All we know so far about new Sounders jersey

UPDATE: It looks like the Spanish-language Instagram site Todo Sobre Camisetas may have found an actual leak.

A propósito de la inminente oleada de estrenos de la MLS, nos pasan por interno la que sería la camiseta de Seattle Sounders 2022 que se presenta mañana. pic.twitter.com/f9pd3U6fGL — Todo Sobre Camisetas (@EleteTSC) February 14, 2022

The Seattle Sounders are set to release their new home kit for 2022 on Tuesday, one day before their bigger rumored announcement (is it a new training facility? a new brand? another thing we don’t quite know?!?). While we don’t know exactly what the jersey will look like, we can make some educated guesses from the work of some Sleuths at Heart. Now it’s time to piece together the evidence about the Sounders’ new look in 2022.

Our first clue came from Cristian Roldan, by way of an MLS hype video. In the background of said video, Cristian appears to be pulling his jacket down below the hem of a new kit. Let’s take a look and see what we can see.

One of our readers pointed out that there might have been a little slip of the new Sounders jersey in an MLS video today… Is that a checkerboard pattern we see? pic.twitter.com/mDfumxafB0 — Sounder At Heart (@sounderatheart) February 11, 2022

That pattern on the hem sure looks like alternating squares of green and blue reminiscent of a checkerboard pattern, doesn’t it? At first glance, it might seem like the Sounders are rolling out with a full Croatia-esque checkerboard jersey that could look something like this:

Could this be the new look for the Sounders in 2022? https://t.co/BcdHYE2DBU pic.twitter.com/9YtEwzOgCu — Sounder At Heart (@sounderatheart) February 11, 2022

But things are not always as they seem. If you take a closer look at the right side of the hem under Cristian’s jacket, the checkerboard pattern doesn’t continue all the way to the side. (Sure, we’re getting into sicko territory here but you’re obviously still with us.) With this new clue, we can take a better guess about the layout of the jersey. This mock-up gives a good sense of the possibilities:

I love this club so I finally decided to get in on the jersey fun. Here's my hopeful interpretation on the leaked look @sounderatheart pic.twitter.com/RHTsrNmbfc — SSFC_J (@j_ssfc) February 11, 2022

With a bright green jersey, the options are really just “go big” or “go home.” With this look, the Sounders would be going big — possibly having the most dramatic jersey combination in the league with the checkerboard and the Jimi Hendrix jersey.

While there have been no leaks of the full jersey yet, the Sounders got in on the speculation fun, dropping a teaser for the kit that includes a special message for nosy fans that try to sneak a peek.

It appears as though the @SoundersFC digital team left an Easter egg for anyone trying to lighten their teaser image. The url appears to be https://t.co/YqCYVln78d. Well played. (Credit: @LikkitP) pic.twitter.com/aHnOn79xUq — Sounder At Heart (@sounderatheart) February 13, 2022

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to get an official look at the new rave green jersey. How are you feeling about the possibilities of a checkerboard look for the Sounders at home in 2022?