Major Link Soccer: Man City on big NBC, USWNT on big ABC

No, you can’t watch MLS preseason games, but you can watch matches in Scotland and Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in the Virgin Islands. There’s a ton of soccer for your eyeballs this weekend. First, read some news.

MLS

MLS should mandate broadcasts of preseason games - Black And Red United

The people need to see games.

LA Galaxy's 'Chicharito': Mexico teams 'need to learn' from MLS transfer growth

LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez said that there is plenty that Mexico and Liga MX clubs can learn from MLS.

Coaching trailblazer Twila Kilgore talks about her journey from the Houston Dash to the USWNT | The Striker Texas ($)

From sweeping her mom’s flower shop to becoming friends with Luchi Gonzalez, the former Dash assistant coach talked about her journey to becoming a USSF Pro License holder.

How 100 American women players negotiated their first collective deal - FIFPRO World Players' Union

The women players of the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States recently announced their first collective agreement.

THE DEFENDER: Talking union with Portland Thorns player Emily Menges - nwLaborPress

Emily Menges joined the National Women’s Soccer League when she signed on to the Portland Thorns in 2014. Want to guess what her first-year salary was, having made it to the highest-level professional women’s soccer league in the United States? $6,600.

US National Teams

United States keeper Matt Turner says Arsenal move won't hurt national team chances

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner said he's "not concerned" about what his pending move to Arsenal might mean for his spot on the U.S. team.

Is the USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe-Alex Morgan era coming to an end? | USA women's football team | The Guardian

The US roster for the SheBelieves Cup is missing many of the players who have helped the team dominate in recent years. The focus is on the future

SSFC Spotlight: Folarin Balogun embarks on loan with Middlesbrough - Stars and Stripes FC

The attacker is receiving first-team minutes away from Arsenal.

Global Soccer

Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer - LaLiga president Javier Tebas

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said he is certain that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer.

England 1-1 Canada: Lionesses held to draw in opening game of Arnold Clark Cup - BBC Sport

England are held to a draw by Olympic champions Canada in their opening match at the Arnold Clark Cup.

Wayne Rooney: FA warns former England captain over long-stud comments in interview - BBC Sport

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is warned by the Football Association after saying he once wore long studs during a match "to injure someone".

Rylee Foster: Liverpool goalkeeper on 'miracle' recovery after car accident - BBC Sport

Liverpool goalkeeper Rylee Foster says she has experienced "dark" moments in her recovery from a car accident in October but has been given hope of a return to football.

Barrow manager Mark Cooper banned for gender reference to assistant referee | Barrow | The Guardian

Mark Cooper has been given an eight-match touchline ban after the Barrow manager was found to have made reference to gender during an exchange with an assistant referee

‘Shocking and concerning’: PFA chair voices fears on football disorder | Soccer | The Guardian

The PFA chairman, John Mousinho, believes supporters who assault players must be banned for life and that football has a growing problem with fan disorder

Arnold Clark Cup - Kadeisha Buchanan

The “coach’s dream” leading Canada to unprecedented success.

What to Watch

Friday

11:45 AM PT — Juventus vs Torino on CBS Sports Net. The Derby della Mole is on cable this year.

11:45 AM PT — Dunfermline Athletic vs Partick Thistle on Paramount+. Yes, this is a Scottish Premier League match. No, I don’t know how good the teams are, they just make me think of The Shire.

Saturday

9:30 AM PT — Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on NBC. Sure, you could watch this on a NBCSports.com, but it’s on the same NBC that has the Olympics.

Afternoon — There are seven Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Paramount+

Sunday

7:15 AM PT — Valencia vs Barcelona on ESPN+. Barca is in danger of dropping out of Europe.

Noon — USWNT vs New Zealand on ABC. Alana Cook and the Red, White, and Blue should win.

There are five more Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Paramount+.