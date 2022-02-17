Sounders at FC Motagua, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders will get off to their earliest-ever start to a season when they face FC Motagua in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 tonight. The Sounders have not won a match in Central America since they beat Comunicaciones 3-2 during the group stage of the 2012-13 CCL.

Although all their presumed starters are expected to be available for the game, the Sounders will not quite be at full strength. Nicolás Lodeiro has yet to play even a full half, João Paulo hasn’t made a preseason appearance and Nouhou only just re-joined the team the other day. There are significant questions surrounding how much any of them will play.

Motagua, meanwhile, will be missing several key pieces of their own but have the advantage of having played five league matches this season (2-1-2).

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle:

OUT: Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda

Motagua:

Officials

Ref: Enrique Santander (Mexico); AR1: Enrique Bustos (Mexico); AR2: Jorge Sanchez (Mexico); 4th: David Gomez (Costa Rica); VAR: Adonai Escobedo (Mexico); AVAR: Leon Barajas (Mexico)

How to Watch

Match date/time: Thursday, 6 PM Pacific

Venue: Olimpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National English TV: FS2 (Josh Eastern)

Local Radio: 1090 KJR-AM Seattle (Costigan, Keller)

National Spanish TV: TUDN (Carlos Pavon, Raul Mendez & Paul Perez)

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at Motagua; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.