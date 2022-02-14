Major Link Soccer: Jozy’s getting a new job

MLS is just a couple weeks away from starting the 2022 season, and teams are still getting the final pieces in place. Some teams are still off-loading players to pick up some flexibility, like the Philadelphia Union who traded a DP to San Jose, or adding potentially big pieces like the New England Revolution who seem to finally be ready to announce Jozy Altidore. On the NWSL side of things, the Chicago Red Stars have gotten rid of Rory Dames but that doesn’t mean the club’s problems are solved.

Seattle/Puget Sound

PNW staples Dick’s, Burgerville, Taco Time Northwest are in the Top 20. Vote- Best Regional Fast Food Nominees: 2022 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards

MLS/American lower divisions

San Jose continue to try to build and bolster their club through significant acquisitions from within the league, while the Union open up a Designated Player spot and pick up a chunk of change for a player approaching the end of his contract. Report: Jamiro Monteiro traded to San Jose Earthquakes - Brotherly Game

Welcome to Whose Ranking is it Anyway, where everything is made up and the points don’t matter. Philadelphia Union lone MLS club in Top 200 world club ranking for January - Brotherly Game

Open source soccer data is a good thing. Introducing itscalledsoccer — American Soccer Analysis

NYCFC might have their best player for a little while longer as outside clubs fail to meet their valuation for Castellanos. Report: NYCFC rebuff River Plate's transfer bid for Taty Castellanos | MLSSoccer.com

It’s sounded like Jozy Altidore was going to New England for weeks, so maybe this means we’ll finally get resolution soon. Bruce Arena teases Jozy Altidore signing: "It sure sounds that way, doesn't it?" | MLSSoccer.com

It turns out building a team from scratch is pretty tough. "Screwed"? Charlotte FC "frustrated but not finished" as roster build continues | MLSSoccer.com

Arnim Whisler might be delusional, and he’s definitely not suited to the role he finds himself in. Arnim Whisler believes he can run Red Stars organization adequately - Chicago Sun-Times

I was among those who hadn’t heard of Danesha Adams, and my life is better for having changed that. Black History Month: That Danesha clutch gene - Stars and Stripes FC

You can’t blame Eidevall for wanting to find a way to get the best players on the field together, but moving Miedema farther from the goal seems to be a mistake. Miedema pulls strings from midfield before Chelsea pull out the scissors | Women's Super League | The Guardian

The run to the FA WSL for Liverpool Women keeps gaining speed as the team takes a 10-point lead at the top of the table. Liverpool FC Women Continue Unbeaten Run With 3-0 Win Over Sunderland - The Liverpool Offside

USA

Kilgore Joins Vlatko Andonovski’s Staff after Two and a Half Years with the Houston Dash in the NWSL. Twila Kilgore Named As An Assistant Coach For The U.S. Women’s National Team

World

The “People’s Club” of Liverpool has been trapped in a cycle of mediocrity despite a decorated history and a lot of money spent. How did we get here, and what can the hiring of Frank Lampard change going forward? What Kind of Club Would Everton Like to Be? - The Ringer

Turns out that Vancouver re-entry into the World Cup process is because Edmonton may be out. JONES: Is Jason Kenney burying Edmonton's World Cup chances? | Edmonton Sun

Overmars resigned after ‘sending inappropriate text messages’. But the impact has been felt far beyond Ajax. Total misogyny: Ajax, Marc Overmars and 'a culture of sexual misconduct' – The Athletic ($)

A win’s a win, and Jurgen Klopp’s a freak for getting a win over Burnley. Klopp Hails “Perfect Afternoon” In Spite of Bad Weather - The Liverpool Offside

Raheem Sterling is going to get paid, whether it’s with City or not. Guardiola eager for new Sterling deal but admits club will make final call | Manchester City | The Guardian

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Spezia vs. Fiorentina (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Mallorca vs. Athletic Club (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - West Bromwich Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers (Championship) - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Pachuca vs. Queretaro (Liga MX) - TUDN USA