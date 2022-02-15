Sounders pay homage to 2019 MLS Cup tifo with new ‘Legacy Green’ kit

This morning the Seattle Sounders released their much anticipated new home kit for the 2022 season, Fox13 was first to report. The new kit is named “Legacy Green”, drawing inspiration from the 2019 MLS Cup Final tifo that Sounders fans used to fill the entire stadium before the match.

Legacy Green



A kit inspired by the connection between players and fans since 1974. pic.twitter.com/9sUVw4QBal — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) February 15, 2022

The kit will be the classic rave green we’ve grown to love with blue diamond checkers through the middle to match the mosaic tiles from the crowd in 2019. The diamonds or checkers are bigger on the middle of the chest and get smaller as they fade out to the sides. The jersey includes the classic “three stripes” Adidas uses on the shoulders. There’s a texture to the green portion of the jersey that is sort of snakeskin-like. Finally, the jock tag is a “74” to reference the year the Sounders first began play and the neck tag is supposed to be “waves of progress,” an illustration representing the waters of the Puget Sound and the constant motion, like the water, and forward progress that Sounders FC embraces. The jerseys will be paired with blue shorts at home and green shorts for away matches.

This isn’t the first time the Sounders and Adidas have used this sort of inspiration for a kit. The Sounders Nightfall kit in 2019 was inspired by a beautiful sunset at a match in 2014 against the Timbers.

As far as designs go, this pattern has never been used by Adidas before and gives the Sounders a unique kit. The people who have complained about cookie-cutter templates from previous years can finally rejoice.