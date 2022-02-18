Motagua vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

It wasn’t necessarily the result they wanted, but the Seattle Sounders are in fine position of their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 matchup after securing a 0-0 tie with FC Motagua in the first leg.
The Sounders had a couple particularly good looks early on with the best an open shot from 10 yards that Albert Rusnák hit wide. On the other side, Motagua nearly scored the opener off a corner kick but had their shot hit the crossbar.
Otherwise, the Sounders seemed mostly content to play for the shutout and will now head home knowing that any win on Thursday will allow them to advance to the CCL quarterfinals.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – F.C. Motagua 0
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Venue: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
Referee: Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre
Assistants: Enríque Isaac Bustos Díaz, Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza
Fourth Official: David Gómez
VAR: Adonai Escobedo González
Attendance: Closed door
Weather: 74 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
None
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MOT – Lucas Baldunciel (caution) 57’
SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 76’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe (Fredy Montero 82’); Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Albert Rusnák, Nico Lodeiro (Nouhou 64’), Jordan Morris (Jackson Ragan 89’); Raúl Ruidíaz
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Reed Baker-Whiting, Joe Hafferty, Léo Chú
Total shots: 6
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 11
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 4
F.C. Motagua – Marlon Lincona; Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldona, Wesly Decas; Lucas Baldunciel (Jessé Moncada 66’), Jonathan Núñez, Marcelo Santos, Omar Eliver, Diego Auzqui (Carlos Mejía 78’); Roberto Moreira (Ángel Tejeda 58’), Franco Olego (Iván López 78’)
Substitutes not used: Christopher Meléndez, Jonathan Rougier, Diego Rodríguez
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 12
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 1
Loading comments...