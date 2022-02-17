Major Link Soccer: Vlatko Andonovski earned about 28% of what Gregg Berhalter did

There is a LOT of Jess Fishlock content because Fishlock is awesome and helped Wales grab a win. You’ve probably already seen the Sounders announcement with building at the Longacres property, but we’ve got another perspective from developers. Also, my dad told me he really wanted this in there so...since the Sounders are in Rave Green, should it be Green Acres. (If the theme song is now stuck in your head, well...um...oops?)

Seattle

RENTON, Wash. — Longacres, the storied property that once boasted a famous horse racing track and the former headquarters of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes group. As Sounders FC plant flag at Longacres, real estate developer sees opportunity to attract tech companies to historic Renton site - GeekWire

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my short life it’s that there is a lot I don’t have control over. That realllllly bothers me. I love control. C O N T R O L - by Bethany Balcer

Roger has an extensive soccer background both as a professional player and through his commitment to youth engagement as part of the board of the RAVE foundation. We Welcome Roger Levesque as Executive Director! - Washington Youth Soccer

Midfielder Jess Fishlock says Wales still ‘need to improve’ despite their impressive 3-1 win over defending champions Scotland in the Pinatar Cup. Pinatar Cup: Wales 'setting new standards' - Jess Fishlock - BBC Sport

Wales secured a comfortable 3-1 victory against the defending champions Scotland in the opening game of the 2022 Pinatar Cup in Spain. Jess Fishlock inspires Wales to victory over error-prone Scotland | Women’s football | The Guardian

MLS

Brazilian winger has won two Polish league titles with Legia Warsaw. Luquinhas deal official; joins Red Bulls as designated player - Once A Metro

The Colorado Rapids have been steady in their approach to the season opener. Concacaf Champions League preview: Rapids look to keep play tight in Guatemala – The Denver Post

The requirements are very simple: If you were signed as a fresh pick-up by an MLS team during this offseason and that move did not compel widespread fanfare, you qualify for inclusion. Top 5 under-the-radar signings of the 2022 MLS offseason | MLSSoccer.com

Ok, it’s time to start ramping up our countdown-to-first-kick coverage, and rolling out our suite of season preview content. Here is the first from me, my annual look at each team’s most likely potential breakout player. Each MLS team's breakout player candidate in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

The overseas reputation of Major League Soccer-developed talent is only increasing, a dynamic Jozy Altidore, an original trailblazer on that front, watches with admiration. "Go get it": Jozy Altidore shares advice for players as MLS transfers to Europe increase | MLSSoccer.com

Angel City has added more celebrities to its star-studded ownership group — including the 3-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Angel City FC adds Gabrielle Union, daughter, Christina Aguilera to star-studded ownership group

After spending time in Europe, Kylie Strom has now settled in with the Orlando Pride. Patience and Pride: Kylie Strom’s Journey to Orlando - All For XI

Claire Watkins and Jason Anderson (Black and Red United) discuss Michele Kang finally becoming the controlling owner of the Washington Spirit and what this means for the team moving forward. They also discuss Arnim Whisler’s comments to the media following the latest allegations against former Red Stars head coach Rory Dames. The Equalizer Podcast: Ownership change in Washington; Challenge Cup schedule – Equalizer Soccer

When Yael Averbuch West joined NJ/NY Gotham FC as interim GM last summer, the understanding was that she would be leaving once a permanent replacement was found. But it didn’t take long for her to change her mind. Player-turned-GM Averbuch West brings unique perspective to Gotham, NWSL – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Gold medalist setting tone early for expansion side. Vanessa Gilles on move to Angel City FC: I came to play under pressure - Angels on Parade

USA

Vlatko Andonovski earned $357,597 over his first full year as U.S. women’s soccer coach, less than 28% of the $1,291,539 that went to men’s coach Gregg Berhalter. The figures were revealed in the U.S. US women’s soccer coach earned 28% of Berhalter’s pay | AP News

The former president of US Soccer was a polarizing figure when he was in office. But he has support behind him as he aims to win back his old role. Will Carlos Cordeiro return to rule US Soccer two years after alienating the USWNT? | The Guardian

World Cup and Olympic qualifiers are mere months away, so the SheBelieves Cup is a great time to see which USWNT newbies can displace veterans. USWNT must urgently get younger, and Vlatko Andonovski is right to look beyond veterans at SheBelieves Cup

We get SheBelieves started with an unfamiliar opponent. USWNT vs. Czech Republic, 2022 SheBelieves Cup: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Repeated heading and accidental head impacts in football potentially interfere with signalling pathways in the brain, according to a study of players in Norway. Heading football and head impacts ‘change blood patterns in brain’ | Soccer | The Guardian

With the recently-concluded AFC Asian Women’s Cup, the ICC Women’s World Cup starting in March, and BCCI announcing plans to launch a full-fledged Women’s IPL in 2023, women’s sport is on the up. The evolution of women’s sport and what it means for marketers

Over 1,000 male footballers were surveyed about FIFA’s proposal for World Cups every two years with majority saying they prefer the current cycle. FIFPro survey shows 75 per cent of male footballers want World Cup to stay every four years - ABC News

Two major derbies were on tap this weekend in the FA Women’s Super League, and while one was more memorable than the other, both had significant implications on the table. FAWSL Week 15 Roundup: Weir stunner lifts City over United – Equalizer Soccer

The inaugural Arnold Clark Cup kicks off on Thursday in England, and it is a chance for Lionesses head coach Sarina Weigman to put her team through three vital tests ahead of this summer’s European Championship on home soil. Leah Williamson is the new constant amid England’s defensive transition – Equalizer Soccer ($)

OL Reign and Wales’ Jess Fishlock and former Chelsea and Lionesses defender Claire Rafferty join Kait Borsay to take you through all the weekend’s WSL action featuring the Chelsea v Arsenal title decider. Spicy title showdown and Caitlin Foord - The Athletic Women's Football Podcast - Podcasts - The Athletic

Manchester United are charged with failing “to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” in their win over Brighton. Manchester United charged for player conduct in win over Brighton - BBC Sport

Former Zimbabwe left-back Charles Yohane has died in South Africa at the age of 48, in an apparent car-jacking incident. Charles Yohane: Ex-Zimbabwe footballer killed in South Africa - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

6:30 AM - Germany vs Spain - Arnold Clark Cup - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Barcelona vs Napoli - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

9:45 AM - Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Galavision, Paramount+

9:45 AM - Sheriff vs Sporting Braga - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Zenit vs Real Betis - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Midtjylland vs PAOK- UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Rapid Wien vs Vitesse - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - PSV vs Maccabi Tel Aviv - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

11:30 AM - England vs Canada - Arnold Clark Cup - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Porto vs Lazio - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, Paramount+

12:00 PM - RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad - UEFA Europa League - Galavision, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Atalanta vs Olympiakos Piraeus - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Celtic vs Bodø / Glimt - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sparta Praha vs Partizan - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leicester City vs Randers - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Olympique Marseille vs Qarabağ - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Colón vs Godoy Cruz - Argentina Premera Division - Paramount+, Fanatiz USA

12:00 PM - Gimnasia La Plata vs San Lorenzo - Argentina Premera Division - Paramount+, Fanatiz USA

2:15 PM - Sarmiento vs Banfield - Argentina Premera Division - Paramount+, Fanatiz USA

2:15 PM - Defensa y Justicia vs Racing Club - Argentina Premera Division - Paramount+, Fanatiz USA

4:00 PM - Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN

4:30 PM - Atlético Tucumán vs Platense - Argentina Premera Division - Paramount+, Fanatiz USA

4:30 PM - Talleres Córdoba vs Unión Santa Fe - Argentina Premera Division - Paramount+, Fanatiz USA

5:00 PM - Iceland vs New Zealand - SheBelieves Cup - ESPN+

6:00 PM - Motagua vs Sounders FC - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN

8:00 PM - USA vs Czech Republic - SheBelieves Cup - ESPN, TUDN, ESPN+