Sounders vs. Galaxy, preseason recap: Highlights and quotes

One week before they play their first competitive match of the year, the Seattle Sounders played their final two scrimmages of the preseason on Thursday. Deploying a genuine starting XI caliber lineup in the first game, the Sounders tied the LA Galaxy 1-1. The second game featured a mix of first-teamers, backups, academy players and trialists with the Sounders jumped out to a 2-0 lead before falling 4-2.

Raúl Ruidíaz appeared to be in fine form in the first game, pulling off a couple impressive moves and scoring a goal from the edge of the penalty area off a nice feed from Albert Rusnák. Jordan Morris was also able to create a couple quality chances in pushing past defenders.

There were no highlight shared from the second game, but the goals came from Fredy Montero and Sam Adeniran, with Leó Chú providing the assist on the second goal.

The Sounders started both matches in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Nicolás Lodeiro started the first game and played 43 minutes before being replaced by Jackson Ragen, prompting a switch to a 3-4-2-1 in the second half.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – LA Galaxy 1 (First Match)

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – LA Galaxy 4 (Second Match)

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Venue: The Empire Polo Club

FIRST MATCH

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Albert Rusnák) 41’

LA – Dejan Joveljić 48’

Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas; Albert Rusnák, Nicolás Lodeiro (Jackson Ragen 43’), Jordan Morris; Raúl Ruidíaz

LA Galaxy – Jonathan Klinsmann; Julián Araujo (Kelvin Leerdam 65’), Jalen Neal (Liam Doyle+ 65’), Nick DePuy (Séga Coulibaly 45’), Raheem Edwards (Chandler Vaughn 57’); Sacha Kljestan © (Mark Delgado 65’), Rayan Raveloson (Daniel Aguirre 45’), Hamza Barry+ (Víctor Vázquez 65’); Efraín Álvarez (Jonathan Pérez 65’), Samuel Grandsir (Kévin Cabral 45’), Dejan Joveljić (Javier Hernández 65’)

SECOND MATCH

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Fredy Montero 20’

SEA – Sam Adeniran (Léo Chú) 26’

LA – Taylor Davila 38’

LA – Michael Salazar 51’

LA – Michael Salazar 59’

LA – Felipe Cobain 76’

Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Joe Hafferty+, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Jackson Ragen+ (Jack-Ryan Jeremiah^ HT), Randy Mendoza+; Hal Uderitz*, Reed Baker-Whiting; Dylan Teves (Juan Alvarez 60’), Fredy Montero (Cody Baker+ 75’), Léo Chú; Sam Adeniran

+ 2021 Tacoma Defiance player

* Unsigned SuperDraft selection

^ Sounders FC Academy Player