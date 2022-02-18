Motagua vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

It wasn’t necessarily the result they wanted, but the Seattle Sounders are in fine position of their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 matchup after securing a 0-0 tie with FC Motagua in the first leg.

The Sounders had a couple particularly good looks early on with the best an open shot from 10 yards that Albert Rusnák hit wide. On the other side, Motagua nearly scored the opener off a corner kick but had their shot hit the crossbar.

Otherwise, the Sounders seemed mostly content to play for the shutout and will now head home knowing that any win on Thursday will allow them to advance to the CCL quarterfinals.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – F.C. Motagua 0

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Venue: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

Referee: Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre

Assistants: Enríque Isaac Bustos Díaz, Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza

Fourth Official: David Gómez

VAR: Adonai Escobedo González

Attendance: Closed door

Weather: 74 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MOT – Lucas Baldunciel (caution) 57’

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 76’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe (Fredy Montero 82’); Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Albert Rusnák, Nico Lodeiro (Nouhou 64’), Jordan Morris (Jackson Ragan 89’); Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Reed Baker-Whiting, Joe Hafferty, Léo Chú

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 4

F.C. Motagua – Marlon Lincona; Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldona, Wesly Decas; Lucas Baldunciel (Jessé Moncada 66’), Jonathan Núñez, Marcelo Santos, Omar Eliver, Diego Auzqui (Carlos Mejía 78’); Roberto Moreira (Ángel Tejeda 58’), Franco Olego (Iván López 78’)

Substitutes not used: Christopher Meléndez, Jonathan Rougier, Diego Rodríguez

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1