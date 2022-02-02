Major Link Soccer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departs Arsenal

Puget Sound

In celebration of Black History Month, you can upload your receipt from Black-owned small business in the region and be entered to win special prizes from the Sounders, Reign, and other local sports teams. Black History Month 2022 Receipt and Receive - Intentionalist

This week the SBFC crew talks with Seattle native Mariah Lee of FC Nordsjaelland, and fellow 2Cents FC family. They explore what made Mariah fall in love with soccer and follow her career to date. Episode 34: Soccer, She Wrote ft. Mariah Lee | Shea Butter FC - 2Cents FC

NWSL / women’s soccer

In a surprise move, Everton Women made a midnight announcement that manager Jean-Luc Vasseur, who replaced prior coach Willie Kirk just 10 matches ago, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, along with both of his assistants. Everton Women manager Jean-Luc Vasseur sacked - Royal Blue Mersey

A new FIFPRO report shows a lack of competitive matches and uneven scheduling are affecting most professional women’s footballers, and limiting the potential development of the women’s game. A sample of leading players participated in an average of fewer than 30 matches last season. Shortage of competitive games and uneven calendar are holding back women’s football - FIFPRO World Players’ Union

The PFA has warned that there is still much to be done to achieve parity between male and female football players, but progress continues to be made. New maternity and injury cover deal for female footballers in England revealed | The Guardian

The NWSL and its players agreed to its first CBA, and The Equalizer confirmed a few more details. Owners will determine the annual salary cap, and in 2022 it is $1.1 million, up from $682,500 in 2021. The new league maximum is $75,000, up from $52,500. NWSL CBA details: Max salary, team caps, more – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Kansas City announces 28-player preseason roster; Taylor Leach, Kate Del Fava, and Jaycie Johnson sign new contracts for 2022 season KC Current start preseason with 28 players - The Blue Testament

The Thorns have travelled to Bend for the start of preseason. Thorns FC announce preseason roster - Stumptown Footy

The Dash confirmed their training camp roster and two preseason matches ahead of the 2022 NWSL season, with a third to be announced. Houston Dash announces 2022 preseason schedule | The Striker Texas

25 players in the mix to kick off training camp for the expansion side. Angel City FC announce inaugural preseason roster - Angels on Parade

Pride preseason camp opens with 29 players on the roster. Orlando Pride Announce 2022 Preseason Roster - The Mane Land

34 players open training camp for San Diego, including Mana Shim. San Diego Wave FC release opening 2022 preseason roster - LAG Confidential

The Spirit have a whopping 38 players in camp as they prepare to defend their championship. Washington Spirit announce initial 2022 preseason roster - Black And Red United

International soccer

The U.S. needs to beat Honduras to stay on track for the World Cup, and it’s going to great—and some would say risky—lengths to inconvenience the opponent. Why USMNT chose Minnesota in February for key World Cup qualifier - Sports Illustrated

3 points are vital. USA vs. Honduras, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Predictions, starting lineup, what to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

World club soccer

It’s once again Black History Month, and Stars and Stripes FC will be featuring a month of stories about the intersection of Black History and soccer around the globe. Black History Month - Stars and Stripes FC

SSFC begins this year’s Black History Month series with the first Black player in English national team history. Black History Month: Spider Viv - Stars and Stripes FC

Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2027. Joao Cancelo signs new five-year deal with Manchester City - BBC Sport

Arsenal confirm striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club, but Barcelona are yet to complete a deal for the Gabon international. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Striker’s Arsenal exit confirmed, but Barcelona yet to complete signing - BBC Sport

Barnet players claim they were threatened with the sack for saying they would strike after a member of staff made an alleged racist comment at an opponent. Barnet players say they were threatened with sack in row over alleged racism | The Guardian

The Manchester United player is being questioned over an alleged rape, sexual assault and threats to kill. Man Utd footballer Mason Greenwood further arrested over sex assault - BBC News

Spending returned to pre-pandemic levels but that is not a cause for optimism with salaries increasingly unsustainable. January window suggests football is back on path that led to Super League bid | The Guardian

Barca president Joan Laporta said the club’s previous board are facing criminal charges for the misappropriation of funds and false accounting. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says previous board could face criminal charges | ESPN

Crime writer Val McDermid, who sponsored Raith’s kit, is protesting the signing of David Goodwillie, who was ruled a rapist in a civil case. Val McDermid ends Raith Rovers support over David Goodwillie deal - BBC News

The captain of Raith Rovers women’s team has resigned in protest at the signing of Goodwillie. Raith Rovers women’s captain resigns amid fury over David Goodwillie signing | The Guardian

UEFA has dropped a threat to sue a small pizzeria in Germany over the name of one of their pizzas, the ‘Champignons League’. Uefa drops legal threat over pizza name - BBC Sport

8:00 AM: Paraguay vs. Peru (Copa América de Futsal) — FS2

10:00 AM: Colombia vs. Brazil (Copa América de Futsal) — FS2

11:00 AM: Rayo Vallecano vs. Mallorca (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Burkina Faso vs. Senegal (Africa Cup of Nations semifinal) — beIN Sports

11:45 AM: Gent vs. Club Brugge (Belgian Cup) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Celtic vs. Rangers (Scottish Premiership) — CBSSN

12:00 PM: Venezuela vs. Argentina (Copa América de Futsal) — FS2

12:00 PM: Valencia vs. Cádiz (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

4:00 PM: Jamaica vs. Costa Rica (Concacaf men’s World Cup Qualifiers) — Paramount+ / Universo

4:30 PM: USMNT vs. Honduras (Concacaf men’s World Cup Qualifiers) — FS1 / TUDN / Univision

6:00 PM: El Salvador vs. Canada (Concacaf men’s World Cup Qualifiers) — Paramount+ / Universo

7:00 PM: Mexico vs. Panama (Concacaf men’s World Cup Qualifiers) — Paramount+ / TUDN / Univision

12:00 AM (2/3): South Korea vs. Philippines (AFC Women’s Asian Cup) — Paramount+