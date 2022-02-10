Sam Rogers is on the move again, this time to Rosenburg

Sam Rogers is on the move again, this time joining expected Norwegian Eliteserien title contender Rosenborg BK. The Seattle native played last season for HamKam, helping them earn promotion to the top flight and then completing a transfer there in the offseason.

But after HamKam coaches Kjetil Rekdal and Geir Frigard joined Rosenborg, Rogers soon followed. Although no transfer fee was announced, Rogers apparently signed through 2025.

“When I found out that they were going to Rosenborg, I had an idea that I would continue to play for them,” Rogers told the team website. “When I came to Norway, they had faith in me and gave me confidence. To me, they are a perfect duo, complementing each other. With Kjetil and Geir, you know that expectations and standards are high and you just want to go out and perform for them.”

Rogers made 17 appearances for HamKam last year, helping them to a 13-0-4 record when he played. He had played there on loan from OKC Energy. He last played for the Sounders organization in 2020 with the Tacoma Defiance. The Sounders are believed to still have his MLS rights.

Rosenborg has won the Eliteserien five times since 2010 and are the country’s most successful team, but has struggled a bit in recent years. Their fifth-place finish in 2021 was their lowest in at least 12 years and led to Åge Hareide’s firing.

RBK’s Lerkendal Stadion is the biggest in the country with a capacity of more than 21,000. HamKam’s Briskeby Arena fits just about 7,600.