financial rewards and land. AFCON: Senegal players gifted land, money as reward for beating Egypt

Manchester United’s players are keen on Mauricio Pochettino becoming permanent manager in the summer, sources have told ESPN. Man United players want Mauricio Pochettino as next manager -- sources

Chelsea’s unvaccinated players are set to miss their Champions League tie at the French club Lille as Uefa updates its Covid-19 rules. Chelsea's unvaccinated players set to miss away Champions League tie in Lille - BBC Sport

Wayne Rooney speaks to BBC Breakfast about his struggles with alcohol and mental health issues before the release of his new documentary ‘Rooney’ on Amazon Prime Video. Wayne Rooney documentary: Record England goalscorer feared drinking could have led to death - BBC Sport

Newcastle fans celebrate a win that signals a change in fortunes brought about as much by Eddie Howe’s methods as by their new signings. Newcastle United: Why Eddie Howe and fans might finally sense a turning point in season - BBC Sport

Wayne Rooney has been contacted by the FA after claiming he set out to injure a player in Manchester United’s Premier League match at Chelsea in 2006. FA contacts Wayne Rooney over claim he set out to hurt Chelsea player | Wayne Rooney | The Guardian

Arsenal’s new Brazil international talks about playing barefoot against the boys as a youngster and graduating as a civil engineer in the US. Arsenal’s Rafaelle Souza: ‘Players from Bahia have a special spice’ | Arsenal Women | The Guardian

Antonio Conte has said it would be good to work again with Christian Eriksen, who played under him at Internazionale. Conte reveals Spurs could move for Eriksen if Brentford spell a success | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

RSPCA acts after video emerged of footballer dropping, kicking and slapping cat. Kurt Zouma fined £250,000 and cats taken by RSPCA after video emerges | West Ham United | The Guardian

Football is supposed to be a meritocracy: It’s open to all, as long as you’re good enough. Except when you’re a referee. Premier League attracts the best players, coaches, executives. Why not the best referees?

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Atalanta v. Fiorentina - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Liverpool v. Leicester City - Premier League - USA Network

11:45 AM - Wolverhampton v. Arsenal - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Juventus v. Sassuolo - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

12:30 PM - Athletic Club v. Valencia - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

2:15 PM - Patronato v. Argentinos Juniors - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

2:15 PM - Sarmiento v. Atlético Tucumán - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Newell’s Old Boys v. Defensa y Justicia - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Central Córdoba SdE v. Barracas Central - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Tigres UANL v. Puebla - Liga MX Femenil - TUDN

7:00 PM - Atlante v. Tampico Madero - Liga de Expansión MX - TUDN