Major Link Soccer: Hollingshead moves to the City of Angels

Puget Sound soccer

OL Reign's original three look to build on their NWSL legacies – JWS

For Barnes, 32, and Fishlock, 35, the question appears further off as they and Rapinoe enter their 10th season with OL Reign. In January, Barnes signed a one-year contract extension and Fishlock a two-year, both of which have options for an extra year.

MLS

The Ryan Hollingshead trade can be both justified and heartbreaking - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas parts ways with its talismanic left back in the latest sign of the club’s new age.

LAFC acquire defender Ryan Hollingshead via trade with FC Dallas - Angels on Parade

LAFC and FC Dallas complete deal to swap defenders

What MLS' 5 teams in 2022 Concacaf Champions League bring to the table | MLSSoccer.com

After accelerated preseason preparations and truncated scrimmage slates, the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 is here for five clubs across Major League Soccer.

Charlotte FC head coach says team needs more wingers | Charlotte Observer

Charlotte FC head coach, Miguel Ángel Ramírez sees roster gaps, says the MLS team still needs more front line signings: “We need to have something else to be more competitive.”

San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to new long-term deal - sources

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed U.S. international attacker Cade Cowell to a new long-term deal, sources tell ESPN.

Dude Wipes named NYCFC sleeve partner - Hudson River Blue

Now you can wear your personal hygiene on your sleeve

LA Galaxy add Brazilian winger Douglas Costa as Designated Player - LAG Confidential

The latest global star to join the G’s.

Will Shaqiri’s signing finally turn the Chicago Fire into a winner? - Hot Time In Old Town

It is, undoubtedly, a bold move in the right direction

Portland Timbers terminate Andy Polo's contract after domestic violence allegations

The Portland Timbers have terminated Andy Polo's contract, one day after suspending the player following allegations of domestic violence.

NWSL and other pro women’s soccer

What’s next for the Washington Spirit? Answering questions on Michele Kang, Ben Olsen, the SoccerPlex and more – The Athletic

The sale may be final but much remains to be determined for the defending NWSL champs. We answered your questions

The Washington Spirit now has a woman in charge. For its players, that means a lot. - The Washington Post

In many ways, nothing has changed for the Washington Spirit since Tuesday. In other ways, everything has changed.

A Letter from Arnim Whisler, Founder of the Red Stars

Owner pens an open letter after more vile history of Rory Dames came public.

A Title-Decider? Looking Ahead to Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the WSL | The Analyst

The Women’s Super League often seems to boil down to one crunch match which decides who wins the title. Recently, the team who has come out on top of those has been Chelsea.

Ana by Molly Bartrip | The Players’ Tribune

Molly Bartrip opens up about her battle with anorexia nervosa, depression and anxiety: “I wasn’t just ruining my mind, I was ruining my body.” Content warning: This essay contains strong language about suicide, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders and mental health.

US National Teams

USWNT, USMNT pay gap explained: Comparing their U.S. Soccer contracts as both sides negotiate new CBAs | ESPN

The U.S. national teams need new CBAs and there's a lot they need to fix to make them more equal. But in doing so, who benefits and who loses out?

USMNT drops to 13th in FIFA World Rankings - Stars and Stripes FC

They’re down 2 spots from December.

Global soccer

‘Is it worse than racism?’: Antonio questions reaction over Zouma | West Ham United | The Guardian

Michail Antonio has questioned whether West Ham team-mate’s Kurt Zouma’s mistreatment of his cat is “worse than racism”.

Man United manager search Luis Enrique joins Pochettino and Ten Hag on shortlist - sources

Luis Enrique is on Manchester United's shortlist of candidates to become the club's permanent manager this summer, sources have told ESPN.

From national joke to cult hero - why Hugo Duro is no longer a Valencia laughing stock - BBC Sport

Hugo Duro will be bidding to fire Valencia into the Copa del Rey final, almost three years after becoming a club hero for all the wrong reasons.

Tottenham Hotspur ask fans to 'move on' from using Y-word following review - BBC Sport

Tottenham ask supporters to "move on" from using the Y-word after conducting a review of the term among their fanbase.

Christian Eriksen: Denmark international on returning to Premier League with Brentford - BBC Sport

Christian Eriksen says he is lucky to be alive and will do everything he can to return to his former level after joining Brentford.

Gabriel Martinelli dismissal: 'I've never seen anything like it' - Arsenal boss Arteta - BBC Sport

Gabriel Martinelli's sending-off for two bookings in one move as Arsenal beat Wolves surprises nearly everyone.

Roy Keane turns down chance to take over as Sunderland manager | Sunderland | The Guardian

Roy Keane has turned down the chance to take over as Sunderland’s manager and make an emotional return to the club where he held the job from 2006 to 2008

Campaigners take three-day march in push to end football’s gambling habit | Soccer | The Guardian

A walk from Edinburgh to Glasgow, with stops at 10 stadiums, is the latest move from a group motivated by painful memories

Tottenham releases Y-word report, urges supporters to “move on” from its use - Cartilage Free Captain

This is unquestionably the right move from the club.

Rings of Power and other fantasy news

Four ways to use Oleg Dolya’s new Neighborhood maps | Full Moon Storytelling

The latest in Dolya's procedural maps are a snapshot of a city street or neighborhood. Here's how to use them in your game.

Exploration in Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition – GM Workshop

Delving into some options for explorations and how to run that pillar for you D&D 5th edition game.

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Rises: Inside ‘The Rings of Power’ | Vanity Fair

One show to rule them all—the first look at a billion-dollar saga set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary trilogy.

What to Watch

Friday

11:45 AM PT — Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal in WSL action on NBCSports.com. A possible title matchup and Kim Little? Skip the Bundes, La Liga, and the rest. This is the best of the midday matches.

There’s an evening Liga MX double header on TUDN. At 5:00 PM PT Mazatlán and Tijuana start it off. Then Puebla and Atlas end the night.

Saturday

8:30 AM PT — Chelsea FC vs. Palmeiras in Club World Cup action on FS2. Who will be the best club in the world?

9:30 AM PT — Norwich City vs. Manchester City on NBC. This is the third biggest sporting event on the original peacock this weekend.

5:00 PM PT — Olimpia vs. Motagua on Centro America TV and Fanatiz. Start scouting the CCL opponent if you have the deepest of cable packages or a very specific streamer.

Sunday

ESPN+, Peacock, and Paramount+ have your morning packed. You can watch whatever soccer you want while prepping to host a Super Bowl party.

But, if you want to avoid the Super Bowl (well, the first quarter), find a way to get Gol TV

3:00 PM PT — Peñarol vs Defensor Sporting are on Gol TV. The Uruguay sides will provide some footie instead of football.