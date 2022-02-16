Major Link Soccer: Mia Fishel opens up about picking Liga MX over NWSL

Puget Sound

OL Reign Academy goalkeeper Neeku Purcell has been called up to the United States Under-20 WNT for the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship, which starts next week in the Dominican Republic. OL Reign Academy Player Neeku Purcell Called Up to U-20 U.S. Youth National Team — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS / US men’s soccer

The Haitian side encountered insurmountable obstacles in their efforts to obtain visas for travel to New England for a pair of matches. Source: AS Cavaly will forfeit their CCL games against the Revolution - The Bent Musket

Concacaf Statement Regarding AS Cavaly’s Participation in the 2022 SCCL | New England Revolution

The downtown-based home of St. Louis City SC will be known as Centene Stadium. St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership | MLSSoccer.com

As 2022 Season Kickoff Approaches, 7 MLS Teams Unveil New Kits on Tuesday – SportsLogos.Net News

Austin FC’s new secondary jersey expresses their meaning of “Verde”, and why it’s much more than just a color. Austin FC unveil 2022 The Sentimiento kit | MLSSoccer.com

Galaxy release ‘City of Dreams’ home kit for 2022, and it’s full of stars. LA Galaxy dreaming big with 2022 home kit - LAG Confidential

Timbers release their new secondary kit for the 2022 MLS season. Timbers FC drop Heritage Rose kit - Stumptown Footy

Gun violence took the lives of five students at Knoxville’s Austin-East High School from 2020-21. An unlikely soccer team gave that community hope. A Knoxville high school soccer team’s title-winning season helped a community affected by gun violence | ESPN

NWSL / women’s soccer

In January, former UCLA star Mia Fishel turned down Orlando and the NWSL to sign with Tigres of Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil, in a decision that could have major implications for both leagues. Mia Fishel spurning NWSL for Mexico’s Liga MX could have a long-lasting impact | LA Times

International soccer

Trips to Australia, New Zealand, and Paris on the line. Women’s World Cup 2023 and 2024 Olympics USWNT qualification dates announced - Stars and Stripes FC

México’s goal of a 2023 World Cup berth kicks off as they host Suriname in the first leg of the Concacaf W Championship qualifiers. 2022 Concacaf W Championship Qualification match preview: México vs. Suriname - FMF State Of Mind

A Fifpro survey finds most male players want the World Cup to remain played every four years. Players’ union survey shows opposition to men’s World Cup every two years - BBC Sport

World club soccer

Sol Campbell was one of the best defenders in English soccer history. Learn about what made him so great. Black History Month: Sol shines bright - Stars and Stripes FC

Uefa has been accused of exposing supporters to ‘crypto-mercenaries’ after signing a deal with the fan token company Socios. Fan group ‘appalled’ by Uefa deal with cryptocurrency company | The Guardian

Sala’s mother, Mercedes Taffarel, says her son ‘felt in the middle of the dispute’ over transfer to Cardiff City. Emiliano Sala was put under pressure before plane crash death, inquest hears | The Guardian

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson says his family has been affected by “inappropriate” and “hurtful” rumours, which he says are “totally false news”. Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson says family affected by ‘hurtful’ rumours - BBC Sport

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool are capable of winning a treble this season as they head to Inter in the Champions League. Liverpool must win at least one trophy a season, insists Trent Alexander-Arnold | The Guardian

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to travel to Inter Milan for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Inter Milan v Liverpool: Jordan Henderson fit for Champions League last-16 game - BBC Sport

Raith Rovers will conduct “a thorough review of the composition” of their board after the controversy caused by David Goodwillie’s signing. Raith Rovers conduct review after David Goodwillie signing controversy - BBC Sport

