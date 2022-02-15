Major Link Soccer: Champions League is back

MLS/USL

Even if you’ve been desensitized by the insanity of the MLS offseason, it was surely near impossible to keep your jaw anchored in place when NBA maven Marc Stein parachuted into MLS Twitter with an update on Jozy Altidore’s future. Why Jozy Altidore's move to New England Revolution could be a perfect match | MLSSoccer.com

Us, not them. Ranking MLS teams' chances of winning 2022 Concacaf Champions League | MLSSoccer.com

On paper and in person, he appears to be who the club needs to end their title drought. Is Nico Estévez the Coach FC Dallas Has Been Waiting On? - D Magazine

We talk with Justin Papadakis, USL’s COO & Chief Real Estate Officer, about how USL has created investable leagues via real estate. USL's Papadakis: Creating an investable sports league with real estate development - Soccer Stadium Digest

Washington Spirit legend and NWSLPA president Tori Huster comes on the show to guide Jason through all things NWSL CBA after the players and league reached a landmark agreement just before the start of preseason. Episode 28 - NWSLPA president Tori Huster talks NWSL CBA

USA

When I was growing up, soccer wasn’t very big in Fort Wayne, Indiana. DaMarcus Beasley: How a Fort Wayne kid broke barriers and reached soccer’s peak | MLSSoccer.com

Lots of players moving clubs this time of year. USMNT Weekly Youth Update: Transfer roundup - Stars and Stripes FC

The United States women’s team will compete with seven other CONCACAF nations at the W Championship in Monterrey for a spot at the 2023 World Cup. United States women's CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers set for Monterrey, Mexico

World

Football as hope and salvation. Football: more than “just a game” - All For XI

Chelsea became world champions, but what does that mean? Chelsea are world champions, Barcelona saved by Luuk de Jong again, Tottenham in trouble

A clean sweep of English teams but no Barcelona. No away goals either. Here’s what’s going on in the Champions League. Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2021-22 knockout stages - BBC Sport

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo speaks about the “horrific” robbery which “terrorised my family” and left the player injured. Joao Cancelo: Man City defender says robbery 'terrorised my family' - BBC Sport

Merseyside Police say the use of pepper spray towards Leeds fans at Everton on Saturday was “proportionate and necessary”. Everton v Leeds: Pepper spray use towards fans 'proportionate and necessary', say police - BBC Sport

Christian Eriksen completes an hour of a closed-doors friendly against a Southend United XI on Monday, in his first match since suffering a cardiac arrest. Christian Eriksen: Brentford midfielder returns to action in friendly - BBC Sport

The most prominent gay manager in English men’s football on dressing-room banter and the people at the top of the game. Leatherhead FC manager Luke Tuffs: ‘I’m showing young people you can be gay and a success’ | Soccer | The Guardian

Uefa will cover the costs of more than 30,000 supporters’ tickets for its men’s and women’s club competition finals this year. Uefa to reward fans by covering costs of over 30,000 European finals tickets | Uefa | The Guardian

Ralf Rangnick has turned to his sports psychologist Sascha Lense to try and rebuild Manchester United’s confidence and end their habits of losing leads. Rangnick turns to sports psychologist to end Manchester United’s drawing habit | Manchester United | The Guardian

Relegation favourites before the start of the season, Bochum shocked the leaders 4-2 on a celebratory afternoon. ‘It wasn’t a dream!’: Bochum down Bayern in new ‘game of the century’ | Bundesliga | The Guardian

In an exclusive interview, the AC Milan CEO explains how new stadia can “revitalize” Serie A. Ivan Gazidis On Why AC Milan's New Stadium Will 'Transform' Italian Soccer

FIFA have ruled that the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will be played at a venue and date to be determined. Brazil-Argentina to be replayed after COVID-19-related abandonment

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM - Cardiff City v. Coventry City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:00 PM - PSG v. Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - CBS, Paramount+, TUDN, Univision

12:00 PM - Sporting CP v. Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, Galavision

12:15 PM - Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - Peacock

3:00 PM - Cavaly v. New England Revolution - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN

5:00 PM - Santos de Guápiles v. NYCFC - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN

7:00 PM - Santos Laguna v. CF Montreal - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN